Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. Morning high of 26F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.