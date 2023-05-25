FAIRMONT — For North Marion and its graduating 2023 senior class, their final go-round was one to remember.
Playoff berths, championship gold, and plenty of outstanding individual achievements peppered the Huskies fall, winter and spring seasons, all adding up to a year the soon-to-be graduate athletes can be proud of. As North Marion prepares to bid farewell to its senior class, here are a selection of their top performances in high school sports.
Landon Adams
April 13, 2023: Adams starts the day on the mound against rival Fairmont Senior and picks up the win, pitching four innings, striking out three and allowing three earned runs in an 11-5 victory.
May 11, 2022: Adams goes 2-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored in a sectional playoff game against Fairmont Senior. North Marion took a tough 11-8 loss on the day.
Connor Besedich
Sept. 9, 2022: Besedich helps North Marion’s offense rack up 418 total yards in a dominating 49-0 victory over Oak Glen, North’s first home football game of the season.
Landon Boone
Oct. 1, 2022: In the Huskies’ first football game in three weeks due to COVID cancellations, Boone records two sacks in a triumphant 31-12 win over the Preston Knights.
Aug. 25, 2022: Boone comes away with a third-down sack on defense, and helps pave the way for 210 rushing yards for the Huskies in their opening-week contest against East Fairmont, a 40-19 victory.
Cody Clevenger
Sept. 9, 2022: Clevenger takes an interception 29-yards for a pick-six in a 49-0 win over Oak Glen.
Oct. 10, 2020: Clevenger returns a blocked punt against Chapmanville, recovering the ball for a 14-yard touchdown in a 43-0 rout.
Nov. 18, 2022: Clevenger snags an interception in a defensive-minded playoff game against Roane County, helping the Huskies to a 13-12 victory.
Nov. 25, 2022: Clevenger finishes with a fumble recovery in the state semifinals against eventual state champions Independence. North drops the semifinal contest 58-19.
Angelina Collins
May 3, 2022: Collins helps ignite a six-run first inning for North Marion in the first game of a sectional doubleheader against East Fairmont, getting a hit and scoring a run in the frame. The Huskies fell 13-6 against the Bees.
May 29, 2023: Collins finishes with a multi-hit effort against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, going 2-4 with a run scored in a tight 7-6 victory.
Gavin Cool
Nov. 4, 2022: Cool helps pave the way for a 49-point explosion in North’s regular season finale against Liberty, a 49-7 win for the Huskies.
Hunner Craig
Feb. 10, 2023: Craig picks up two wins in day one of the 2023 Big X Conference Wrestling Meet.
Tyler Curry
Oct. 7, 2022: Curry tops off a double-digit tackle day by forcing a safety in a 44-7 win over Elkins.
Nov. 18, 2022: Curry nabs an interception in the Huskies’ playoff dogfight against Roane County, helping North to a 13-12 road win.
Oct. 17, 2020: As a sophomore, Curry racks up six tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in a 35-8 win over Lewis County.
Nov. 13, 2021: Curry helps handle Grafton in a first-round playoff win, recording a safety in a 64-14 win.
Rylee Delovich
May 19, 2023: Delovich is part of North’s state champion 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles team. The four-woman unit of Delovich, Bella Richards, Addie Elliott and Maylie Bland set a new school record with a 1:05.88.
May 20, 2023: Delovich claims the state championship in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
June 10, 2021: Delovich is part of a state-championship 4x200-meter relay team along with Abby Masters, Trinity Hine and Cierra Parker.
May 20, 2022: Delovich helps North repeat as 4x200-meter relay state champions on a team with Abby Masters, Trinity Hine and Cierra Parker.
Addie Elliott
May 19, 2023: Elliott is part of North’s state champion 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles team. The four-woman unit of Elliott, Bella Richards, Rylee Delovich and Maylie Bland set a new school record with a 1:05.88.
March 1, 2023: In her final home game, Elliott scores 12 points to help North Marion advance to the state tournament in a 95-29 regional win over Keyser. The win meant Elliott and fellow senior Olivia Toland had never been beaten on their home court in their careers.
March 11, 2023: Elliott scores six points and nabs a game-high five steals in North Marion’s 88-60 state championship win over Philip Barbour.
