Fairmont Senior boys soccer vs. Keyser

Fairmont Senior’s Kaelen Armstrong looks for an angle against a Keyser defender during a game in September 2022.

 Photo by Nick Henthorn

FAIRMONT — James “Kaelen” Armstrong, who graduated last week from Fairmont Senior High, was accidentally omitted from our story about the Class of 2023's athletes.

Armstrong was a 4-year starter for the Polar Bears soccer team that won two state championships during his time on the team, while playing for a total of four state championships. Armstrong served two years as team captain, scored multiple goals in multiple games. He was also ranked in the Top 10 nationally for assists in high school soccer and named West Virginia Midfielder of the Year.

