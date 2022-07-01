RACHEL — Coming off a 2021 season that included a playoff berth and historic playoff win, the North Marion Huskies are revving up the engine once again for 2022.
The Huskies’ live period is nearly complete, with North finishing up on Tuesday. Between their practices in that time and expending some flex days, they’ve put together 24 days of “football-related activities.”
Among their regular day’s work, collaborative practices, linemen challenges and 7-on-7’s, the Huskies have two questions that need to be answered.
“The front of our offense really should be a strength,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said. “We graduated two [offensive linemen]. Obviously whenever you replace a quarterback, that creates a big change. Physicality is going to be the question, whether we’ll match people and be physical like we have in the past, because I do think we have the tools to establish a good, solid running game.
“I think that plays to both quarterback’s strengths, really all three guys that are competing. That’s going to be a big question, and then leadership is going to be a big question.”
Among North’s departing seniors, Brody Hall, Logan Musgrave, Tariq Miller and Kaden Hovatter played huge roles on the field, and equally as large ones off it.
“We lost three or four really key leaders in terms of guys that do things right, guys that work really hard, and guys that brought others along with them,” Hays said. “That’s going to be the biggest question.”
The Huskies have a talented incoming senior class, players like tight end Harley Sickles, running backs Parker Kincell and Gavan Lemley, linebacker Cody Clevenger and lineman Landon Boone — just to name a few. North is hoping this season’s leaders are among them.
For many of those aforementioned seniors — and “16 or 17” of North’s players in total, by Hays’ estimation — this month has been doubly busy. That’s how many Huskies are multi-sport athletes, and have been working with both the football and basketball teams during that time.
It’s been a unique bit of adversity, one that North might have had an easier time dealing with. Huskies basketball head coach Steven Harbert is also a football coach alongside Hays, and the two have been able to wade their way through an unideal situation — both teams being afforded the same live period timeframe.
“I really wish they’d revisit that,” Hays said. “ Because I think flex days are the way to go. Then the adults can sit down and make sure those guys aren’t doing two or three things at once. Coach Harbert and I, obviously it’s a benefit that he’s our basketball coach and he’s also on our football staff, but there were some days that they had both.
“We tried to give them a day off every week for football, he gave them a day off a week in basketball. So there were days they had to practice both, which isn’t the best, but it builds a little bit of mental toughness. By the end of three weeks, I know it’s a grind, so we cut it a little bit early.”
The grind has already taken its toll on the Huskies. Injuries have cropped up, and being able to fill them in has been a focus for North.
“You’re always trying to grow depth,” Hays said. “I don’t think you can emphasize that enough. Going into things, we knew we were a little thin in spots, and we had a lineman move out of the attendance area, had another lineman get hurt.”
In a season where many key positions — such as quarterback and receiver — are experiencing turnover, drilling down a new offensive focus has only added to the multi-tasking endeavors of North’s live period.
Practicing smart, as well as practicing hard, has been a necessity for North to work in everything they need to. Juggling the mental and physical demands of the offseason has been a balancing act for North, one that they’ll continue to work on when they return in August.
“Developing depth’s going to be a huge, critical factor, and that all stems back on our end, how efficient we are in practice and practicing wisely,” Hays said. “Getting our guys to be more physical while still making them knowledgeable and understanding what the heck’s going on. We spent a lot of time, maybe too much time, on scheme during this 24-day period.”
“We’re obviously not going to be the same team, especially from the skills spots, you lose ‘Riq and Brody, those are two big skill spot hits, so we’re going to look different. We’re going to have different strengths, and different weaknesses.”
North Marion is going to be a different team come week one. To be an equally as successful team, they’re going to need steps forward all over the roster. For Hays and his staff, that means requiring their guys to stay locked-in from the moment they report to the field.
In short, it requires discipline.
“Doing our assignment well, we’ll do. Doing our assignment well consistently, sometimes we struggle with that,” Hays said. “It’s usually not the major things, it’s the littlest, minute details. Hand placement, route release, beating the press, it’s little things like that we’ll have to do a great job of honing in on, particularly those first two weeks of August.”
