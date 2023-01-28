FAIRMONT — Coming off their 2021-22 Class-AAA state championship, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears lost three starters and their sixth man coming into this season.
Despite the changes, the Polar Bears are now 12-0 start and carry with them a 34-point average margin of victory.
The Fairmont Senior train has seemingly picked up speed since departing from Charleston with a state title last spring. They’ve done so with a few familiar faces at the helm, but a collection of new players are helping power the team forward as well.
Andre Grant, Latique Williams and Connor Gower have stepped into full-time starting roles this year alongside returners DeSean Goode and Zycheus Dobbs. Players like senior Jaleel Law and freshman Julz Butler have stepped into prominent roles off the bench.
Goode and Dobbs, both all-state players last year, have been standouts on both ends of the court. Goode started the year with four straight double-doubles, while Dobbs started with four straight 20-point games.
Grant has carried his share of the scoring and ball-handling load, Williams brings his speed, length and tenacity to the Polar Bears’ fierce defense, and Gower has supplied plenty of 3-point shooting. A dozen games in, each fits into their respective roles like a glove.
“We give the example, look at your hand,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “The thumb can’t be the pinky, the pinky can’t be the ring finger, the ring finger can’t be the middle finger. They’re all different. Yet they have to work together for whatever it is — to write with a pencil, to grip a golf club, whatever it is you want to do.
“Our guys understand that, and they are working diligently in their roles. At the same time, you still work to expand what you can do, to improve. [...] For a young kid, sometimes that’s difficult to play a role. Certainly when guys want to play a different role, want their role expanded. Ultimately we are bought into doing what’s best for our group.”
The message has been received loud and clear for the Polar Bears, who are coming off a 84-52 win against Grafton on Tuesday.
The game was notable for some good scoring nights — 25 for Dobbs, 19 for Goode, 18 for Grant — but also notable for the Polar Bears defense. The outing was only the second time that Fairmont Senior’s opponents cracked 50 points. The other was a 65-58 victory over East Fairmont, the closest game the Polar Bears have played to this point this season.
For how much each player has bought into their individual roles on offense, they’re also bought in as a team defensively.
“Defense comes first,” Grant said. “That’s what coach talks about the most, and that’s what we need to execute every game.”
“Defense is huge,” Dobbs said. “We feel like our defense creates our offense. We just try to get after it and know that if we do our job on defense the offense will come.”
It’s been said that defense wins championships. The Polar Bears have won three since 2017, and that legacy is a motivator for this year’s team.
“There’s a standard here,” Dobbs said. “For many years Fairmont Senior has been great in just about every sport. We try to live up to that and play hard every day.”
As far as extra motivation, no wake-up call has been required of Fairmont Senior thus far, as the Polar Bears have kept the pedal down through a dozen outings. The fabled championship hangover hasn’t fogged the minds of this year’s team, with new faces occupying new roles.
“They really have been fantastic to work with and that’s fun,” Retton said. “That’s fun when every day you come to practice, they come to practice, your coaches come to practice, and they’re ready to work.”
“I can’t say that I’ve been surprised by these guys. They are excellent kids, they’re great to work with. When you come to practice every day and you can’t wait to see what we’re going to do, what we can become, that’s a great feeling.”
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears currently rank No. 1 in the most recent Associated Press poll, and next on the docket for them is the Shady Spring Tigers, the very team they faced in the state championship game, narrowly won by a Zycheus Dobbs buzzer-beating layup.
The Tigers bring back many a player from that game — the Chapman brothers Braden and Cole, Jaedan Holstein, Maxwell Ammar and Cameron Manns, among others. Dobbs, Goode and Grant are the returning Polar Bears who played in the title game, and they’ll have a chance to reacquaint themselves with their old foes.
For the rest of the Polar Bears however, it’s a rematch in name only — but still an exciting road challenge against AP’s No. 2 team in Class-AAA.
“You have two very good teams playing,” Retton said. “There’s nothing to look at in regards to last year, speaking simply from our perspective.
“Shady’s just a really good basketball team. Someone’s going to out-execute. We talk about the time — we want to take away what they do, they want to take away what we do. The team that is able to do that better than the other team is more than likely going to win the game. We’re excited to go down there for the challenge the game presents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.