FAIRMONT — With his senior season of baseball still ahead of him, Fairmont Senior's Gavin Hissam signed to continue his playing days in college at Salem University.
His plan once he's arrived at Salem and become a Tiger?
"I'm hoping to hit some nukes," Hissam said.
Hissam will stay relatively close by at Salem, part of the Mountain East Conference. Proximity to home, coaching staff, and a familial bond all factored into Hissam's decision.
"It was a great opportunity," he said. "I get to play with my brother, and I get to develop with the coaching staff there at Salem and coach [J.T.] Heenan and coach [Kassidy] Gaines there. It just made sense, it's close to home, it just made sense to me."
Salem's J.T. Heenan has recruited several local players over the past few seasons, including Gavin's brother Trey.
"That's awesome," Hissam said of going to the same school as his brother. "Getting to live with him, practice every day with him, and just work with him in general, it's great.
"[Heenan's] really straight-forward. He's building a great program, and he's establishing that all through P.A.C.E. [positivity, accountability, communication, energy] which is a big acronym there. My brother plays there and he's taught me a bunch of stuff that he's said."
Hissam, who plans to major in computer science at Salem, transferred to Fairmont Senior his sophomore year from East Fairmont. The first baseman also plays for the Appalachian Aces, an area travel team that has given him the opportunity to get his name out there even as outside circumstances kept him from playing for Fairmont Senior until last year.
"I didn't play much as a freshman, I played JV," Hissam said. "Then I transferred, missed my whole sophomore season. Played some my junior year but it was hard. I really haven't played much high school baseball by itself. Travel baseball is really all I've done and to be able to continue that and play at the college level is huge."
Fairmont Senior baseball coach David Ricer said COVID has impacted Hissam's high school career with the Polar Bears, but the senior's work ethic earned him the opportunity to play collegiately.
"He's one of those kids who works and works and works," Ricer said. "He's one of those kids that will make good things happen.
"Kids see him, they see the work that he's putting in, and he's an example to them that if you put in the work, good things will happen. That's the message he conveys with everything he does, and that's the message we want to send as well as a team."
