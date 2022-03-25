FAIRMONT — Cole Laya reached the peak of many a wrestling career early in his life. Laya was just a freshman at East Fairmont High in 2015 when he won a state championship, reaching the summit of the sport for high school athletes on the mat.
But for Laya, the summit turned out to be only a first step. Seven years later, the West Liberty Hilltopper’s trophy case is overflowing with hardware, and the most recent addition came two weeks ago, when Laya captured the NCAA D-II National Championship for the 125 pound weight class.
Laya became the Hilltoppers’ first back-to-back champion, having brought home the gold for the second straight season with a 9-0 national title win over Nebraska-Kearney’s Josh Portillo, a D-I transfer. With his name etched into West Liberty history, life has brought the East Fairmont alum to heights that he himself wouldn’t have thought possible.
“It’s an absolute honor,” Laya said. “If you were to have told me when I was a kid, or in high school, that I was going to do the things like this in wrestling, I probably would have laughed it off and said there was no way, I’m not positive about that. Maybe, but not for certain. It’s just an absolute honor. It’s amazing to me that I’m able to make history at this university, there’s no words that can really describe it.
“I don’t think it’s fully set in yet. I have moments when it sets it, usually on the weekends when I have more free time. As soon as I got back I got swamped with work, [the tournament] was during our spring break so we all got swamped with work [...] So on the weekends when I can just sit down and relax, sometimes I get a little emotional about it. The emotions come from thinking ‘Wow. I did that — I did it twice.’ I never thought I’d win a national championship twice in wrestling.”
Laya led what was one of West Liberty’s best seasons in 30 years, with a third-place team finish at nationals buoyed by Laya’s title win, a second-place finish at 184 from Connor Craig, a third-place finish at 174 from Ty McGeary, and a fourth and eighth-place finish on the books along the roster as well.
“Our team as a whole was such a unique and diverse group,” Laya said. “We were all unique in our own ways. Along with being unique, we were all alike, and I think that makes for a great bond between a group of young men. We all like to sit around, talk after practice, and I think that was another key part of our success as a team, because we were hanging out with one another off the mat, it just made for a great bond and a great group friendship.
“I think that was a key — if there was ever something we needed to get off our chest, something we needed to talk about, we always knew that we had our guys right beside us. The group as a whole was a great bunch of young men who were willing to work and give it all they got.”
Now a two-time national champion in college, Laya was a three-time state champion at East Fairmont. Also a four-time Academic All-West Virginia wrestler and a three-time NHSCA Placer as a Bee, Laya’s success drew the eye of then-Wheeling Jesuit coach Danny Irwin, who recruited Laya from East, and has coached him all throughout college.
“Our relationship is very strong,” Laya said. “I’d almost call it a chemical bond — it’s something that is completely unbreakable. From day one that he became a coach at Wheeling he came into contact with me and has always looked out for my best interests and always gave me opportunities and chances to do big things on and off the mat, because I do focus a lot on wrestling but I also focus on my education. Just for him to be lenient at times to work around my schedule, that’s a big key to our bond.”
When Irwin jumped from Wheeling to West Liberty, Laya followed suit and transferred to the Hilltoppers, and the two’s partnership has bore fruit in the form of a nationally recognized program, and two national championships from their 125-pound star. It has also provided a great figure within Laya’s life, even outside of the sport.
“He doesn’t just look out for me athletically,” Laya said. “He looks out for academically and even outside of all that, just checking in on me. That’s more than just the quality of a great coach, that’s a great guy.”
Laya has had plenty of great coaches, certainly including his mentors at East Fairmont. Laya recollected John Geary, Adam Boyers, Tommy Lewis, Rick Bailey and others as coaches that helped shape him in high school — and ones that continue to support him to this day. Laya said that each of those coaches and others from his time at East had called him in the days leading up to the national tournament.
Even out of the Bees program for four years now, the effect it had on Laya is still fresh in his mind.
“One of the big things — our room was very cardio-oriented,” Laya said. “We always worked hard and put in a little extra work, staying after and working on certain moves and techniques. I think that played a big role, having good cardio and giving it my all. Our practices were never easy in high school, they were very, very hard. It was almost like a gut-check every single day. To see if you were still ready to keep going every day. I think having those practices that were very hard and cardio-oriented, with coaches willing to go over extra technique, it all helped pave my way and I still continue to do all those things now.”
The support extended far beyond just his coaches, and into the community at large. After Laya’s championship win, many people from East, and all of Fairmont, took to social media to praise the Hilltopper’s champion.
“I saw a little bit,” Laya said of his social media support. “I’m not exactly always on social media, but I got a lot of congratulations.”
“Many people I knew congratulated me and messaged me personally and just reached out.”
Laya got to receive some congratulations in-person soon enough, making the trip down to Fairmont the day after his title win.
Now one of the most decorated wrestlers to come out of the school, Laya has ingrained himself in the East Fairmont wrestling program. After his first title win last season, Laya came back to talk in front of the current Bees team, giving advice to the next generation of East Fairmont grapplers. Due to COVID, Laya still has one year of eligibility remaining, and another chance to bring pride to his hometown.
“East Fairmont still means a lot to me,” Laya said. “When I’m capable of going home, like say on Christmas break, I always make sure I stop in for at least two or three days of my break from training at the college. Go in, work out at the high school, and get a chance to work with the kids and give back to where I’m from and where I went to school.
“It gives me a chance also to see my coaches and other peers that I used to look up to. I know some middle school coaches now that were my fellow teammates, that were older than me. It’s great to be able to see them and give back to where my roots came from.”