Jan. 27, 2023: Elliott knocks down four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points in a 85-45 win over Grafton.
Adrianna Floyd
April 12, 2023: Floyd goes 2-3 with four RBI, two runs, stolen base, a double, and an inside-the-park home run in an 8-0 win over Preston.
Josie Fluharty
May 9, 2023: Fluharty picks up a doubles and singles win to help North claim a regional tennis title over Weir.
Kenzie Fluharty
May 9, 2023: Fluharty wins the regional singles crown over Madison Rhodes of Keyser, the first in school history for a No. 1 position. Fluharty’s 23 singles wins also set the school record for wins in a season.
Emily Gabor
May 9, 2023: Entering regional competition as the No. 8 seed, Gabor upsets No. 1 seed Emma Christie of Berkeley Springs 8-2. Gabor also picks up a doubles win to help North Marion claim the regional crown.
Connor Hayes
Sept. 9, 2022: Hayes helps North dominate in the trenches, accruing 418 total yards of offense in a 49-0 win over Oak Glen.
Nov. 13, 2021: Hayes blocks for a North Marion attack that blitzes Grafton for 291 yards in the first half alone in a 64-14 playoff win.
Silas Hine
April 4, 2023: Competing at the Husky Invitational, Hine finishes seventh out of 13 athletes in the 200-meter dash, running a 26.67.
Trinity Hine
May 20, 2023: Hine finishes sixth in the 400-meter dash and seventh in the 100-meter dash at the 2023 State Track Meet.
April 5, 2023: Hine helps set a new Marion County Championship record in the 4x200-meter relay, posting a 1:50.09 on a team with Cierra Parker, Natalie Hibbs and Rylee Delovich.
June 10, 2021: Hine is part of a state-championship 4x200-meter relay team along with Abby Masters, Rylee Delovich and Cierra Parker.
May 20, 2022: Hine helps North repeat as 4x200-meter relay state champions on a team with Abby Masters, Rylee Delovich and Cierra Parker.
Justin Holt
Oct. 14, 2022: Holt runs a 22:27.3 at the 2022 Big X Conference Meet.
Alyssa Kincaid
May 3, 2022: Kincaid helps ignite a six-run first inning for North Marion in the first game of a sectional doubleheader against East Fairmont, getting a hit and scoring a run in the frame. The Huskies fell 13-6 against the Bees.
Parker Kincell
Dec. 12, 2021: Kincell nails a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play against Weir, putting North ahead 66-65 in an eventual 68-65 win for the Huskies. Kincell also banked in a nearly 40-foot three-pointer right as the third quarter ended to put North up 51-48 going into the fourth.
Nov. 13, 202: Kincell has 114 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in a 64-14 playoff victory over Grafton.
Oct. 30, 2021: Kincell rushes for 66 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Frankfort.
March 23, 2022: In the Huskies’ season opener, Kincell goes 2-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, helping North to a 10-0 win over East Fairmont.
Nathan Layman
Sept. 9, 2022: Layman helps North Marion’s offense total 418 total yards in a dominant 49-0 victory over Oak Glen, North’s first home game of the season.
Will Lemasters
April 7, 2023: Lemasters pitches three innings in relief for North Marion against Lincoln, striking out six, allowing one walk, no hits and no runs while picking up the win in a 8-4 victory.
Sept 21, 2022: Lemasters cards an 86 at the Big X Conference Tournament, earning a All-Conference first team selection.
March 23, 2022: Lemasters goes 2-2 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 10-0 win over East Fairmont.
Gavan Lemley
Nov. 11, 2022: Lemley scores a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with 49 yards in a rainy 37-7 playoff win against Lincoln.
Aug. 25, 2022: Lemley scores a touchdown, rushes for 48 yards and records a sack in North’s 40-19 opening-week win over East Fairmont.
Nov. 20, 2021: In a bruising playoff match against Bluefield, Lemley runs for 94 yards and two touchdowns. North eventually falls 35-21.
Nov. 13, 2021: In one half of work, Lemley rushes for 87 yards and three touchdowns to set the tone in a 64-14 playoff victory over Grafton.
Cole Malnick
April 7, 2023: Malnick goes 3-3 with a double, a run scored, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base to help spark a 8-4 comeback win over Lincoln.
