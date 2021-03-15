FAIRMONT — The title belt as the state's best team hung in the balance when Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior and Class AAAA No. 2 Wheeling Park squared up for Monday's titanic showdown at the 201st FSHS Field House.
The Lady Polar Bears — a squad bent on applying tenacious full-court pressure and blasting opponents by an average of 36 points a game this season — landed the first haymaker with a 15-2 opening blitz. The Lady Patriots — an uber-athletic, rock solid defensive team in its own right that has pummeled foes by 29.2 points a game thus far — rallied right back with an uppercut and a 20-12 run.
As the battle entered the stretch run, though, it was Fairmont Senior, already up eight with just a tick under two minutes to play, that finally pieced together the knockout with a 6-0 spurt to go up 14 and eventually claim a 70-61 home triumph.
"The competitive games like this are always more fun because you're going back and forth against the same talent level, you're going back and forth with other players similar to your own game," said Fairmont Senior junior star Marley Washenitz, who posted game-highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Polar Bears' victory. "(Wheeling Park), they're obviously really good and ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA for a reason, and this almost gave me memories of the North (Marion) games, because (those games) have always been so competitive and a rivalry game where we always go at it."
The top-tier matchup on Monday indeed followed similar trendlines to the epic West-North clashes through the years. Fairmont Senior has touted its power duo of Washenitz and fellow junior Meredith Maier as the generals of its hyper-aggressive collective style, while Wheeling Park boasted its own devastating twosome of senior sharpshooter Lindsey Garrison and senior forward Bella Abernathy as the leaders of its versatile attack.
Washenitz and Maier, who combined for 41 points, 29 rebounds, 11 assists and nine steals, powered Fairmont's initial surge over Park and the Garrison-Abernathy partnership, which combined for 35 points.
The Polar Bears (7-0), behind their vicious 2-1-2 full-court press, roared out to their 15-2 lead five minutes in as they badgered the Patriots (5-1) into 0-for-5 shooting and five turnovers over that span.
"You've seen us in the past and sometimes we don't get off to a great start," Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said, "but I think the young ladies were very excited to play the No. 1 team in the state and they were very happy for this opportunity."
The opening avalanche by Fairmont Senior was spearheaded by Washenitz, and especially Maier, who gobbled up offensive rebounds, flew around for deflections, and fired next-level passes off the bounce en route to a first half line of eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Maier went on to finish the game with a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
"If you just look at both teams' energy to start the game, Fairmont had a lot of energy and we didn't," said Wheeling Park coach Ryan Young. "You come down here and you know you're going to get pressure, and then (Washenitz and Maier) were great on the glass — every time they missed, it seemed like they cleaned up the rebound. We just weren't awake for the first part of the game, and that slow start, you can't do that against this Fairmont team."
Yet, even after all of Park's opening struggles — the turnovers, the defensive rebounding, the lack of offensive possessions that touched the paint — the Patriots hung in and eventually found their mojo.
Abernathy, who scored a team-best 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting to go with nine rebounds, stabilized things offensively with her lethal combo of raw off-the-bounce explosion and nasty bully-ball toughness. She scored back-to-back buckets to get it to 17-7, and then a driving layup by senior guard Asia Roby out of the pick-and-roll narrowed it further to 17-9 after the first quarter.
Fairmont Senior hiked the margin back up to 12 at 23-11 on a spinning midrange fallaway jumper by Washenitz, but Park kept on ticking. Roby again scored out of the pick-and-roll with a deja vu drive, and then she finished an and-one layup in transition off the WPHS press break. Garrison then zapped FSHS with her first and only 3 of the night on a stepback, after she went off for 12 triples and 40 points in the Patriots' last game versus Buckhannon-Upshur.
Back-to-back and-one finishes by Abernathy, the first off a pivot from the elbow into a drive and the second on a putback, then sliced Fairmont's lead to as few as five at 27-22 with 3:30 until halftime.
"Our girls could've folded, but they didn't," Young said. "We finally kind of woke up and settled down."
But in the first act of what became a repeated nightmare for the Patriots over the course of the entire evening, every time they gained a shred of traction, Washenitz was there to stand tall and turn them back. She hit a 3-point dagger from way downtown following yet another FSHS offensive rebound to push the lead back to eight, and then a pickpocket steal and finish by Emily Starn had the Polar Bears back up double digits at the half at 34-24.
"They had a rebound and kick out to Marley for 3 and then got it back to double digits at halftime, so you can still go back to the beginning of the game and bring up the offensive rebounds — I think they had 10 offensive rebounds at halftime, and if you give (Maier and Washenitz) second-chance opportunities to score, they're going to," said Young, whose Patriots were outrebounded on the offensive glass 11-6 for the game.
In the third, Fairmont Senior solidified its lead through a confluence of factors. Hines switched up the team's defensive schemes like a dabbling chemist — he swapped the 2-1-2 pressure between full- and half-court versions, he rolled out a 2-2-1 full-court press, and, at times, he just went with straight-up man-to-man. And then FSHS sixth man Reagan Blasher offered a major and pivotal spark with nine points in the period, as she finished a layup, hit a midranger, drilled a corner 3 off a baseline-out-of-bounds set, and tossed in a feathery floater.
"Against a good team like that, you have to give them different looks. They're excellent, but I thought if we were able to control the tempo on the defensive end, that's always a plus," Hines said. "(Then on offense), we had teammates sharing the ball and making plays when they needed to be made — I was very proud of Marley and most definitely Reagan."
Looming most over the Polar Bears' 20-14 third quarter, though, and, really, the entire 32 minutes as a whole, was Washenitz. The Ostrowski Award contender and WVU commit was a non-stop force the Patriots simply couldn't find a way to contain. She knifed into the paint and drew fouls in transition with nifty side-steps. She dialed up smooth drop-off dimes to teammates after piercing the paint and drawing extra help. She wreaked her usual havoc on defense with her relentless nature of play. And, in the second half in particular, she tapped into the most grungy part of her game as she scrapped for every rebound and ducked in for physical post-ups.
All told, Washenitz finished the game with 29 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 10-of-13 from the foul line, 16 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
"You don't want your players to have a definition, you want them to be basketball players," Hines said of Washenitz, "and she was doing everything it took to get us this victory."
"We're normally pretty good shooting from the outside, but we've been struggling recently," Washenitz said, "so by getting inside and getting the easy layups, the easy buckets, getting and-ones, getting to the foul line, it's just a confidence booster for me and the whole team together because when one of us gets going, it gets the rest of the team going.
"Just being able to play with my teammates against a really good team and for us to have that good of a performance was really good."
In addition to the double-doubles of Washenitz and Maier, Laynie Beresford also cracked double figures for the Polar Bears with an all-around impactful performance of 11 points, three rebounds and three steals. Starn, meanwhile, chipped in seven points to go with four steals, and Blasher tallied her nine third-quarter points.
Wheeling Park made one final fourth quarter push as Fairmont Senior bumbled away possessions and tossed awry passes to actually end up losing the turnover battle 18-17. The Patriots opened the period with a 10-2 run and then had a chance to cut it to as few as six with Abernathy at the line and about two minutes to play. Abernathy, however, missed both free throws, and Fairmont Senior then peeled off a 6-0 run with layups off consecutive steals by Starn and Washenitz.
Along with Abernathy's 25 points and nine rebounds, Roby added another 13 points, four assists and three steals for the Patriots, while Garrison finished with 10 points on just 2-of-11 shooting.
