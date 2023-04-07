RACHEL — All game long, North Marion had been looking for a timely hit. It took until the fifth inning, though, for the dam to break, and the runs to pour in for North (3-5) in a 8-4 victory over the Lincoln Cougars (2-5) on Thursday.
Tied 4-4 after a back-and-forth start, North’s Gavin Owens came up in a big spot in the bottom of the fifth, with runners on second and third. Owens smoked a single up the middle to score both Huskies, and push North Marion ahead 6-4, their first lead of the game.
The Huskies had gotten themselves in position for a big inning before, but had stranded plenty of runners to that point— but not after.
“We were getting baserunners every inning, but we just weren’t getting that timely hit,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “[Gavin] Owens comes up, we subbed him in, he’s coming back from an injury, and we put him in and he got a big hit for us right there, two RBIs. That got things rolling, and we added a couple more, which is what we needed.”
Owens’ single took the lineup back to the top. Leadoff man Parker Kincell and two-hole hitter Brock Martin both got on base, and a passed ball to Cole Malnick brought home Owens. Malnick looped a single over the second baseman’s head to score Kincell, and North was in command of Thursday’s game.
“I liked the way the kids hung in there and fought,” Seccuro said. “You have to do that in these games. There’s a lot of parity in the conference this year, everybody’s beating everybody else.”
After their big offensive showing, North’s Will Lemasters made sure to stop any rebuttal. Lemasters picked up the win Thursday in relief, pitching the final three innings, allowing no hits and issuing one walk. Lemasters struck out six in a banner day on the mound for the senior.
“That’s the best performance he’s turned in for me since he’s been at this school,” Seccuro said. “He just came in and I thought he absolutely shut them down. I’ve not seen that out of him before, and I’m just very proud of him and I hope it continues for him.”
Cole Malnick, Gavin Owens and Cullen Hess each picked up two RBIs for North in the win, while Parker Kincell and Rylan Craig each scored two runs.
Lincoln got on the board first Thursday, scoring a run in the top of the first from an RBI single off the bat of Will Wolfe, but North struck back quickly with Malnick’s own RBI single in the bottom half.
Lincoln’s Maddox Perine capitalized on a fielding error to score in the second and retake the lead for the Cougars, 2-1, and Wolfe was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning to put Lincoln ahead 3-1.
North Marion made up their lost ground in the bottom of the third inning, when Cullen Hess laced a double to deep center field that scored Cyrus Collins and Cole Malnick.
The Cougars and Huskies each scored a run in the fourth, Wolf smashed a double off the first baseman’s glove and down the line to score Lance Hostuttler, and Landon Adams walking a run in with the bases loaded.
After the commotion in the fifth, North cruised through the last couple innings to pick up the win.
Defense played a big part in Thursday’s winning effort by the Huskies, specifically, making up for mistakes. In the top of the fourth, North’s Brock Martin bobbled the ball out in left field charging a single, but threw out the baserunner after he tried to stretch the play into a double.
In the top of the sixth, Landon Adams dropped a called third strike, but popped out of his stance to recover the ball that’d squeezed away from him, and fired a strong throw to first for the out.
After the game, Seccuro commended his players’ perseverance.
“We tell these kids, don’t magnify your mistake by making another mistake,” Seccuro said. “If you make a mistake out in the field, get to the ball, pick it up and throw it where it needs to go and good things will happen.
“Brock did that, Landon did that on the ball he dropped. He found it quick, made a good throw to first, and that’s what you’ve got to do to win games like this. Those little things will beat you.”
First baseman Ryder Bland also turned an unassisted double play, catching a line drive and stepping on first to give his team a boost in the top of the third.
With the win, North Marion has won three of their last four, and hopes to be rounding into shape with the meat of their season still before them.
“We started out really slow, and I thought we would,” Seccuro said. “We’ve won three of our last four, and I think we’re getting a little better— we’re still trying to find the lineup that’s conducive to what we want. I think we’re finding it more and more with our pitchers we’re putting out there. I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead.”
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Parker Kincell: 1-2 2R, BB, SB, SAC BUNT
Brock Martin: 1-4
Cole Malnick: 3-3 2B, R, IBB, 2RBI, SB
Landon Adams: 0-2 2BB, RBI
Will Lemasters: 0-4
Cullen Hess: 2-4 2B, 2RBI
Spencer Parrish: 0-2 R, 2BB
Rylan Craig: 1-2 2R BB, HBP
Ryder Bland: 0-1
Gavin Owens: 1-1 R, BB, 2RBI
Landon Adams: 4IP, 1K, 1BB, 8H, 4R, 1ER
Will Lemasters: 3IP, 6K, 1BB, 0H, 0R
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.