Dec. 31, 2022: Malnick puts up nine points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a double-overtime 70-64 win against Berkeley Springs.
May 4, 2022: Malnick leads North to a 8-4 win over University, going 3-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI at the plate, and pitching four innings of no-run ball with seven strikeouts.
March 23, 2022: Malnick pitches six shutout innings and goes 2-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in a 10-0 opening-day win over East Fairmont.
Brooklyn Markley
Jan 15, 2022: Markley scores five points and nabs one steal in a 71-56 win over the No. 10-ranked team in Class-AAA, Winfield.
Oct. 1, 2020: Markley helps orchestrate a two-goal opening minute in the second half of North’s 6-1 win over Lincoln.
Ethan Martin
Sept. 9, 2022: Martin helps North dominate in the trenches, accruing 418 total yards of offense in a 49-0 win over Oak Glen.
Nov. 13, 2021: Martin blocks for a North Marion attack that blitzes Grafton for 291 yards in the first half alone in a 64-14 playoff win.
McKenzie McIntosh
May 12, 2023: Competing at regionals, McIntosh comes in fourth in the girls shot put and eighth in the girls discus throw.
Christian Polis
Nov. 18, 2022: Polis makes what would end up as a game-clinching point-after in North Marion’s 13-12 state quarterfinals win over Roane County.
Lanie Richards
May 20, 2023: Competing at the state meet, Richards places sixth in the girls long jump and 10th in the girls high jump.
April 15, 2023: Richards is part of a first-place 4x200-meter relay team at the Husky Invitational, along with Lauren McGinty, Isabella Haymond and Trinity Hine.
Nov. 16, 2022: Richards places fifth out of 23 entrants in the Marion County Swim Championships’ 50-yard freestyle.
Sept. 13, 2022: Richards scores a double bank-shot goal against Philip Barbour in a 4-2 victory.
Harley Sickles
March 9, 2023: Sickles leads the Huskies in scoring to help North top Keyser 63-61 in the regional championship.
Dec. 31, 2022: Sickles scores 19 points and grabs 12 rebounds in a 70-64 double-overtime win against Weir. Sickles scored six points in the second overtime period to power North to the victory.
Sept. 9, 2022: Sickles ends with two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced safety in a 49-0 victory over Oak Glen.
Aug. 25, 2022: Sickles forces two fumbles in North’s 40-19 week one victory over East Fairmont.
Dec. 30, 2021: Sickles puts up a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in North’s 74-54 win over Westside in the Lincoln Holiday Tournament.
Isaiah Sigley
Sept. 9, 2022: Sigley recovers a fumble on defense in North Marion’s week three 49-0 win over Oak Glen.
Nov. 5, 2022: Sigley rips off a 47-yard touchdown run to help North beat Liberty 49-7 in the regular season finale.
Olivia Toland
March 11, 2023: Toland scores 18 points, dishes nine assists, and adds three rebounds and two steals in a 88-60 state-championship clinch over Philip Barbour for North.
Feb. 23, 2023: Toland scores 32 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists in a 93-53 sectional playoff win over Oak Glen.
Feb. 3, 2023: On senior night against Fairmont Senior, Toland puts up 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals in a 89-42 win.
Feb. 24, 2022: Toland scores 27 points in an 88-62 sectional playoff win over Weir.
Preston Williams
March 9, 2023: Williams scores 16 points to help North win their section 63-61 in double overtime against Keyser. Williams nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds in regulation to force the first overtime.
Jan. 29, 2023: Williams scores 21 points against Weir, including putting up six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the fourth quarter. North fell 59-53.
Jan. 7, 2023: Williams scores a game-high 16 points with three rebounds, three steals, three blocks and zero turnovers in a 63-57 win over Keyser.
March 2, 2022: Williams powers the Huskies past Weir in sectional play, scoring 25 points in a 80-53 win.
Gage Willis
Nov. 16, 2022: Willis finishes third in the 100-yard freestyle at the Marion County Swim Meet.
Jan. 22, 2022: Willis swims a 2:44.21 in the 200-yard freestyle to give North a first-place finish in the event at the Marion County Championship.
April 1, 2021: Willis comes in 12th overall in the 100 free and 14th in the 50 free at the Big X Conference Meet.
