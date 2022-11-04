FAIRMONT — Through two quarters Friday, the 102nd East-West game was a tight affair. Both teams’ defenses played well in the first half, and both teams held the lead at points throughout the first 24 minutes.
Through three quarters however, the latest iteration of the longest-running high school football game in West Virginia was all but over.
Fairmont Senior capitalized on three third-quarter turnovers by scoring 24 points in the third frame, turning a 14-7 halftime advantage into a 38-7 lead by the end of the third quarter. After blowing the game open, the Polar Bears rolled to a 46-7 lead to end their regular season and earn a home seed entering the playoffs.
“We did a nice job of responding and scoring [before halftime],” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “Then at halftime, our whole thing to our guys — stay the course. We’ve been in this situation before, we’ve played big games and had to battle our way through tough situations, so use that experience to stay the course. We were able to do that.”
“We took advantage of the opportunities that they gave us there in the third quarter. Our guys did a good job of staying focused and finishing those drives, and we were able to break it open in the third.”
Polar Bear junior Dylan Ours finished the game with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, totaling 122 yards on the ground and 66 via receptions. Trey Longwell (two catches, 35 yards) and Cannon Dinger (four catches, 51 yards) also notched receiving touchdowns.
Quarterback Brody Whitehair tossed eight completions to finish with 152 passing yards, while also coming through with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown run.
Defensively, Fairmont Senior came away with two interceptions — from sophomores Dinger and Damani Johnson — while also recording three sacks and three tackles for loss as a unit.
East Fairmont took a 7-6 lead halfway through the second quarter, a one-yard QB power run from Bees’ Ian Crookshanks, but couldn’t mount enough offense to stay in the game in the second half.
Crookshanks ended with 49 passing yards and the rushing touchdown, his main target being senior receiver Alex Culp (four catches, 44 yards). Avery Brown led the Bees in rushing with 31 yards on the ground.
Fairmont Senior’s day on offense started with a 1-yard run and an incomplete pass, but roared to life on third down. Ours caught a bubble out wide, and proceeded down the field 64 yards for a touchdown that boosted the “home” team ahead 6-0 after an unsuccessful two-point attempt.
Untimely penalties killed East’s first drive, and Fairmont Senior’s second — a holding call returned what would’ve been an 81-yard touchdown run by Whitehair.
A surprise fourth-and-25 fake punt rush from Ours nearly paid off, but after official measurement, the attempt came up one yard short. East Fairmont could not take advantage of the turnover on downs though, and the first quarter ended with Fairmont Senior ahead 6-0.
The second quarter had better things in store for East Fairmont than the first — a sack by the Bees’ Rockett Nichols and a bobbled connection between the Polar Bears’ long-snapper and punter on fourth down gave East the ball on Fairmont Senior’s 19 yard-line.
East ended up with a fourth-and-goal situation from the one yard-line, and after a QB run from Ian Crookshanks, the Bees took the lead, 7-6 with 7:30 on the clock in the second quarter.
East Fairmont got a chance to extend their lead quickly, with Nick O’Dell breaking on a ball along the sideline and grabbing an interception the very next drive to get the Bees’ offense back on the field, but a three-and-out nixed that chance.
The Polar Bear offense started churning out yards in the tail-end of the second quarter, a harbinger of things to come in the third.
Dylan Ours put Fairmont Senior ahead again after a 20-yard touchdown run, the ensuing two-point conversion vaulting the Polar Bears ahead 14-7 at the 1:03 mark, and indeed into halftime.
The third quarter went Fairmont Senior’s way from the opening kickoff — a fumble on the return by the Bees, and a recovery by the Polar Bears.
Out of halftime, the quick turnover was just what Fairmont Senior needed to seize the game the rest of the way.
“It’s a rivalry game, everybody’s got nerves, it’s East Side,” Ours said. “We play them every year but there’s still going to be nerves, it’s a big game for everybody. But as soon as we came out and got that fumble recovery right out of halftime, that changed the game for us. That gave us so much energy and that sealed the game for us right there.”
Sophomore receiver Cannon Dinger caught a 10-yard slant into the end zone, and the first of three third-quarter touchdowns was in the books for the Polar Bears, ahead after the play 22-7.
An interception by Damani Johnson on a deep pass — East’s second play of the half — quickly gave the Polar Bears the ball back on East’s own 38, and just as quickly, Whitehair connected with Dinger on a deep route on the offense’s first play of the drive, bringing the ball down to the Bees’ one yard-line. Ours punched the ball through from there.
A Cannon Dinger interception on East’s next drive on another deep pass led to a 30-yard bomb to Longwell for a score, and in little more than the blink of an eye, Fairmont Senior led 38-7 by quarter’s end.
Brody Whitehair topped off the victory with a 17-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, settling the score at 46-7.
East Fairmont’s rushing attack took a step back against the Polar Bears’ defense Friday, finishing with 25 team rushing yards opposed to the Bears’ 192. Game script forced the Bees to abandon the run in the third and start of the fourth quarters, but outside of a 22-yard late-game run by Avery Brown, the Bees could not get much going on the ground at any point.
“Everybody played their assignment,” Bartic said. “We played sound in the box, and on top of that our coverage was excellent. They’re going to complete passes, they’re going to make plays, they have a talented skill group. But we didn’t give up a big play, and when you do that you give yourself a chance to fight for another down and get pressure.”
With the regular season finale in the rearview, both Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont end their season slates at 7-3. Tied at ninth in the Class-AA playoff rankings coming into the contest, East Fairmont will enter the playoffs for the fourth time in school history on the road, while the defending champion Polar Bears will play a home game next week.
“Any time you can play on 12th Street, we’re happy about it and we want to take advantage of it,” Bartic said. “For our seniors to get at least one more game on 12th Street, that’s a testament to them and the four-year careers that they’ve put in. They have one more run to make.”
For the first time in county history, all three teams — the Polar Bears, Bees, and North Marion Huskies — are in the postseason field of 16. For Fairmont Senior’s part, they sound as if they’re ready for all comers, familiar or not.
“I think we’re just starting to click now,” Ours said. “So we’re getting ready for it to be a show.”
