RACHEL — When the North Marion Huskies play the Weir Red Riders on Wednesday, it will mark nearly two weeks since their last game.
North’s last game came on Feb. 12 on the road against Greenbrier East, a 75-74 win that required a Katlyn Carson game-winning shot for the Huskies to leave with the win. With such an extended layoff after the climactic regular-season finale, is there any fear of a slow start Wednesday against Weir?
North head coach Mike Parrish doesn’t think so.
“If they don’t know what they’re doing by now, then we haven’t been doing our job all year,” Parrish said.
The last week of the regular season is reserved for make-up dates between teams, but North was able to schedule all their postponements in the thick of the season. That left the Huskies with nothing to do except practice, and instead of taking it easy after a season’s worth of wear-and-tear, it sounds like North is doing its best to keep the rust off.
“It was good for us to get some good practices in,” Parrish said.
“We’re just working them hard in practice. We’ve been scrimmaging a little bit in practice. You get in some good games— and game-situations — in practice, all the stuff we need to work on, and hopefully that shows the next game we play.”
North will face Weir at home Wednesday after playing them on the road earlier this year. The Huskies dispatched the Red Riders 90-36 on Dec. 18, but the postseason is no place to take an opponent lightly.
“Looks like they’ve gotten a lot better since we played them earlier in the year so we’re expecting a better game this time,” Parrish said. “We’ve got to be ready to play. Last time they came down it was a hard-fought sectional game, I think we ended up winning by 10, so I remind them of that and tell them they have to be ready.”
Last year’s sectional matchup between the two teams was a more competitive 64-54 North Marion win. Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 27 points on 11-25 shooting to go along with four steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Toland has led North in many a game this season as well, leading the Huskies in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game. The junior has posted 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game through 21 regular-season contests.
Three other Huskies join Toland in double-digit scoring averages — Katlyn Carson, Emma Freels and Savannah Walls.
Carson posted a stat line of 11.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game playing in the middle of the paint. Freels, the starting point guard for the Huskies, turned in season averages of 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Walls, a freshman forward, just cleared the double-digit threshold by averaging 10 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
With depth going beyond those four, North also benefits from the talent of players like Adryan Stemple, Kennedy Beaty and Addie Elliott. Stemple usually completes the starting lineup with Toland, Carson, Freels and Walls, and finished the regular season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Beatty averaged 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while Elliott chipped in 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
North finished the regular season 19-2 while outscoring their opponent by an average of 17 points per game. The Huskies players have an impressive regular season in the rearview, but all that matters now is what lies ahead.
“Now’s the time when you’re supposed to peak,” Parrish said. “And we’ll find out in these next few games if we’ve peaked. We’ll see how it goes.”
