FAIRMONT — It’s the oldest game in West Virginia history. It’s a game with enough incidents and episodes to fill an encyclopedia. And one day from now, another chapter will be written in the rivalry still going strong over a century later.
Friday night’s game between the East Fairmont Bees and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears will mark the 101st meeting between the two teams. The Polar Bears, situated at 4-4, and the Bees, with a 5-4 record, have a likely playoff berth on the line, but such stakes only add to the spectacle that has captivated the town for generations.
“My whole family has played in this game,” Fairmont Senior’s Koby Toothman said. “Both my brothers, my dad, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, all of them played in this. So it just brings a whole bunch of excitement, because of the history. The stands are going to be packed.”
The added intrigue of playoff positioning heightens the stakes for East and West, but no matter where each team has stood record-wise throughout the years, this game has always been circled on their calendars.
“It’s definitely a big game,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “There’s one of those sayings, to some degree, both teams could be 0-9 and if you win this game it’s an OK season. That’s kind of the mindset going back years. A lot of their coaches, our coaches, have played in the game, for myself we were 2-2 in that rivalry game.”
“It’s one of those things where we’re making sure our kids keep focused on what we’re doing because there’s a lot of excitement and festivities that go along with it, on both sides of the river, throughout this week. We just want to keep our guys focused. It’s a big game, no doubt about that,” Eakle continued.
As long as the game has been around, the ceremony and spectacle surrounding the game has too.
It was late Times West Virginian editor John Veasey who wrote, “For many Fairmonters, the East-West game is the World Series, the Rose Bowl and the Kentucky Derby jammed into one great athletic spectacle.”
And throughout the years, the people of Fairmont have demonstrated just how true that is.
In the years since the first East-West game on Oct. 25, 1921, pregame parades, food-fights between students of both schools, and any number of competitions have characterized the week leading up to the big game.
In the early years of the rivalry, Westside students paraded around a cow with a banner around it reading “This ain’t no bull; we’re going to beat East Side.” Later in the day, East students stole the cow and hung a different message around it: “We stole their cow, and we got their goat.”
In the 1930’s, the pre-game tomfoolery had reached the point where city officials became concerned, and felt that incorporating the festivities into the Armistice Day parade would allow greater supervision over the goings-on. The parade became inundated by supporters of both sides trading chants on the courthouse steps — “Swat those Bees” and “Sting those Bears.”
Tomorrow, the two teams plan to recognize several different groups throughout the game — former and current coaches, band directors, principals, athletic directors, and the oldest living football players, but these days, there probably will not be any bovine theft or raucous parade takeovers.
Last year’s contest, however, lacked any of the pomp and circumstance of games past, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the football season. Fans will be back in the stands in full capacity this time around though, with two years’ worth of cheering to let out.
“There’s always a lot of build up this week,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “It always carries a little extra intensity to it. I always enjoy this week, just the pageantry and tradition that we have. It hit 100 years last year, and COVID kind of took away from the pageantry aspect, so here with the 101st I think we’re making up for it.”
Fairmont Senior has the edge over East Fairmont in the game’s total record by a wide margin — the Polar Bears leading 65-28-7. Though almost half of the games have been won by a relatively competitive margin, two touchdowns or less, East’s last win was all the way back in 2008.
Though the Bees have come up short in more recent renditions of the matchup, they sense a change in attitude in the past few years.
“Especially the past couple years at least, last year and this year, there’s a lot more excitement,” East Fairmont’s Will Sarsfield said. “It’s not ‘oh no, it’s the East-West game,’ it’s ‘it’s the East-West game and we’re going to strap ‘em up and be ready to go.’”
“We were on one end of the stick for so long. Especially these guys, I mean, we know what it’s like to take our whoopings, that’s for sure. It’s a lot different, feeling success in those games, because we’ve had success, last year and the year before there’ve been times where we go out there and put a good drive together, put in a good half. We just really want to finish this one.”
No matter who has the edge on the all-time record, that all goes out the window when the two teams hit the gridiron.
“The incentive is the same no matter who you’re playing. You want to win, obviously,” Bartic said. “But this carries with it a different feeling if you’re successful rather than if you’re not. You really live with a loss for a whole year — and that’s with any team — but especially a big rivalry game, that’s a bad feeling you have for an entire year. Winning a game like this is joyous on one hand, and on the other hand it’s relief. Probably equal parts, just because of how devastating losing rivalry games can be.”
“For our kids, obviously there’s a little more weight because it’s a city rivalry game,” Eakle said. “And I’m sure they would tell you the same thing, they definitely want to win this because you’re going to see those folks 365 days, so there’s definitely a little added weight when you get to these rivalry games, and it’s good for the community. Hopefully our guys are excited to play.”
East-West football record by decade
2020s— 1-0 (Fairmont Senior)
2010s— 10-0 (Fairmont Senior)
2000s— 7-3 (Fairmont Senior)
1990s— 7-3 (Fairmont Senior)
1980s— 7-3 (Fairmont Senior)
1970s— 7-3 (Fairmont Senior)
1960s— 6-2-2 (East Fairmont)
1950s— 10-0 (Fairmont Senior)
1940s— 5-4-1 (East Fairmont)
1930s— 5-3-2 (Fairmont Senior)
1920s— 5-2-2 (Fairmont Senior)
Overall— 65-28-7 (Fairmont Senior)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.