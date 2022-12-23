FAIRMONT — An impressive story has been written within Fairmont Senior’s boys soccer team in recent years.
Players such as Ike Swiger, Jonas and Isaac Branch and Bubby Towns have received national acclaim, and the Polar Bears have reached the mountaintop of state championships in 2015, 2019 and 2020.
And while those accomplishments have filled page after page, the Polar Bears are still coming up with new material.
This year’s graduating senior class became the first in the storied schools’ history to reach the state tournament all four years, with championships coming in two of those years, and appearances in three.
The senior class, composed of Trevin Price, Kaelen Armstrong, Chris Drost, Denzel Duvert, Ro Jones, Bradey McMullen, Nate Flower, Ryan Morris and Braylon Weekley, watched two of their ranks earn even more accolades. The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association named Armstrong and Flower Midfielder and Defender of the year, respectively, in late November.
Carving out their own spots in their schools’ story, the thing that came to mind of both players was something that doesn’t get seen by the public — all the hours and hours of practice that goes into a team’s success.
“Looking back on it, I feel like it was well-deserved because of how hard we all worked for it,” Armstrong said. “I think our coaching staff did a great job of preparing us each year. I had great teammates and I myself worked really hard to get to where we were. I think it was just a culmination of all those factors that went into it, and I’m very grateful to be a part of it.”
The Polar Bears’ latest group of seniors worked with a dream in mind from the earliest days of their youth — and while dreams often don’t end up exactly as envisioned, Fairmont Senior came darn close.
“To me it shows how much our hard work paid off,” Flower said. “We were working for that since we first started playing soccer together — we were all going to go to Fairmont Senior and we were going to try and win state championships all four years. Unfortunately we fell short in the last two years, but we got two.”
Armstrong and Flower’s end-of-season awards are a ribbon on top of careers that have included multiple all-state, all-conference and all-region appearances, and the aforementioned state titles.
At the end of the road for these high school athletes is some uncertainty. Armstrong said he was undecided about playing soccer in college, though he has received multiple offers. Flower was also undecided about where he would continue his education, and said he was set on pursuing football, where he was recently named all-state second team as the punter/kicker for Polar Bears’ football.
Although what lies ahead is yet to be determined, what is behind them is another segment in a tapestry full of tradition.
“It’s super exciting, just to be mentioned up there with some of my peers from past seasons,” Flower said. “The seniors my freshman year, the seniors my sophomore year, and the seniors my junior year — it’s just awesome to be with them in that same story.”
“It’s really cool to be part of it,” Armstrong said. “It’s like a tradition here at Fairmont Senior soccer and I think I’ve done a lot personally to write my own history at Fairmont Senior. I hope the tradition continues and I think it will with the people we have coming up next year and the current guys on the team.”
The future for Fairmont Senior boys soccer is just as undecided as Armstrong and Flower, with what is perhaps the schools’ most prolific senior class departing, and nine spots vacated for the Polar Bears. But after four years inside the system, Armstrong and Flower know better than to be nervous about their team’s next chapter.
“I could see a little bit of a rebuild year next year just because of how massive our senior class is and how many roles there are to fill,” Flower said. “But [head coach] Darrin [Paul] knows what he has to do, and I don’t doubt they’ll keep this up and go far again.”
To that point, two underclassmen were also named all-state on this Fairmont Senior team, juniors Grant Broadhurst and Caleb Young. Don’t put the pen in the ink well just yet.
