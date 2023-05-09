FAIRMONT — After the conclusion of Monday's Oak Glen victory over Weir, the field is set for the Region 1, Section 1 baseball playoff.
Oak Glen, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion are all poised for action, starting with two Tuesday matchups — the Polar Bears will host the Golden Bears, and the Huskies will host the Bees.
After defeating Weir 12-0 on Monday, the Oak Glen Golden Bears (10-9) drew the four seed, set to face the section's one seed, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (21-4).
The Polar Bears are coming off a rare loss, having fallen to the University Hawks 4-3 last Thursday. Prior to that game however, Fairmont Senior had won seven straight, and clinched the Big X Conference for the first time since 2013.
The Polar Bears find themselves with the top seed in the section with a deep lineup of seven players batting over .300 — Gunner Riley (.468), Brody Whitehair (.425), Hayden Jones (.419), Logan Canfield (.370), Dom Barrone (.362), Trevor Bigelow (.333) and Cam Peschl (.329).
On the mound, the Polar Bears' Hayden Jones and Brayden Gorby have tied for the most appearances, 10 apiece. Jones sports a 4.24 ERA and 7-1 record, while Gorby sits at a 3.23 record with a 2-0 record. Trevor Bigelow holds the lowest ERA of all Fairmont Senior pitchers, with a 2.90 across six appearances.
Oak Glen is led by Hunter Rhoades, a .524 hitter, and Preston Cole, who has batted .424, each playing in all 19 games for the Golden Bears.
Gaps emerge between the two teams in two offensive categories — hitting for power, and running the bases. Fairmont Senior has smashed 11 home runs as a team, led by Riley's four, while Oak Glen has hit two total, one each off the bats of Rhoades and Chase Patterson. Fairmont Senior has also stolen 21 more bases than Oak Glen, 85 vs. 64.
The two skills aren't necessarily unrelated, as taking the extra base has afforded the Polar Bears 52 doubles as a team and nine triples, while Oak Glen has managed 25 doubles and two triples.
Fairmont Senior previously faced Oak Glen in the regular season on April 15, coming away with a 10-0 victory at home. The Golden Bears will make their return to Mary Lou Retton Park for a second chance at an upset.
In the No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed match, the No. 2 Huskies (13-7) face the No. 3 Bees (16-10) in a rematch over a month in the making.
North Marion and East Fairmont played previously in an early-season March matchup, an encounter that East Fairmont won, 5-4, after scoring all of their runs in a two-out rally in the sixth inning.
North's Cole Malnick and East's Connor Tingler opposed one another on the mound in that game, and the two senior stars are most likely going to start the game for either side on Tuesday.
Malnick and Tingler have been their respective team's best arms and one of their best bats this season, Malnick has been building off of a 2022 season where he was first team all-state and the conference player of the year, and Tingler has been building off his own strong 2022 season that saw him be named an all-state honorable mention and first team all-conference pitcher.
Last time the two teams saw one another, Malnick pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven, while Tingler pitched five innings of two-run ball, striking out eight.
Tingler also had a big day at the plate last time against North, going 2-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.
The Bees downed North in a rough stretch for the Huskies, who lost their first four games out of the gate — including that outing against East — but have gone 13-3 the rest of the way.
With Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion all competing for the sectional title, the tournament field reveals a Bermuda Triangle of past outcomes — the Bees beat the Huskies on March 21, the Polar Bears beat the Bees on March 27, and the Huskies beat the Polar Bears on April 13. The dawning of a new postseason is all set to feature some old rivalries and rematches.
REGION 1, SECTION 1 POSTSEASON
5/8 Game 1: Oak Glen 12, Weir 0
5/9 Game 2: No. 3 East Fairmont at No. 2 North Marion.
5/9 Game 3: No. 4 Oak Glen at No. 1 Fairmont Senior.
5/10 Game 4: No. 5 Weir vs. Loser of Game 2.
5/10 Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3.
5/11 Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3.
5/12 Game 7: Loser of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6.
5/13 Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 7.
