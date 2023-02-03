FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s resident band of acrobats took to multiple different states throughout last month, as Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic gymnastics team competed in both the Rockstar Invitational in Virginia and Toon Town Meet in Pennsylvania.
At the Rockstar Invitational, taking place from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, level 10 gymnast Allie Howell took first place all-around, and was followed by Kylie Bowsher in level nine, who took second place all-around.
Also placing in the Top 3 of other levels were Brooke Naternicola, who came in third place at level seven, Josie Gust, who came in third place at level three, and Laurel Long, who came in second place at level three.
The team had little time to recuperate before they were off and running again. The Toon Town Gymnastics Meet took place in Butler County, Pennsylvania from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23.
At the meet, Mountain Magic’s level seven team placed second overall with 106.05 points, while their level nine team placed first overall with 98.775 points.
“We had a majority of gymnasts that improved their performances from the previous meet and since the start of the year,” Aerial Port’s Gary Rafaloski wrote to the Times. “With continued efforts in their practices, the meet results will continue to improve.”
“We look forward to having several of our team members back in competition after early season injuries that will help represent a full squad in future meets.”
At the meet, Laurel Long placed first all-around at level three, while teammate Josie Gust placed third at level three, the pair repeating their impressive performances from the Rockstar Invitational.
Kendall Paugh placed second all-around at level four, while Ella Harvey placed second all-around at level eight.
For Mountain Magic’s second-place level seven team, Marley Clutter placed third and Brooke Naternicola placed fourth all-around.
Mountain Magic monopolized the top three spots in their first-place level nine team, with Kylie Bowsher placing first, Markley White placing second, and Aniston Hazuka placing third.
At level 10, Allie Howell placed second all-around, while Sophia Balko placed third.
Rafaloski extended a special mention to Balko, who participated in her first meet back after ankle surgery in April of last year, one week before that season’s regional championships.
“Extremely proud of her comeback, and for competing again,” Rafaloski wrote.
