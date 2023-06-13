FAIRMONT — When it comes to the conclusion of an athlete's career filled with triumphs and failures, built up by years of dedication and hard work, with edges etched from personal pride and competitive fire, it can be difficult to find the words to describe that athlete's feelings at the end of the road.
Though, as the curtain does inevitably close on a career — or at least a high school career — one word oft-spoken is "bittersweet." And as far as descriptors go, it gets the job done — verbal shorthand for the many ways an athlete can feel sadness at hanging up their team's jersey for good, while still feeling excitement for what the future holds.
The end can sneak up sometimes, and many athletes do indeed end up lamenting more of the former than the latter when they're struck by their final outings. So it was that, at Friday's WVADA North-South All Star Basketball Classic, chocked full of players who'd reached the upper echelon of their sport who were grateful for the opportunity to get out on the hardwood as a high school competitor one last time, and brace themselves for the final buzzer.
The word "bittersweet" did get thrown around at the game's conclusion, as some of Marion County's basketball stalwarts got the opportunity to say goodbye, and turn to face the future before them while surrounded by a like-minded, and Uber-talented, supporting cast.
Friday's all-star night was a special atmosphere, with everyone involved understanding the skills contests and games were about a celebration more than a competition, and about letting those players who had earned the title of all-star to soak in their career's finale.
"It felt really good," East Fairmont's Evan Parr said. "Not a lot of players get to do this, and especially to do this for my coach, it feels really good to be here and to show what East Fairmont can bring to the floor."
Parr won the evening's free-throw shooting contest held as part of a series of skills challenges, which served as a preliminary to the basketball games themselves. In the game, Parr scored 15 points for the North.
"It feels difficult knowing it's over, because I'm going to miss basketball, but it felt really good to be out here and playing one more time with all these amazing guys," Parr said.
While the court was dotted with all-state players and stars of their respective schools, there was also a special Marion County connection in the girls game. East Fairmont head coach James Beckman was a co-coach for the North along with Sharon Baird of Webster County. Beckman got to coach one of his own players, East Fairmont's Morgan Cochran.
The added aspect added even more value to the game, for both player and coach.
"I think this was what I needed, because it hadn't hit me that I'm going to college yet," Cochran, who will be moving on to play at Bethany College, said. "This was my last time and I knew it'd be my last time, I was very emotional about it, but I know that it's not done yet and I still have a lot of work to put in. I was just glad to experience it with coach Beckman."
"We're used to each other, and it was great to get a victory together. We're so close, it was such a good experience for both of us. He's a really good coach — everyone was talking about playing a zone, but I know him and there was no way we were going to play zone."
For Beckman, the day allowed for a measure of relief, and a unique opportunity to coach his longtime center once more.
"It carries on the season I had at East Fairmont, winning the North-South game," Beckman said. "It's closure for the '22-'23 season and something I'll always take with me."
"It's a testament to what [Cochran]'s put into her game. She earned it, she deserved it. There's no days off for her and I was extremely proud to watch her blossom into the player she is. It was one last ride for the both of us and we're going to be family for life. I got two at home, but my players are family for life."
For North Marion High's Olivia Toland, who is heading to Frostburg State next season, Friday served as a sort of intermediary point between her previous four years and her next.
"I wasn't exactly wearing a North jersey," Toland said. "But just knowing that I'm officially an adult, I'm a big girl now and I've got to do my own thing, and hold myself accountable for everything I need to do when I get to college."
Indeed, the preparation has already started for the future Bobcat.
"I've been having to do a lot of stuff on my own," Toland said. "I have to hold myself accountable, so just getting in the gym by myself, asking trainers to come help me when they came, it's just holding myself accountable and making sure I know I'm prepared when I get up there."
The esteemed members of the 2023 North-South All Star Classic have played their last game as a high schooler, with a wealth of possibilities ahead of them, athletically and otherwise. Friday though, was a brief pause on the rollercoaster, a bit of nostalgia for days not long ago, and for one more memory at the end of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.