FAIRMONT — One week after the Big 10 All-Conference girls selections were released, it was the boys’ turn to see who was recognized as the top players in the conference.
Among the ranks of the Big 10’s best were plenty of Marion County ballplayers, both boys and girls, as the teams were voted on by conference coaches.
For the girls team, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels was named Conference Player of the Year, and her coach, Rob Kittle, was named Coach of the Year, as the Buccaneers made it to regionals and finished with a 19-6 record.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears were named the Big 10’s Team Champion, as they made it all the way to the state championship game and had players like Mary Ostrowski Award winner Marley Washenitz and all-conference first-team player Meredith Maier on their roster.
Rounding out the first team — East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers, North Marion’s Olivia Toland and Katlyn Carson, Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers, Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep, Preston’s Carsynn Sines, Elkins’ Anna Balen, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Kendal Currence, Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley and Philip Barbour’s Brylyn Sparks composed the squad.
North Marion’s Emma Freels, Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn, Grafton’s Alyssa Satterfield, Lewis County’s Emma Pinkney, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Gabby Parke, Elkins’ Gracelyn Corley, Philip Barbour’s Averi Carpenter and Arrington Sparks, Liberty’s Hailey Haynes, Robert C. Byrd’s Martina Howe, and Lincoln’s Megan Tucker made up the second team.
For the boys, Grafton’s Ryan Maier was selected as the Player of the Year, and, much like the girls, the Player of the Year’s coach won Coach of the Year, with Grafton’s Mike Johnson taking the honor.
Fresh off a Class-AAA State Championship, Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode placed on the first team — one of four Big 10 teams rostered two first-team all-conference players; North Marion with Tariq Miller and Harley Sickles, Grafton with Justin Spiker and Kaden Delaney, and Elkins with Corey Harper and Tanner Miller.
East Fairmont’s Evan Parr, Robert C. Byrd’s Brayden Thomasson, Bridgeport’s Mitchell Duez, and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Lamar Hurst rounded out the first-team.
East Fairmont’s Jackson Crouso, North Marion’s Preston Williams, Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith, Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King and Quinton Cooley, Lincoln’s Wes Heldreth and Sammy Bart, Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore, Liberty’s Conner Holden, Philip Barbour’s T.D. Bodkins, Preston’s Mason Sergent and Lewis County’s Tanner Griffith made up the second-team.
