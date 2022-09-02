FAIRMONT — Marion County teams took their talents all across the area throughout this last week, with trips to Philip Barbour, Parkersburg, Morgantown, and Mt. Clare along with homestands that added up to a busy past seven days.
North Marion and Fairmont Senior were in action Monday, though in different towns.
North hosted Robert C. Byrd, Fairmont Senior and Clay-Battelle played at Green Hills Country Club on Monday. North Marion finished with a team score of 211, with Colton Stanley shooting a 49, and Sawyer Perkins, Logan McCartney, and Matthew Snoderly each carding 54.
Robert C. Byrd finished at 216 as a team, while Fairmont Senior and Clay-Battelle did not put together enough players to qualify as a team.
Fairmont Senior travelled to Morgantown to share The Pines Country Club with Peters Township, Morgantown and Wheeling Park.
Peters Township topped the field with a 308 as a team, and their own Griffin Hansberry took medalist honors after carding a 76. Morgantown shot a 324, Wheeling Park shot a 327, and Fairmont Senior shot a 357. Logan Huffman led the Polar Bears with a 79, Caden Musgrove finished at 89, Landen Barkely at 92, and Tristan Wolford at 97.
On Tuesday it was North's turn to hit the road, travelling to Parkersburg Country Club to play Parkersburg and Buckhannon-Upshur. Parkersburg defended their home turf and finished at 352 as a team, with Brielle Milhoan finishing as the day's medalist with an 84. North Marion followed up at 403, as Will Lemasters shot an 86, Spencer Parrish shot a 94, Garrett Stanley carded a 110, and Logan McCartney carded a 113. Buckhannon-Upshur followed close behind at 408.
The Huskies stayed busy on Wednesday, returning to Green Hills Country Club to play alongside Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins and University.
University impressed with a 165 team score, as the Hawks' Adam Argabrite earned medalist honors with his 40 on the course. Buckhannon finished with a 183 total, Elkins a 194, and North with a 196.
Garrett Stanley led the pack of Huskies Wednesday, carding a 45. Spencer Parrish shot a 49, Logan McCartney shot a 50, and Will Lemasters shot a 52.
Fairmont Senior and North Marion were in action to start the new month, as North played at Bel Meadows Country Club on Thursday, and Fairmont Senior played at Barbour Country Club.
North Marion combined for a 222 team score at Bel Meadows, while Lincoln finished with 179. Lincoln's Pierce McBee was the medalist with a 43.
North's Logan McCartney finished tops among Huskies, shooting a 51. Sawyer Perkins ended with a 54, Sully Shew with a 57, and Colton Stanley with a 60.
South Harrison and Notre Dame were also active on the course, but did not qualify for a team score.
At Barbour Country Club, Fairmont Senior combined for a 176, standing above the competition as they faced Philip Barbour (186) and and Buckhannon Upshur (200).
Landen Barkley finished his day carding a 40, Caden Musgrove and Tristan Wolford mirrored each other's 44's, and Landon Rowan shot a 48.
