RACHEL — Halfway through the 2021 football season, North Marion has seen both sides of the coin.
The COVID pandemic dampened the competition in 2020, and the virus’ consequences have been felt just as heavily this year. While restrictions for spectators and practices were loosened, from the first week of competition multiple teams have had to forfeit or reschedule games.
So far, the Huskies have been victims of other teams’ COVID issues, and issues within their own program. North’s week two opponent, Preston County, had to reschedule due to exposure on Preston’s end, as did their week four opponent, Brooke.
The Huskies quickly pivoted, scheduling Poca to replace Brooke, but this time North Marion themselves were the effected party, as multiple positive cases and subsequent close contact tracing caused them to bow out of their matchup vs. Poca. Coming up on their game the following week vs. Lincoln, Huskies head coach Daran Hays was hopeful the two teams would be able to play, but the virus had other plans.
“I think the hardest thing was the uncertainty,” Hays said. “Because of the contacts and the positive cases, our quarantine date changed — and rightfully so, if you’re following policy — our first contact to a positive exposure was Friday which got us back the following Tuesday, which didn’t seem at that point to be too big of a deal.
“We were talking about going home from school early for a day, missing Friday, Monday, coming back on Tuesday. Everything seemed pretty optimistic at that point. I was able to notify Lincoln that we were still going to play, we were just going to be one day short on prep. Then, we had another positive case that pushed that date back a couple of days”
As the situation evolved and North’s return date was delayed, so the sources of stress piled up on the team.
“Number one, you’re worried about the health of your team and your players [...]” Hays said. “When we got into quarantine we stayed in contact with those guys as much as possible because the health and wellbeing of our athletes in general is always of the utmost concern.”
“When you’re the team that’s not affected it seems to be more of an inconvenience. But when you are the team that’s affected you really feel like you’re at the mercy of everybody around you and that’s not a real great feeling.”
The Huskies have not played since their 20-14 defeat to Fairmont Senior in week three. For the last two, going on three weeks, coach Hays’ squad has had to sit on the sidelines, their record remaining at 1-1.
Organizing a football schedule is not an easy feat.
The COVID pandemic has made what was already a challenge, putting together a full slate of games, into a logistical nightmare, and one that athletic programs thought they’d never have to undertake.
“Your quarantine gets pushed back, and now you’ve got to adapt and roll with it,” Hays said. “That’s where things get complicated in terms of rescheduling games, in terms of scheduling practices, in terms of seeing who’s available to practice, guys who are vaccinated, guys who weren’t in contact with the positive cases. You got about 50 different puzzle pieces and everything is not the same.”
While it was frustrating for North’s coaches, fans and players, the Huskies are now back on the field. Hays said his team was able to have two practices last week, with 17 and 19 players, respectively, who were not under quarantine. By last Saturday, everybody except for five Huskies were back in action. By Monday, the team was at full strength.
“I think people assumed that, ‘Well North Marion’s football team is quarantined,’ well that’s really not the case,” Hays said.
“It wasn’t an all-or-none situation, it was by every individual.”
While they are back to practicing and preparing for the rest of the season, the layoff could’ve had much longer-lasting effects on the team. Luckily, it seems individual players were able to work independent of team activities.
“It was tough,” Huskies quarterback Brody Hall said. “But I know that even though we couldn’t come onto any school facilities or get together as a group a lot of guys were still doing stuff to stay active on their own.”
When North retook the practice fields as a full team for the first time in, for some of the players, 15 days, the team was re-energized and eager to make up for lost time.
“You could tell on the first day of practice that we had missed 10 days; just the execution,” Hall said. “But everybody’s effort and want-to was still there and that’s the biggest thing.”
“I thought Saturday our energy was great,” Hays said. “We had a nice little crowd show up and watch us, we’re really blessed to have those people support us through thick and thin. We dropped some balls, we missed some blocks, and you’re going to have that but I thought we were really good Saturday, really good Sunday, yesterday we took a little bit of a step back, but yesterday was kind of a confusing day too because we had a JV game.”
Junior varsity has been just as affected by COVID as the varsity level, though it’s not talked about as much. Fairmont Senior, for instance, couldn’t have their first JV game until Sept. 20, and North Marion has had issues as well.
“We probably weren’t ready to have a JV game, but you start looking at the amount of Mondays that they’re going to have opportunities to play, they’re limited in their opportunities, then financially there’s limited opportunities,” Hays, also the athletic director of North Marion, said. “Even if it’s minimal money, we can make a little money for our non-revenue sports and for our football bills and whatnot. So we did play JV yesterday, practiced with about 17 guys, did our offensive stuff with about 17 dudes which was kind of strange, coaches playing in the secondary and everything else.”
After long days of waiting and watching, the Huskies are on track to play against Preston County on Thursday, a rescheduling of their earlier canceled contest. It remains to be seen if other missed games will be rescheduled. Hays said that though the Huskies don’t have any open weekends, his team would be willing to play Lincoln any night of the week but North’s head coach was not interested in taking forfeit wins, a sentiment shared by many coaches.
Though the WVSSAC said that games this season would be counted as a forfeit against the side with COVID issues, Hays and other coaches have refused to take forfeits, instead releasing each other from their previously agreed-upon contractual obligations. Still, with an eight-game minimum required for a team to qualify for the postseason, the Huskies no longer have any margin for error.
“The SSAC seems pretty steadfast in their approach to making an eight-game minimum, so right now we can’t have another blunder or we’re under eight,” Hays said. “We were really fortunate that we were able to reschedule the Preston game, we weren’t under any contractual obligation with Poca [...].”
“We picked up Poca, and coach [Seth] Ramsey and I kind of made a gentleman’s agreement, saying “Hey I can send you a contract, but we’re going to wait until Friday just to make sure everything’s kosher,” and he says ‘We can shake hands when we get there, I’m fine with it.’ Because he’s dealt with the same thing.”
With their quarantine over, North has made some changes, reverting back to some policies they had last season — using bottled water, splitting the team between two locker rooms — but the Huskies will be back under the lights of their football field Thursday, something that they’ve waited long enough to say.
“It feels great, super excited,” Hall said. “We said that if it was going to happen, better that it happens now than potentially missing the playoffs or something like that.”
“We just got to continue the things we can control and move forward,” Hays said. “Take every opportunity to play that we get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.