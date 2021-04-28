FAIRMONT — Nearly 14 months since the 2020 girls’ basketball state tournament deteriorated into a pile of dashed dreams and spoiled senior seasons due to COVID-19, high school basketball is back in Charleston.
The 2021 WVSSAC girls’ basketball state tournament started yesterday with the Class A quarterfinals, and will continue through Saturday with the championship games for all four classifications. Today’s slate of games marks the beginning of the Class AAA tournament and the latest title pursuit for Marion County’s pair of undefeateds in No. 1 Fairmont Senior (15-0) and No. 2 North Marion (13-0).
No. 2 North Marion is scheduled to play today at 1 p.m. against No. 7 Hampshire, while No. 1 Fairmont Senior is scheduled to play No. 8 Lewis County at 5:30 p.m.
As the two powerhouses gear up for another run at a state title game —possibly even against one another — here are storylines to watch:
1. County crash course?
For nearly a decade now, there have been few rivalries across West Virginia high school sports — regardless of sport — that have measured up to the prestige and intensity of North vs. West girls’ basketball. County rivals and annual state championship contenders, the Huskies and Polar Bears have squared off at least twice and usually three times, if not four, on a year-by-year basis (a home-and-home in the regular season and the sectional title game).
Yet, amid scheduling challenges and four-class realignment this season, it appears the spicy North-West rivalry is due for a gap year...unless, that is, the two meet in what would be the biggest rendition of the rivalry yet: An undefeated vs. undefeated North-West state championship showdown.
Combined, Fairmont Senior and North Marion have combined for a mind-boggling eight state title game appearances in the past 11 completed seasons — excluding 2020 — and six state championships, including each of the last three (Fairmont Senior: 2017, 2019; North Marion: 2018). This year, the bracket and odds are aligned for a possible North-West Class AAA state championship game.
The Polar Bears are without a doubt the consensus favorite entering this year’s tournament. That’s less of a knock on North Marion and more of an appraisal for this year’s Fairmont Senior squad, which, even when considering the program’s rich history, is constructing a case as the best team in school history.
Heading into the state tournament, Fairmont Senior amassed just two wins versus state tournament teams — Class AAA No. 8 Lewis County and Class 4A No. 5 Wheeling Park — but that’s not reflective of its overall strength of schedule. The Polar Bears had four total wins over Top 10 teams in Class 4A and AAA based on the final AP Poll, and they also defeated a Parkersburg squad that was ranked in the Top 10 at the time of their meeting.
North Marion, meanwhile, has beaten just one tournament team in Lewis County and one Top 10 squad in Class AAA No. 10 East Fairmont, which lost to Philip Barbour in the sectional semifinals. No disrespect to the Minutemaids or Bees, but neither is better than any of the five best teams Fairmont Senior has played this season.
2. Meredith’s moment
It’s been sort of a running joke — or maybe a dig depending on which school’s perspective you take — between Fairmont Senior’s holdover players and Grafton transfer Meredith Maier in regards to Maier’s relative neophyte status when it comes to the playoffs.
What’s been a ho-hum path to the state tournament for the rest of Fairmont Senior — a casual stockpiling of title plaques and a couple of standard net cutting celebrations — has been a wave of new peaks for Maier following two standout individual seasons with the Bearcats that didn’t amount to a ton of team success in terms of postseason in-roads. Maier’s FSHS teammates — mainly co-star and best friend Marley Washenitz — as well as Maier herself have been quick to crack jokes on the matter at Maier’s expense.
The new playoff landscape for Maier certainly hasn’t affected her foothold on the court, however, as the junior first team all-state candidate has been her usually dominant self on both ends. All season long, Maier made the most of the brighter spotlight and bigger games that have come with her transfer from Grafton to Fairmont Senior, as she’s shown her diverse skill set on offense and extreme versatility on defense.
For someone who’s watched Maier game to game this season after not seeing her play much at Grafton, however, the area of her game where she’s shed the most light is her minute-by-minute aggression and relentlessness. She’s a lot like Washenitz in that vein, where, sure the highlight cut-ups are spicy and the stat lines are gaudy, but neither captures the full breadth of their second-by-second on-court impact and value.
Both Maier and Washenitz play with a certain ceaselessness, a certain cutthroat intention where they just make you feel their presence all the time. Even if either misses a bunny or commits a lousy turnover, neither briefly pauses to admonish herself nor look to the bench as a form of second guessing. They just keep playing all-out and non-stop, fully aware that mistakes are simply part of the game and dwelling on them accomplishes nothing.
One more final aside to the Washenitz-Maier duo: Keep an eye out for their two-man game in Charleston if games are tight down the stretch. The Polar Bears really haven’t had much cause to bust out pet two-person actions between Washenitz and Maier — pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops, dribble handoffs at the elbow — in volume this season down the stretch of games. But it’s sitting in their back pocket if need be for crunch-time possessions in Charleston.
