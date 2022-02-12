FAIRMONT — It’s a busy time for high school sports. Swimming and wrestling are hurtling towards their state meets, the girls basketball postseason is on the horizon, with boys basketball not far behind.
With all the commotion, it can be hard to look a bit ahead and see that Marion County will be playing baseball next month.
With each new season comes all at once renewed hope and adjusted expectations. For the team up in Rachel, hope should not be in short supply after making it to the Class-AA State Championship, where they fell to the Logan Wildcats. But for the North Marion Huskies, handling expectations will be vital to their 2022 season, and any hope of repeating their success of 2021.
“I think we have several players that could be very dynamic, if you want to say that, to the team,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “Just like last year where it was a great team effort that got us to the state tournament. It was all nine ballplayers that did that. And of course Jace [Rinehart] stood out last year. Cruz Tobin played well, Brock Troy played well. They all had their points, if it wasn’t defensively it was offensively, but this year I think it’s going to have to be a team effort just like last year.”
North made it to the state playoffs for the first time in their school’s history last season, and shocked the No. 1-seeded Independence Patriots 7-2 in the state semifinals to advance to the championship game. They ended up falling flat in the title game 13-0 to the Wildcats. The Huskies finished the year 20-9, and graduated four strong pitchers from then-seniors Jace Rinehart (who signed to play collegiately at USC Upstate), Michael Harris, Brock Troy, and Bryce Rhoades.
With a first-ever experience behind them, the Huskies will soon find out how much their returning group learned from their time in Charleston.
“I think hitting-wise we’ll be above-average again,” Seccuro said. “We’ll have some players that’ll hit consistently, and we’ll have the ones that are close to .300, and that’s expected.
“Defense should be one of our strongpoints. When you look at our pitching, all four of the kids we lost last year pitched, all four seniors, and they did a nice job for us. Pitching-wise we may be down a little bit but I think we have some kids that will step up, compete, and the more games they get under their belt the better they will be.”
Restocking the cupboards is the name of the game in high school sports, but as far roster turnover goes, North still sports great talent across the board. Seniors Cruz Tobin, Dylan Runner and Alex O’Neil, and juniors Cole Malnick, Parker Kincell, Cody Clevenger and Logan Tennant are some of the more known quantities returning, and other names are sure to breakout throughout the year.
Malnick in particular will have to be a bigtime presence on the mound following the departure of four senior pitchers. The junior started the state championship game, and he’ll start the year with the expectation of headlining the staff.
As for the bats, Rinehart was the only Husky to make the all-state team last season, but Tobin made the Big 10’s All-Conference second team as an infielder. Each starter batted at least .300 for North last season, and among returning players, Cruz Tobin (.460), and Cole Malnick (.406) return as leaders.
“We got Cole Malnick coming back who I expect to be one of our strong players, pitching-wise,” Seccuro said. “Alex O’Neil is back as a catcher, Dylan Runner, Cruz is back, and I’m expecting big things from all of them. Parker Kincell played a little bit last year, spot-played, and I’m expecting him to make a big contribution this year and I think he will. And we’ve got several other young players that will have to step up, and I think you’ll see them play big parts if we’re going to have any success.”
Securro has been coaching for over 30 years and has been at North Marion for over 10. As the team was honored at a Board of Education meeting after their postseason run, the head man alluded that the next season may be his last. As we inch closer to the season opener, Securro is focusing on the diamond.
“It depends how a lot of things go,” he said. “Your health is number one. I do enjoy it, that’s why I chose to come back, I really enjoy working with the kids. They’re great kids, they worked so hard last year, that’s one thing I was proud of, they just wanted to practice. We had to run them off the field a lot of the time, they just wanted to practice.”
“Anytime you hang it up as a coach, you really miss the kids and the coaching staff. We’ll have to wait until the end of the season [...] I’ll make a decision then whether I’m going to come back or hang it up.”
