FAIRMONT — The 2021 WVSSAC Class-AA Playoff Bracket has been set, with the North Marion Huskies and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in the mix of the 16-team field.
The North Marion Huskies (7-2) enter as the six seed, and will face the Grafton Bearcats (8-2) at Woodcutters Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (5-4) come into the postseason as the 16 seed, and will play the top-seeded Herbert Hoover Huskies (10-0) on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston at 1:30 p.m.
The Huskies rolled into the playoffs the winners of their last six games, most recently a 55-0 thrashing of Liberty. In their six-game win streak, the fewest points they've scored is 31, while the most they've scored is 60.
Their high-powered offense will face a Grafton team that is on a seven-game win streak of their own, with one win being a forfeit against Phillip Barbour. The Bearcats have scored less than 40 points just once during that time.
Come Friday, expect a shootout between the two teams. Many weapons have emerged for North Marion, as their established senior quarterback-receiver duo of Brody Hall and Tariq Miller are flanked by a talented cast across that side of the ball. Running backs Parker Kincell, Gavan Lemley, and Brody Hess all fill different roles out of the backfield, and pass-catchers Tobin Cruz, Harley Sickles, and Landon Frey provide plenty of additional targets for Hall.
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, slid into the field as a 16 seed after a week 11 victory over the East Fairmont Bees, 26-7. The Polar Bears are playing with teams in their own class from here on out this season, after playing multiple Top 10 Class-AAA teams in the regular season like Bridgeport, University and Spring Valley.
Their opponent is the undefeated Herbert Hoover Huskies, who have yet to be challenged on the gridiron this season. Scoring 48 or more points seven times this year, and recording five shutouts, the Huskies are led by the two brothers, quarterback Dane Hatfield and receiver Devin Hatfield.
Fairmont Senior has reached the championship game or the semifinals each of the past six seasons; hardly your typical 16 seed. Their rushing attack, spearheaded by junior Germaine Lewis, will be crucial for the Polar Bears' offense.
Lewis finished the regular season slate with just under 1,000 all-purpose net yards, and former receiver Jayden Cheriza added a new dimension to the Fairmont Senior offense when he took over under center in week 10 against Elkins. Cheriza rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in week 11. Through their up-and-down season, the Polar Bears are in an unfamiliar postseason position from years past, but still in the postseason nonetheless. They'll face another considerable challenge Saturday.
Class-AA Playoff Bracket
No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4) vs. No. 1 Herbert Hoover (10-0) — Saturday, 1:30 at Laidley Field.
No. 15 Shady Spring (7-3) at No. 2 Independence (8-0) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Bluefield (5-3) at No. 3 Point Pleasant (9-1) — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Frankfort (6-4) at No. 4 Lincoln (8-2) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Liberty (Raleigh) (7-3) at No. 5 Poca (8-2) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Grafton (8-2) at No. 6 North Marion (7-2) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Roane County (8-2) at No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Scott (7-3) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (6-3) — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
