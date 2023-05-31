FAIRMONT — Aerial Port was abuzz with activity this past week, with the gymnastics center’s 45th Anniversary of its preschool exhibition and class competition, which showcased the talents of a crop of aspiring gymnasts over the course of a three-day event.
On Tuesday, Aerial Port put on their annual preschool exhibition, with the young acrobats aged 3-6 showing off their burgeoning skills in events such as the horizontal bar, the vault and balance beam. The next two held the annual class competition at the gymnastics center, ages 6 and 7 competed Wednesday and 8 and over on Thursday.
After the preschool exhibition, participants and their guests were treated to some high-flying floor tumbling by members of Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic acrobatics team. Though the young acrobats in attendance will take some time until they can reach that level, the week’s exhibition represented a first step into gymnastics, or many other athletic endeavors.
“It’s the very basics in the early ages,” Aerial Port owner Gary Rafaloski said. “Working on their basic skills, developing their strength, their flexibility, their agility, a lot of qualities that we look for in the kids and what we help develop in the kids.
“This will propel them into whatever they decide to get into down the line. Those qualities are a good foundation for a lot of other activities and sports.”
The class competition in the following days enabled gymnasts of different ages to try and top their classmates in tumbling, vaulting, bars and the balance beam. They were judged by the faculty who were present throughout the week.
The coaches at the week’s activities who helped the youngsters through the different events come from a variety of backgrounds. Fairmont State cheer coaches and members of the Falcons acrobatics and tumbling team populated the assistants at the anniversary exhibition and class competition, lending their expertise to the aid of the next generation of gymnasts.
“A lot of the staff have a lot of knowledge and information of gymnastics and cheer,” Brylee Knotts, an assistant at Aerial Port and current member of the Fairmont State acro and tumbling team, said. “All of us are kind of a melting pot of gymnastics, cheer and power tumbling.”
The week was also a nostalgic exercise for coaches like Knotts, who herself was a participant in class competitions of yesteryear.
Now, Knotts is more than happy to be on the other side of the equation as an instructor.
“First of all, they are so cute, I love working with them,” Knotts said. “Second of all, it was a blessing to see them grow throughout this year. A lot of them are very talented, very hardworking.
“Just to have this generation of young kids be introduced to gymnastics at Aerial Port, it makes my heart happy and I know it makes Garry happy, or else he wouldn’t be here 45 years. I’m just really glad that this younger generation gets to experience gymnastics at Aerial Port just like I did.”
With the past and present of the preschool exhibition and class competition coming together for the event’s 45th anniversary, the focus throughout the days was on having fun and exploring a realm of athletics that the little acrobats could pursue for their youth and beyond.
Whenr the preschool exhibition concluded, each child walked away with a medal for their efforts — and plenty of pictures from their adoring onlookers.
“It was great, she was very excited, all the kids were excited, and it was a good time,” Joshua Suter, a parent at the event, said of his child’s experience.
“It’s a good thing for her to do, it keeps her busy and she really enjoys it. It’s just something to get her out of the house and get her trying different things.”
With a milestone passed now, five years short of half a century, Aerial Port might have witnessed the start of a long journey for tomorrow’s championship gymnasts.
“I felt that it went very well. I’m fortunate to have a very good supporting staff to help the kids along, keep them organized and keep them moving,” Rafaloski said. “I believe that the kids all had smiles on their faces, they enjoyed it, and their parents enjoyed it.
“The important thing is that they participated, and they had the courage and bravery to participate and they enjoyed doing what they were doing. Hopefully this will give them incentive in the future to participate and continue either in gymnastics or other sports.”
