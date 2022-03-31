FAIRMONT — In a back-and-forth affair, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers fired the final volley against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to win 10-6 in a Thursday night contest.
The Bucs totaled 15 hits to the Polar Bears’ six, though several impressive run-saving defensive plays and timely hits vaulted the Polar Bears to a 6-4 lead by the bottom of the fifth. Buckhannon-Upshur plated two in the top of the sixth, scoring a run on an error and another after a Jansen Kimble single to tie the game at six.
Several hard-hit balls pushed the Bucs far ahead in the top of the seventh, with Taylor Spratt, Meghan Bailey, and Kimble each driving in runs in the inning.
With one last chance to go ahead in the bottom of the seventh, Michaela Egidi drew a walk to start, but the next three Polar Bears’ batters popped out to end the game.
“To see it slip away like that — we did well, but it’s a game of errors,” Fairmont Senior head coach John Murphy said. “And it’s how you recover from those mistakes. With just one inning left, we just ran out of time.”
The Bucs started the game at the plate, and left a runner stranded at second, as a Shelby McDaniels double was the only action in the top of the first. The Polar Bears went down in order to end the opening inning.
The Polar Bears kept the Bucs at bay in the top of the second, making two great defensive plays to keep runners off-base. First baseman Liz Murphy made a great stretch off first to get Brooklyn Robinson out on a slow-roller, and Audrey Tobesman next showed off a strong arm, throwing out a runner at second after a bloop single to centerfield. The runner was caught in between the bases, waiting to see if the ball would find grass or not, and Tobesman took advantage.
Fairmont Senior’s offense still wasn’t finding success in the second, going down in order once again.
Their defense continued to keep them in the game though. A triple to deep centers off the bat of McDaniels scored a runner and got the Bucs on the board first, and a sac fly by Spratt brought McDaniels home, but with two outs, a heady defensive play on the next at-bat stopped the bleeding.
The Bucs’ Robinson doubled to deep center, and Spratt beat the throw in to home plate to score, but Robinson tried to sneak from second to third on the play, and Polar Bears’ catcher Mikayla Hose came up firing and made a pinpoint throw to third to tag out Robinson, register the third out, and wipe out the third run.
“We had some outstanding effort, and some really amazing plays,” Murphy said.
Still, the Polar Bears weren’t doing themselves any favors, going down in order again as Bucs pitcher Jansen Kimble started out strong in what would eventually be a complete game performance by the freshman.
Two singles and a sac fly moved the Buckhannon-Upshur lead to 3-0, but two putouts by left fielder Macy Riggs ended the inning there.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Polar Bears’ bats finally came alive. Hose walked, marking the first Fairmont Senior base runner of the contest, and Mikayla Shepherd followed that up with a high fly to center that dropped for a single. A double-steal moved the runners to second and third, and Liz Murphy hammered a single up the middle to score Hose and get the Polar Bears on the board.
A Tobesman dribbler down the third base line earned her an infield single and loaded the bases, still with no outs. Jessica Jenkins sent a shot to left for a double that scored two more, tying the game at three and keeping the momentum going for the Polar Bears. A pop-out marked the first out of the inning, but a Libby McDougal bunt-single brought in Tobesman and gave her team a 4-3 lead. A strikeout and flyout to right would finally end the inning.
Buckhannon-Upshur got runners on the corners via two hits in their first two at-bats to start the fifth, prompting Liz Murphy to step in to pitch for Egidi, and though she gave up a double down the third base line to the first batter she faced, tying the game at four, Murphy proceeded to strike out the next three players that stepped up to the plate, getting out of what could’ve been a big inning for the Bucs.
The Polar Bears worked their way to their 6-4 fifth-inning lead by way of a Shepherd walk, Murphy RBI triple, and Tobesman sacrifice-ground out, but six runs over the next two innings was too much for the Polar Bears to overcome.
A tough loss drops the Polar Bears to 2-3, and Fairmont Senior will have little time to dwell on the defeat, as they travel to face North Marion tomorrow.
“The wind did not give us a homefield advantage,” Murphy said. “It kept a lot of those balls in, that would’ve been souvenirs. But I’m proud of the way we came back and battled. Obviously, the score’s not going to reflect what a tight game it was. Three outs made a big difference.”
