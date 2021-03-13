FAIRMONT — It's just a few matches into the season for each of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion wrestling, but postseason tournaments are already on the horizon for all three squads.
The first match of the season was a mere 10 days ago for the Bees and Polar Bears, and for the Huskies, it was even more recent, with NMHS competing in its first match last Saturday. All three teams were back in action this Saturday, as East Fairmont and North Marion traveled to Oak Glen for a quad match that also included Ripley, while Fairmont Senior headed to Preston for a quad match.
Looking ahead, all three county teams will continue through a jammed pack slate of regular season matches for the next 10 days or so, and then the Big 10 Conference meet at Preston High takes center stage the weekend of March 26-27.
"Pretty much our regular season is all jammed into March, so we'll wrestle about twice a week all month, and then it's Big 10s at the end of March," said North Marion coach Brooks Russell prior to the season. "So we're definitely going to run the gauntlet there in March."
The Huskies entered Saturday's quad at Oak Glen at 3-3 this season two matches in, but North's overall team record is really of secondary concern compared to that of the outlook of each individual record. The Huskies are more of a band of brothers — few in numbers, but locked in solidarity — than a full-fledged team this season. They'll take a couple of team losses almost exclusively out of forfeits. More central, are the strides made by each individual, and on that front, North is faring quite well.
"The forfeits are killing us, but we're hanging tough, and I'm really happy with the way we are progressing," Russell said.
The Huskies' projected big three of Garrett Conaway, Hunter Kuhn and Brody Hess have kept right on ticking this season after all three earned a spot at the state tournament last season and Kuhn and Conaway placed fourth and third, respectively, in the 138-pound and 195-pound classes. Thus far, that trio is a combined 11-1, with the lone loss coming when Conaway lost a tough 1-0 decision to Greenbrier West's Noah Brown while wrestling up a spot in the heavyweight class.
"It was great to see two of the state's top football players wrestle each other at such a high level," Russell said. "Really between, Garrett, Kuhn and Hess, all three of them are solid guys who have placed before and can definitely place high this year."
Across the county, Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, has authoritatively proven itself as viable Class AA-A challengers fully capable of at least matching last season's breakthrough third place state tournament finish. Entering Saturday's quad at Preston, the Polar Bears were sitting at 5-0 with convincing wins over East Fairmont (60-6), Chapmanville (60-12) and Lewis County (60-24), and narrow escapes versus Clay County (40-36) and St. Marys (36-29).
"We want to be under the radar so (the state) doesn't know about us," said second-year Polar Bears coach Vincent Delligatti before the season. "But honestly, I think last year that kind of got set in place because we placed really high at a lot of tournaments last year and teams started to realize, 'OK, Fairmont Senior is back now.'"
Regardless of where the Polar Bears sit in terms of the state's pecking order to outsiders, they've made good on their early-season promise so far. Over the span of that 5-0 start, four FSHS wrestlers have yet to drop a match in Mikey Jones, Kolbie Hamilton, Zach Anderson, Hunter Spitznogle and Dylan Ours. Jones, a junior, Hamilton, a sophomore, and Anderson, a senior, are already state-verified after all three earned state tournament spots last season, with each of Jones and Hamilton earning place finishes at 132 pounds and 120 pounds, respectively.
Jones, in particular, is a well-established force for the Polar Bears after placing fifth in the state as a freshman in 2019 and finishing as state runner-up last season. Jones, who touts a nasty combination of quick-twitch agility and relentless aggression, will again figure into the state title picture this season coming late April, but it remains to be seen which weight class he'll ultimately settle into, especially with so many state champs back in the 126-145-pound classes. He's currently wrestling at 126.
Jones (126), Hamilton (138), Anderson (182) and Spitznogle (132) were all at 5-0 entering Saturday's quad, while Ours (220), a freshman, was at 4-0. The trio of Nicky Scott (170), Angelo Manzo (145) and Michael Kruzel (152) were all at 4-1, with Scott eyeing a second straight state tournament bid this season.
Each of Dominic Armistead (160), Iain Campbell (heavyweight), and Germaine Lewis (195) also have winning records for Fairmont Senior thus far, with Armistead and Campbell, a returning state tournament qualifier, at 3-2 and Lewis at 2-1.
Fairmont Senior's crosstown rival, East Fairmont, has had a slower start to this season, and like the Huskies, the Bees are working with a shrunken roster. Senior Blake Boyers remains the headliner, as the Bees' already-established program legend, is transfixed on becoming the 21st-ever four-time state champion in state history.
"You got be dedicated and stay dedicated," said Boyers, who has won his Class AA-A individual state titles in the 106, 113 and 126-pound classes, respectively, the past three years. "I've kept (my training) the same and I haven't really focused on (a fourth straight title) too much; it's in the back of my mind, but I don't really put into the front of my mind."
Boyers, who will be among the top contenders for the Robert Dutton Award as the state's top wrestler regardless of classification, is joined by sophomore Levi Carpenter as the only Bees to have made a state tournament appearance in their respective careers.
"We don't have the numbers we've had in the past, but we have a bunch of good kids and kids who are ready to work," Boyers said.
All three of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion will close out this month with the Big 10 Tournament March 26-27 at Preston. Regionals will be two weeks later at the FSHS Field House, and the state tournament is slated for April 21-22 in Huntington.
"Those first couple of weeks in April are going to be a big test...you're going to see a lot of difference between the kids who really work hard through April compared to the kids who had a good regular season but then kind of relax," Russell said.
