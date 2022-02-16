FAIRMONT — There are few games left to play in the 2021-2022 basketball season — in fact, some teams’ have already all wrapped up.
With the majority of games in the rearview, the most recent AP High School Basketball Poll had plenty of material to work with when judging who was the best of the best in Class-AAA.
A new team rose to No. 1 in this iteration of the poll for boys basketball, while the girls side saw a fair amount of shuffling as well.
For the girls, the top team comes as no surprise. The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have been ranked No. 1 since the preseason, and they have monopolized all the first-place votes since January. They have two games left to play and only one loss reflected on their record. Likewise, North Marion has remained the No. 2 team all season, and with their season completed at 19-2, they’re in postseason mode now.
Five spots shifted around this week on the girls poll, but East Fairmont stayed put from their prior position at No. 8 in the state in Class-AAA. As far as movers go, Logan and Wayne flip-flopped No. 3 and No. 4, with the Wildcats holding the No. 3 position this week. Ripley rose from No. 7 to No. 5, with Nitro falling from five to six and Robert C. Byrd fell from six to seven. Eight, nine and 10 remained static.
The boys poll demonstrated a more significant change of opinion, as last week’s No. 1 team, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, tumbled down to No. 3 in what has been a tight race among the top three all season. The top team the week prior, the Bears did not garner a single first-place vote this go-round after a week that included wins against Robert C. Byrd and East Fairmont, but a loss to Logan. The Logan Wildcats have been placed atop Class-AAA for the majority of the year, and they reclaimed their position this week, moving from No. 3 to No. 1. Shady Spring remained wedged in-between the two teams while garnering some first-place votes in their own right.
East Fairmont came in at No. 10 in Class-AAA, dropping down from No. 7 after taking a couple of losses to Notre Dame — who have been receiving some ranked votes all season and did once again this week — and the No. 3 ranked Polar Bears this past week. They’ll have a rematch against Notre Dame on Friday. As for the rest of the field, Herbert Hoover, Grafton and Berkeley Springs all moved up a spot to No. 7, eight and nine following East Fairmont’s new placement.
AP High School Girls Basketball Poll (Class-AAA)
1. Fairmont Senior (10) 17-1
2. North Marion 19-2
3. Logan 15-2
4. Wayne 16-4
5. Ripley 15-4
6. Nitro 12-8
7. Robert C. Byrd 12-6
8. East Fairmont 13-6
9. Philip Barbour 9-6
10. PikeView 9-6
Others receiving votes: Winfield 6, Keyser 5.
First place votes in parentheses.
AP High School Boys Basketball Poll (Class-AAA)
1. Logan (7) 15-1
2. Shady Spring (3) 16-1
3. Fairmont Senior 15-1
4. Wheeling Central 14-2
5. Elkins 16-3
6. Winfield 11-7
7. Herbert Hoover 12-6
8. Grafton 15-5
9. Berkeley Springs 13-4
10. East Fairmont 12-6
Others receiving votes: Scott 8, Notre Dame 2, Robert C. Byrd 1, Hampshire 1.
First place votes in parentheses.
