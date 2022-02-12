FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior faithful flooded into the Fairmont Field House hoping for a Saturday night show, and through one quarter, that's exactly what they got between the two intra-county rivals.
The Bears and the Bees combined to shoot 16-29 from the floor as neither side could do any wrong through the first eight minutes. Fairmont Senior led 22-15 after the opening quarter, led by seven points apiece from DeSean Goode and Joseph Uram.
Moving into the second and throughout the rest of the game, Fairmont Senior was able to keep up the high-efficiency pace, shooting below 50% from the field in only the fourth quarter. East Fairmont on the other hand, wavered slightly, and against the No. 1-ranked team in Class-AAA, that was all it took for the Bears to put their foot on the gas and run away with the game, 64-52.
Even as the two teams were competitive in the first quarter, the signs of a Fairmont Senior advantage were beginning to show. The Polar Bears got four combined offensive rebounds in the first frame from their twin towers of Goode and Eric Smith, and the extra possessions underneath helped them get easy shots.
The duo combined for seven offensive rebounds throughout the night, and the Polar Bears as a team grabbed 11. Goode had 12 rebounds total to go along with 15 points. Smith had five rebounds and four points. As a whole, Fairmont Senior held a 28-15 rebounding advantage on the game.
"We got Desean with great height, we got Eric with great height, and those two guys were in very good position to rebound," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "Not only just those two but our guards did a very good job of coming back for the ball. When we say 'come back' — they can't leak out, they can't get out on the break. We've got to control the boards, and we have a shot. We don't control the boards, guess what, we don't have a shot."
Even with the rebounding differential, Evan Parr ensured East stayed in the game early, making his first three shots, including an and one that put the Bees ahead 13-11 halfway through the quarter. Parr scored seven in the first and ended with 12 along with five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
When the second quarter rolled around, the Bears got four quick points to begin, and East had to call a timeout. Fairmont Senior guard Zycheus Dobbs hit his groove in the second, beating his man repeatedly, breaking down the defense, and finishing at the rim or dumping off to Goode or Smith. The drive-and-dump plays were responsible for each of Dobbs' first four assists, and the sophomore would end with seven dimes total.
"They just know if I draw a crowd, they know I'm giving them the ball," Dobbs said. "They know to get to an open spot, and I get them the ball a lot."
The execution to finish those plays against a set defense helped Fairmont Senior separate, and spoke to something Retton preaches to his team often.
"Good teams are going to make you play quarter-court offense," Retton said. "Good teams are going to make you play quarter-court defense. When I say quarter-court — everybody loves transition, everybody loves to get layups, three-on-twos, two-on-ones, everybody loves them. But guess what, that other team is going to get back, and they want to play five-on-five.
"We've got to execute our sets better, that's one thing we've really got to make an improvement on, but I was very pleased with how the right guy took the right shot at the right time. That's something that we're trying to accomplish."
Dobbs led all scorers Saturday with 18 points and also piled up seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The playmaking of Dobbs, along with a trio of 3's in the second quarter from Pharoah Fields, lifted the Polar Bears to a 41-23 first half lead. While Fairmont Senior shot 8-11 (72%) from the field in the second, the Bees fell back to earth, and went 3-11 (27%) in the quarter.
"We did an outstanding job in our transition defense," Retton said of his team's adjustments after the first quarter. "Part of the deal about transition defense is taking the right shot. When we don't take the right shot, it's harder for us to get back. We may miss one man, we may miss two guys. And when we take that right shot, the transition defense is better. That was important, and we really did very good job of coming back for rebounds.
"Limiting them for one shot, and our movement on offense was really good. We got good shots, we were really patient with the ball when we needed to be, we ran when we needed. Very pleased with our performance tonight."
The third quarter was a bit of a step back offensively for both teams, as East had eight points on 3-10 (30%) shooting and West scored a dozen on 6-12 (50%) shooting to take a 53-31 lead into the fourth. Dobbs had half the Polar Bears' total in the third quarter, finishing more of his drives himself after coming out of the locker room.
The first time Fairmont Senior played East Fairmont this season, Dobbs exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury — an ailment that made him miss a handful of games, and something that, even as he puts up gaudy numbers, he is still nursing.
"Zycheus has not been 100%," Retton said. "He has worked very hard, he had an ankle sprain on the 24th, and each day he has healed quickly. At the same time, he's not back to full speed so tonight, he got closer to the kind of plays he makes and the kind of player he is, and it was huge. He got in a great groove, they had to help, he'd dish because he's very unselfish, he's going to find that open guy. That's what he did tonight."
"I'm getting better and better each day," Dobbs said. "I'm doing the different exercises that I'm supposed to be doing and I'm getting better and better. I'm getting more confidence in it too, that's the most important part about it."
Outside of Dobbs, Goode and Smith, Fields finished with 11 points and an assist, and Uram had nine, a rebound, two assists and four steals. Andre Grant scored two points, as did Latique Williams, who also pulled in a rebound. Jaleel Law came in during the fourth quarter and put down a 3-pointer to get in the scoresheet.
For East Fairmont, Parr led all Bees with 12 points, while Jackson Crouso totaled nine points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Blake Hunt had eight points, a rebound and an assist. Greyson Stewart had six points as well as two rebounds — both offensive — and a steal. A.J. Copenhaver had five points while Charlie Hulderman had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Maddox Boyers also had four points, Carter Saunders and Josh Moore each had two.
With the win, Fairmont Senior sweeps East Fairmont 2-0, and another matchup is a possibility as the sectional tournament inches closer.
