FAIRMONT — Marion County’s football teams received plenty of recognition in the 2022 Big X Conference awards after a highly successful season for the North Marion Huskies, Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, and East Fairmont Bees, a season where all three teams made the postseason for the first time ever.
All-conference teams and awards were announced earlier in the week, all voted on by conference coaches. Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours won Conference Player of the Year, North Marion’s Harley Sickles won Conference Lineman of the Year and East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakles won Conference Coach of the Year.
Bridgeport’s Phil Reed won Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and Philip Barbour’s Deshawn Webster won Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Amid the all-conference teams, divided into groups A and B, 11 Fairmont Senior players, eight from North Marion and six from East Fairmont made the cut.
Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours captured Big X Player of the Year for a junior campaign where the two-way star played key parts in a defense that allowed only 18.4 points per game while scoring nearly 30 per game themselves.
Deployed all over the offense as both a runner and a receiver, Ours rushed for 823 net yards and eight touchdowns, chalking up 8.1 yards per carry.
Ours also recorded 370 receiving yards on 22 catches, scoring six touchdowns and averaging 16.8 yards per reception.
The productivity on the ground and through the air for Ours resulted in 119.8 yards per game, with some added yardage coming from kick and punt returns. Ours’ all-purpose yardage and 14 total touchdowns were tops among the Polar Bears, who finished the year at 8-4 with a first-round playoff victory by season’s end.
North Marion’s Harley Sickles takes home Big X Lineman of the Year to conclude his senior season of football, after a year where Sickles played a big role in the Huskies making it to the state semifinals for the first time since 1997.
Sickles wrecked opposing offenses throughout the season, finishing with 32 solo tackles, 56 assisted tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, a safety and two forced fumbles along the defensive line.
While Sickles said he had only been moved from tight end to the offensive line for about half the season, North’s offense scored 32 points per game while averaging 306.2 yards per game.
“It came down to getting to know my technique a lot better and just getting stronger in the weight room,” Sickles said of his improvements.
In a season where the Huskies made a bit of history and reset the clock on their latest state semifinals appearance, Sickles felt proud to contribute in no small part to North’s season.
“It was pretty cool, getting back to somewhere we hadn’t been in almost 30 years,” Sickles said. “That atmosphere was awesome, all the people that came and supported us in those games, it was a great experience.”
East’s Shane Eakle takes home Big X Coach of the year after heading the fourth playoff team in Bees football history, putting together a 7-4 season that included six straight wins in the middle portion of the season.
“This was voted on by all the coaches in the conference, so I was very appreciative of their thoughts on where our program’s at and where we’ve come from, that meant a lot,” Eakle said.
Going into his fourth season, Eakle’s Bees achieved their goal of making it to the postseason, and performed well against No. 4 Scott, leading for much of the first half but ultimately falling short 35-31.
“It was big,” Eakle said of his team’s playoff berth. “Just getting to the postseason, that’s been a goal for us since we got back. We were looking at 0-10, we’d lost however many games in a row, and making the playoffs seemed like getting to the moon.
“For our kids to do that, not only did they make it into the playoffs — we played well enough to win the game, just didn’t make enough plays to knock off Scott, but kudos to them because they had a great football team.”
Coming aboard a program that was winless the season prior, the biggest change Eakle has seen from the team has been their approach to training through the summer.
“[The biggest change] was definitely the offseason,” Eakle said. “When we took over, they were lucky to have four kids in the weight room working out at one time, and this year we had 40 in there religiously. That’s a big step, and for us to be successful at East Fairmont — and hopefully the kids are seeing this — that’s what we’ve got to continue to do, we’ve got to outwork people and put the time in.”
East Fairmont is Eakle’s first head coaching job in football, though he was a longtime head assistant at Tucker County and head coach of that school’s track team which won state in 2015.
With some time under his belt and a coach of the year award under his arm, Eakle hopes he is improving alongside his athletes.
“You like to think each year your experiences, good bad or ugly give you a little more maturity and lets you handle situations a little bit better,” Eakle said. “I’ve been very blessed to coach with some really good coaches. From Fairmont when I started to Tucker County where I coached under coach [Tom] Gutshall in the basketball realm, and coach A.J. Rapp.
“This was the first time as the head guy, and for the most part, my staff’s first time in the postseason. It was a learning experience for all of us.”
All-conference selections for Fairmont Senior included Trevor Bigelow, Kaleb Arbogast, Germaine Lewis, Trey Longwell, Cannon Dinger, Brody Whitehair, Brayln Michael, Kolbie Hamilton, Mike Kruzel, Gavin Michael and Nate Flower.
All-conference selections for North Marion included Connor Hayes, Brandon Matheny, Landon Frey, Casey Minor, Landon Boone, Tyler Curry, Cody Clevenger and Parker Kincell.
All-conference selections for East Fairmont included Dom Fantasia, Tyler Parrish, Ian Crookshanks, Evan Helm, Alex Culp and Gage Dean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.