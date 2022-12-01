FAIRMONT — Polar Bear Alexis Ramsey is officially diving into a collegiate swimming career at Frostburg University after holding a signing event at Fairmont Senior High on Wednesday.
Ramsey, currently a co-captain for a Fairmont Senior swim team that has impressed in the early portions of the new season, put a focus on both parts of the term “student-athlete” in choosing to commit to the Bobcats.
“I chose Frostburg because it had both my majors in chemistry and art design, and I thought the programs were well-fit for what I want to do in the future, especially academically,” Ramsey said. “Athletically, for swimming, I love the coach, coach Matt [Brinton], it was so easy to talk to him and it was a really great connection. The whole team was like a family to me.”
“From her conversations with me and the interactions with the coach, it looks like it’s going to be a good fit for her,” Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said. “She was really thorough with her recruiting process. She’s a really intelligent girl and she’s really conscientious about that, so I know she did her due diligence.”
Ramsey first got into contact with Brinton at a meet in Morgantown, and found out more about the Frostburg program after Brinton contacted her through Instagram.
Planning to double major in chemistry and art design, Ramsey said she had met with professors at Frostburg in addition to her impending swim coach, including the chair of the chemistry department.
“What most colleges do, when you’re an undergraduate in a chemistry major, you can’t access equipment,” Ramsey said. “And as an undergraduate at Frostburg, you can access that equipment, and all the labs, it just seems super fun. I love chemistry, it’s definitely interesting.
“With art and design, art has always been a big part of my life, and I met with a professor on a virtual meeting and he seemed super nice and helped me with the process of getting to know his program.”
While academics took a place of prominence for Ramsey, Frostburg is doubtless getting a talented swimmer. Ramsey helped a Fairmont Senior team that qualified for 18 events in last season’s state meet, with Ramsey qualifying for the 100-meter butterfly and the 200-meter individual medley, as well as being part of 200 and 400-meter relay teams that qualified for state.
In last season’s regionals, Ramsey set a new regional record for her performance in the 200-meter individual medley.
While already laden with accolades progressing into her senior season, what Ramsey most appreciates from her time with the Polar Bears is learning how to be a good teammate.
“[Fairmont Senior] has definitely prepared me in being a team leader, being accepted as a co-captain this year by coach Rob and everyone,” Ramsey said. “Just connecting with a team, being part of the team and having fun with swimming.”
