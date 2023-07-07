MORGANTOWN — Morgantown Post 2 enjoyed a banner offensive day Thursday, headlined by a seven-RBI performance from Drew Bailey in a 12-4 victory over Fairmont Post 17.
Bailey went 3-4 at the plate with a two-RBI single, a two-RBI double and a three-run home run to account for over half of his team’s runs. Bailey, an all-state honorable mention who attends Morgantown High, also scored twice Thursday.
“Actually this is a breakout game for me,” Bailey said. “Haven’t swung it how I wanted to at the beginning of the summer, and I take a lot of fault for our little early struggles and bumps in the season. But I view myself as a leader on this team and I’ve gotten my stuff straight.”
Post 2 scored in every frame except for their final try in the bottom of the sixth, their run-production overcoming some early defensive hiccups in four errors throughout the first three innings.
“Our lineup, this is what we envisioned when we started the year,” Post 2 head coach Andy Altemus said. “We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of damage. If we can clean [defense] up, we’re in a really good spot but hitting-wise, even with the errors they had good energy and they confidence.”
For Post 17, Gunner Riley, Tyler Veltri, Danny Raddish and Nate Whiteman all scored, while Whiteman, Powers Dawson and Remington Pourbaix each recorded RBIs.
Post 2 jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, with a two-run single by Bailey in the first and a two-run double from Caleb Cottle in the second getting Morgantown ahead early.
Post 17 battled back within one in their turn at-bat in the third, helped by two errors in the field by Post 2. Veltri, Whiteman, and Ethan Miller each tallied hits in the frame, all singles, as Fairmont shortened the lead 4-3.
Post 2 tacked on another run in the bottom of the third, when Brodie Latocha scored on a sacrifice fly, but Post 17 kept pace to start the fourth, when Gunner Riley raced from first to home after a pickoff attempt sailed high over the first baseman’s head and into foul ground in the outfield.
Down 5-4 would be the closest Post 17 would get, Morgantown got two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the bottom of the fifth, Bailey smashed his three-run bomb over the left field fence in the latter frame to bring the score where it would stay, 12-4.
FAIRMONT POST 17
Gunner Riley: 2-4 SB, R
Tyler Veltri: 2-4 R
Danny Raddish: 1-3 BB, R
Nate Whiteman: 2-4 RBI, R
Ethan Miller 2-4 2B
Powers Dawson 1-1 BB, RBI
Ian Graffius: 0-2
Remington Pourbaix: 0-3 HBP, RBI
Tanner Mayfield: 0-4
Chriss Mazzey: 0-3
Jake Vincent: 3IP, 5H, 2BB, 2K, 5R, 4ER
Chriss Mazzey: 2IP, 5H, 1BB, 0K, 7R, 5ER
Tyler Veltri: 1IP, 1H, 0BB, 0K, 0R