3. North Marion hunting for its peak
It feels kind of stupid to say about a team that enters the state tournament undefeated — OK, it feels really stupid to say about a team that’s not only undefeated but has won 27 straight games and 38 of 39 overall the past two seasons — but you get the vibe that North Marion has yet to reach its true peak this season, at least for an extended period of time.
Yes, the Huskies have rolled most nights — a testament to the program’s lofty baseline standards — but they haven’t exactly found their utmost collective groove, their signature combination of frenetic pressure defense and up-tempo offense that permeates throughout the entire team and creates an unyielding tidal wave for opponents.
There’s just seemingly always been something holding them back slightly all year long. First, it was a 10-day quarantine period back in early March due to contract tracing protocols. Then senior all-state point guard Karlie Denham and junior all-state center Katlyn Carson missed a couple of games, with Carson’s injury absence extending into the playoffs. Upon Denham’s return, another COVID-19-related issue then had just half of the team practicing as the playoffs got underway with the sectional tournament.
It’s been this or that at every turn for the Huskies dating back to March 2020 when their 25-1 season and shot at the program’s fifth state title went up in smoke due to the onset of the pandemic. Really, the Huskies have endured and persevered through plenty of adversity.
Those challenges and difficulties, however, may have shaped the Huskies for a state tournament run yet.
Their 92-50 walloping of Keyser in the regional co-final last week to clinch a state bid was probably the best they’ve played all season, and at long last, the core of Denham, Carson, sophomore star forward Olivia Toland and first-time starters freshman guard Emma Freels and junior forward Adryan Stemple may be hitting its collective stride.
And amid all of the turnover in the lineup and the subsequent readjusting of roles, North Marion may have stumbled into solutions to early-season questions about their depth, as seniors Taylor Kerere and Breanna Shelosky and junior Kennedy Beaty have proven themselves capable when pressed into heavier minutes.
4. Role players
Among all of the tasty subplots of the WVSSAC State Tournament, my personal favorite might be the cause-and-effect related to teams’ role players. Stars will be stars in Charleston — or rather, if a team is truly a contender, its stars better be stars — and teams’ overarching on-court identities and playing styles are set by this point, but a team’s role players, well, so often they’re the overlooked wild cards that swing the championship race.
It’s always cool when a role player rises to the occasion in Charleston with a noteworthy individual performance that gets them plenty of applause, say a hot-shooting night or a lockdown defensive effort, but beyond that, what enraptures me is the possession-by-possession nuance of who a role player is and what that role player does to elevate their team. Are they threatening outside shooters whose mere presence holds defensive help more accountable, or can opponents shade off of them without recourse? Can they remain steady and make one pass that connects the link in the chain to break a press, or do they quake and turn the ball over? Are their defensive contributions — while perhaps not overt in terms of overall impact — brilliantly subtle, such as always having high hands on a trap, or providing a smart dig down on a post-up? And above all else, are they tough enough and confident enough to persevere without pause and refocus after making one of the dozens of inevitable mistakes that come with playing the game of basketball?
Fairmont Senior and North Marion are where they are because of their stars, but also because of the competitive mettle and skill sets of their role players — Emily Starn, Laynie Beresford, Bekah Jenkins and Reagan Blasher, among others for FSHS, and Freels, Stemple, Kerere and Beaty for NMHS.
5. Junk defenses
For casual basketball fans, the term “junk defense” usually refers to a scheme or alignment that is atypical from the norm of man-to-man, 2-3, 3-2 zones, press, etc. Two of the most popular, for example, are a box-and-one and triangle-and-two, both of which are man-zone hybrids.
And every once in a while when the brightest and best teams convene in Charleston for the state tournament, one will bust out a little bit of funk and flair with its defensive scheme. Wayne coach Wade Williamson is the CEO of “junk defense” club, but unfortunately his Pioneers came up short of this year’s tourney.
Nevertheless, Fairmont Senior and North Marion are both liable to see a dose of junk defense at some point during the tournament, especially the Polar Bears. Both teams will see plenty of zone in the half court — likely a 2-3 or 2-1-2 — but I’d expect an FSHS opponent, in particular, to lean into a junkier defense in an attempt to limit Washenitz and Maier. A few teams tried such experiments in the regular season, most notably University when Hawks’ coach Dave Price planted his center, Lily Jordan, in the paint as an extra layer of defense to amplify UHS’s man-to-man scheme.
The ploy left at least one Fairmont Senior role player wide open for check-the-wind 3s, but that was a wager Price placed to make things tougher on Washenitz and Maier. Even in that case, both players still found solutions by game’s end to bury the Hawks with a tour de force in the fourth quarter.
A similar defense may lie in wait in Charleston, perhaps a rough outline of a triangle-and-two or some other man-to-man-zone hybrid.
