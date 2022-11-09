FAIRMONT — The West Virginia High School Soccer Coach’s Association released its 2022 boys and girls all-state teams on Sunday, where Marion County had plenty household names represented among West Virginia’s best in Class-AA.
Fifteen soccer standouts from North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior earned spots on the all-state first team, all-state second team, or as an honorable mention — eight from the Polar Bears, six from the Bees, and one from the Huskies.
For the girls’ teams, Fairmont Senior’s Adaline Cinalli (first team), Kate Gribben (second team), Tillie Cinalli (honorable mention) and Maura Stark (honorable mention) made the cut. East Fairmont’s Kierstyn Maxey (first team), Carlie Ice (first team), Maddie Lott (second team) and Leah Paugh (honorable mention) were included. North Marion’s Gabby Conaway (honorable mention) also was named.
For the boys, Fairmont Senior’s Kaelen Armstrong (first team), Nate Flower (first team), Caleb Young (first team) and Grant Broadhurst (second team) made the team. East Fairmont’s Evan Parr (second team) and Braydon Christopher (honorable mention) also got the call.
All-conference mentions were also in order. As well as all of the above, a pair of keepers from the area earned spots as all-Big Ten performers, as Fairmont Senior’s Trevin Price and North Marion’s Kayla Moore both made second-team for boys and girls, respectively.
The Polar Bears girls finished 12-6-4 this year, making it all the way to regionals. They graduate two of their four all-state honorees, Adaline Cinalli and Kate Gribben both moving on after standout senior seasons.
“I think Adaline is one of the best midfielders in the state,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said. “She controls everything in the game, the flow of the game for us. And you just can’t say how much she means to the team and is part of our success. Kate’s the same way. Controls the flow of the game, both on offense and defense. Both of them are going to be missed.”
Freshman Tillie Cinalli and junior Maura Stark will be back next year, Cinalli leading the offense while Stark steadies the defense.
“All four were integral parts of the team all season long,” King said. “Tillie led the team in goals (23), and Maura was one of the top defenders in the backfield all season, just solid as a rock for us.”
The Polar Bears boys recently wrapped up their fourth straight trip to the state tournament, finishing with a 19-2-2 record, as their graduating all-state seniors Nate Flower and Kaelen Armstrong leave a legacy of sustained success.
“I’m proud of all of them. They worked really hard, and I’m super pleased for Nate and Kaelen getting first team honors as seniors,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. “They’ve really done a great job of leading our program over the last four years.
“They came in as freshmen, and contributed significantly in helping us get to four state tournaments. Those two, I think, will be remembered for a long while.”
Flower also was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Class-AA/A Region One Player of the Year.
Caleb Young and Grant Broadhurst, both juniors, wrapped up strong seasons of their own, while senior goalkeeper Trevin Price made the most of his season protecting the net.
“Very pleased for Caleb getting first-team and Grant getting second-team,” Paul said. “Looking at them to be major contributors next year as senior leaders. I think they have the ability to pick up the baton that Nate and Kaelen and some of the other seniors have passed.”
“Really pleased about Trevin getting second team all-region and second team Big Ten. He’s waited his turn on the goal, and he did a tremendous job for us this year. It’s not easy coming in as a senior keeper not having played much varsity and I think he did a great job.”
The Bees girls, off a 13-4-5 record, had two first-team players of their own in juniors Kierstyn Maxey and Carlie Ice, two players who already have two first-team appearances to their name as they look ahead to their senior seasons in 2023.
“Kierstyn works hard on the field, whether it’s a game or practice she brings that level of intensity,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “She’s like a coach on the field, and honestly I can say the same thing about Carlie. Playing out of the back and playing center defender for us, she sees the game at another level. Even if she’s not part of the play, Carlie helps guide our team.
“Those two are just a package that any coach would dream of.”
Kierstyn Maxey also placed another feather in her already-auspicious cap with a Class-AA/A Region One Player of the Year award.
The Bees say goodbye to senior Maddie Lott, who earned a second team spot and led East in goals with 20, despite missing time due to injury.
“Maddie had a great overall career,” Wright said. “She did get an injury there at the end of this year, and I’m really glad that the coaches around the state still recognized her and voted her all-state because she really did deserve it.
“I think she still had enough of a body of work and enough outstanding performances to warrant the nomination from me and then the votes from all the other coaches.”
In addition to the return of Maxey and Ice, sophomore Leah Paugh is another Bee who the program hopes will take a step forward after earning an all-state honorable mention.
“Leah really came on towards the end of the season,” Wright said. “She was good all season long, but towards the end of the season she really turned her game up, and we needed it. We were really proud of her and expect a lot out of her moving forward.”
The Bees boys watched as two members of their 8-10-2 squad made all-state, as senior Evan Parr capped off his career with an impressive acknowledgement, and sophomore Braydon Christopher burst onto the scene as an all-state honorable mention.
“Evan is a leader from the minute he steps on the soccer field, the basketball court, wherever he goes,” Wright, also the Bees boys coach, said. “He might not be a vocal leader but he’s going to lead by example, he’s going to go out and put the work in, really show what he can do in a game, and really bringing people up to his level through his play.”
“Braydon really came on as the season went on. We saw last year the skill that Braydon had, and the tenacity, Braydon will really go after it. He doesn’t back down from any player, he goes right at them. This year, as he got more comfortable in his role, he really flourished up there [at center forward].”
North Marion’s girls took a step forward this year to finish 9-7-4, and got an all-state honorable mention and all-conference second team season from two players on the defense, a defense that will return all of its pieces including junior defender Gabby Conaway and junior keeper Kayla Moore.
“Kayla Moore had a tremendous season,” North Marion head coach Garett Mock said. “She’s been starting at goal since her freshman year. She is kind of the glue that holds all the girls together. They play different when she’s behind them because they’re very confident in her ability so they know with her back there, the game can be theirs no matter who they’re playing. She just is an all-around great player. She’s very humble, she wants no recognition, she just wants to play the game and win.”
Moore earned her recognition despite dealing with injuries throughout the season, a setback that turned into an opportunity for Conaway to show her versatility, a trait that helped the Huskies all year.
“What I think got Gabby a lot of recognition is she stepped up and filled in as a backup goalie whenever Kayla was injured. Not many players would do that. She allowed one goal in that game and we ended up winning 6-1. She filled in when Savannah Walls got injured in our very first sectional game. Savannah took all our free kicks and our goal kicks and Gabby stepped up and took all of those. Whenever we needed her, she stepped up and filled the spots we needed.”
WVHSSCA individual awards, including Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Midfielder, Forward, Defender and Keeper of the Year will be revealed Nov. 19 during the association’s banquet at Davis & Elkins College.
