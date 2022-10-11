FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears booked a formidable opponent for their 2022 senior day, inviting the Robert C. Byrd Eagles to town Tuesday. Celebrating their senior class while dueling a team that had only two losses, the Polar Bears fittingly got contributions from many of their seniors in a 4-0 victory.
Nate Flower, Kaelen Armstrong, Grant Broadhurst and Caleb Young each put through a goal in the shutout win, a game where the opponent in front of them was just as pressing as the fanfare surrounding the game.
“Going into this game, to be honest we weren’t focused very much on senior night, we were focused on beating RCB,” Armstrong said after the win. “They’re a very good team. Of course we also wanted to have fun on our last home game as seniors, and once we scored we kind of had a weight lifted off of us and it was really fun from there.”
The shutout was the Polar Bears’ 15th of the year, a feat head coach Darrin Paul brought attention to after the game.
“Our goal is, No. 1, get a clean sheet,” Paul said. “We’ve done that 15 times now this year. The boys tied the school record for clean sheets and shutouts. We know if we can keep a clean sheet, all we need to do is get one goal. We have confidence in our defense. I didn’t know how many we put in, I just knew we had to play good, solid defense against this team because they got a lot of victories.”
Patience was required on Tuesday, as Fairmont Senior had to move the ball and pick their spots against a Byrd team that was playing conservatively and focusing on keeping players back on defense early.
Fairmont Senior still had the edge in the midfield, and in the 10th minute Caleb Young put the Polar Bears on the board with a moonshot goal that bounced off the top corner of the goalpost and into the back of the net.
The Eagles’ effort on defense limited their opportunities on offense, as Byrd didn’t put up their first shot until the 18th minute, didn’t establish a prolonged possession on Fairmont Senior’s side of the field until the 30th minute, and ended the game without a shot on goal.
Persistence paid off for the Polar Bears, two goals coming in the final seven minutes of the first half.
“Game plan was to be patient, possess the ball, work the ball through the middle and the outside,” Paul said. “We knew the RCB was very talented, aggressive, lot of good athletes.
“We figured if we possessed, worked the ball, then we would get our openings and if we had the opportunities and we finished them then the game would open up a little more which it did in the end of the first half.”
“We just stuck to our game plan,” Armstrong said. “We have great coaches and we have great talent on the team. We had a lot of confidence coming into this game and we got the job done.”
Nate Flower put in a direct kick in the 33rd minute, curving a shot around a three-man wall of Eagles defenders, and Armstrong pounded in a goal after a ricocheted shot off the crossbar, the third such time a Polar Bear shot had found the frame of the goal in the first half.
Leading 3-0 at halftime, Grant Broadhurst scored in the 49th minute to put the score at 4-0 for the remainder of the contest.
With the win, Fairmont Senior clinched the conference, a win that proved to be a big boost for the Polar Bears, and a possible prelude for matchups to come.
“This was for the Big 10 Championship today,” Paul said. “Whoever won this game was going to be Big 10 champs, so I told Chris [Meighen] before the game I was looking forward to it. Honestly it’s probably two of the teams that are going to go to Beckley so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens out of the Big 10.”
At Fairmont Senior for over 20 years and head coach of the program for four years, this senior night held special importance for Paul.
“This group I’ve been with since I started in my head coaching position. When these guys were freshmen it was my first year as head coach, so this is the first class I’ve taken all the way through.
“They’re the winningest class in Fairmont Senior history, hopefully we can make it to states four years in a row. It was very emotional tonight, these guys hold a very special place for me.”
The Bears graduate Trevin Price, Kaelen Armstrong, Chris Drost, Denzel Duvert, Ro Jones, Bradey McMullen, Nate Flower, Ryan Morris, and Braylon Weekley.
Sitting at 15-1-2 and with one more game to go — a Thursday game against Weir — the Polar Bears have their eyes on the postseason, and a continuance of the success they’ve worked towards in recent years.
“Our goal has always been to peak in October,” Paul said. “Now that we’re a couple games in, I feel confident going into the playoffs that we’re playing the right way. This is honestly the best game we’ve played this year. We’ve tried to play a good 80 minutes, I think we’ve played a good 60, so we still have room for improvement. But overall, I feel pretty good that we’re trending in the right direction.”
