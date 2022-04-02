FAIRMONT — It was a mix of good and bad for the East Fairmont Bees on Saturday.
East trotted out six different pitchers — opting to spread the load in a game against the Notre Dame Irish with a busy five-game week on the horizon — and their cavalcade of hurlers did well for themselves, showing poise in more than one inning to work out of jams. The defense was also impressive, with center fielder Jake Vincent making multiple stand-out plays to save runs.
But the offense was quiet for East, and that was too much of a hindrance for the Bees to recover from. Managing three hits throughout the game, the Bees fell 6-1 to the Irish.
While they tallied just three hits, the Bees did get 11 people on base throughout Saturday, with seven walks and a hit-by-pitch accompanying East's three singles.
Perhaps the hardest ball the Bees hit all day came in the first pitch they saw, with Clay Hershberger scorching a line-drive right at the Irish second baseman for a lineout. Though East did have some misfortunes like Hershberger's liner, the bigger culprit was strikeouts. The Bees were sent packing 12 times throughout Saturday, as the offense has been in a bit of a rut the past few games.
"We have to hit the ball," East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. "We have to put the ball in play. We haven't done that the last three games, that's been an issue. We're not tracking the ball to the bat, we're losing track of it in that last foot, and until we do that, we're going to continue to struggle.
"These guys are resilient, they're going to make some adjustments and get back on track. This is a good hitting ball club, they've just got to get some confidence and roll with it."
Despite their difficulties at the plate, East was still in the game throughout the majority of Saturday, as early on the Bees were enduring Notre Dame's offense but coming out of innings unscathed.
Joey Alvaro started off Saturday's game, and though Irish runners did end up on second and third, a pop-up and fly-out stranded two in the top of the first.
East got two men of their own on base in the bottom of the first with Austin Vincent and Danny Raddish both drawing walks, but back-to-back K's ended the inning.
Carter Brown took over on the mound for inning two, and after issuing a walk and watching a stolen base, Conner Graffius saved a hit by stabbing a line-drive from second base for an out. The runner did end up on third by the play's end, though. An infield single by Garrick Iquinto-Jones brought home the runner, which gave Notre Dame a 1-0 lead.
Two more singles loaded up the bases, and with one out things looked dire. Brown induced a weak grounder though, and was able to make a throw to catcher Brayden Swecker for a force-out at the plate. One pop-up later and the Bees were out of another jam.
"Pitching was on today," Price said. "We had that plan going in today, get different guys some work today, and the pitchers did their job."
Conner Tingler drew a walk and Swecker beat out a throw for an infield single in the bottom of the second to put two men on with no outs. East pulled out a little trickery next, having Ian Graffius show bunt to pull down the third baseman while Tingler and Swecker pulled off a double steal.
With no outs and men on second and third, East looked primed to bring in some runs. But a lineout to shallow right, strikeout and ground out put an end to those hopes.
In the top of the third Tingler took to the mound, and while Tingler recorded a strikeout and a clean inning, Jake Vincent was the star of the inning. The centerfielder covered the right-center gap with a diving catch to rob the Irish of an extra-base hit, and then threw out a runner trying to stretch a single to left-center into a double.
The dam started to burst in the top of the fourth. Vincent took over on the mound, and after retiring the first two batters, the Irish had a bit of a two-out rally. A walk and two singles loaded the bases, and Gene Hutchinson drove in two by cracking a single into right. Vincent stopped the bleeding there with a strikeout on the next batter.
Hershberger next took the ball to pitch, and the senior worked two innings, the most of any East pitcher on Saturday. Hershberger struck out four batters but gave up three runs in the two innings — one off a single to right in the fifth, and two off a single to center in the sixth.
Freshman Tristan Boone took over to pitch in the seventh, and put together a scoreless inning, giving up just one base-knock in between two fly-outs and a ground-out.
Down 6-0 in the bottom of the second, East scraped across their lone run, as Hershberger drew a walk to start the inning. The next two batters struck out, but throughout those at-bats Hershberger stole second and third, and eventually came home on a wild pitch. Carter Brown drew a two-out walk to keep hope alive, but another K ended the game.
East plays Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday, kicking off a five-game week that culminates in a double-header next Saturday against Keyser and Ritchie County.
