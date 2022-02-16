FAIRMONT — After the Jan. 29 Big Ten Swim Meet, the All-Big 10 swim teams were released Feb. 13, with athletes from North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior all represented amid the field.
The Polar Bears’ girls team placed second and their boys team placed sixth at the conference meet, and seven of their swimmers made the all-conference team. Alexis Ramsey and Mia Abruzzino made the girls first team, while Caroline Hamilton and Audrie Smith made the girls second team. Audrey Drennan was named a girls honorable mention. Grant Broadhurst and Carter Southern made the boys second team.
The Bees’ girls team placed sixth at the conference meet, while their boys team placed fifth. East’s Breanna Waldron made the cut for the girls first team all-conference. For the boys, Joshua McPherson and Caleb Satterfield made the boys second team.
North Marion’s girls team placed 10th at the conference meet, and were represented on the list of all-conference performers by Taylor Hess, who was named an all-conference honorable mention on the girls side of competition.
The climax of the swim season begins Thursday, Feb. 17 as the State Swim Meet kicks off at the WVU Natatorium and continues through Friday, Feb. 18.
Big 10 Girls First Team:
Cadence Vincent, BUHS. Marra Johnson, BHS. Mia Abruzzino, FSHS. Amelia Romano, BHS. Cameron Zuliani, BUHS. Alexis Ramsey, FSHS. Alayna Whitehair, BUHS. Cheyanne Rohde, BHS. Ashlyn Bennington, GSHS. Breanna Waldron, EFHS.
Big 10 Boys First Team:
Randy Keener, BHS. Isaac Anger, EHS. Preston Bennett, BUHS. Jacob Howe, RCB. Will Angus, GHS. Reese Allen, BHS. Adam Fubio, RCB. Mason Tichenal, BHS. Reis Leonard, BUHS. Kaden Meighen, RCB.
Big 10 Girls Second Team:
Annalise Gentilozzi, RCB. Magnolia Shiflet, PBHS. Mackenna Haflin, PBHS. Isabelle Judy, EHS. Riley Vincent, BUHS. Gretchen Lang, BHS. Kira Gazal, BHS. Caroline Hamilton, FSHS. Joslyn DeWeese, EHS. Audrie Smith, FSHS.
Big 10 Boys Second Team:
Braxton Kenney, EHS. Grant Broadhurst, FSHS. Jackson Howe, RCB. Layne England, GHS. Carter Southern, FSHS. Joshua McPherson, EFHS. Caleb Satterfield, EFHS. Owen Caynor, BUHS. Preston Swift, PBHS. Luke Anger, EHS.
Girls Honorable Mentions:
Camryn Shingleton, LIB. Jenna Wood, BHS. Lillian Fetty, BUHS. Audrey Drennen, FSHS. Kaleigh Edwards, EHS. Kelsey Dorchak, BHS. Addyson Tharp, BHS. Raeanna Davies, PBHS. Taylor Hess, NMHS. Bella Lemon, GHS.
Boys Honorable Mentions:
Carter Zuliani, BUHS. Dmetri Ormeno, BUHS. Izaak Whetsell, EHS. Jayden Starks, PBHS Charlie Smoak, EHS. Andres Masten, EHS. Evan Barnett, EHS. Lee Chua, EHS. Zachary Nibert, GHS. Michael Hadjis, BHS.
