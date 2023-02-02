FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears flipped the switch in the second half of their Thursday night contest against the North Marion Huskies, turning a three-point halftime lead into a dominant 81-40 victory by game’s end.
“Our guys never lost our composure, we played extremely hard,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “That’s the part of the game that I was pleased with; we played hard. We didn’t care about the score, we just simply played, and that matters. Not rankings, not the record or this that and the other — our guys played hard.”
The Polar Bears got double-digit efforts from Zycheus Dobbs with 20, DeSean Goode with 18, Andre Grant with 15 and Connor Gower with 12 in the home victory. Fairmont Senior shot the lights out on Thursday, finishing with a robust 65% field-goal percentage.
“A lot of that was in transition,” Retton said. “It was off the press. Then that freed up some things on the outside. We had several plays where we got our inside-outside, Connor hits some shots, Julz hits some shots. That frees up the inside, Zycheus’ floor play was outstanding, Andre’s defense was outstanding. We had contributions across the board tonight.”
North Marion came out guns blazing in the first quarter, shooting 6-8 in the opening frame, including a 3-3 start from 3-point range — one each from Preston Williams, Caden Morris and Landon Frey. The Huskies led 15-10 after the first quarter.
Fairmont Senior shot well in the first as well, going 5-7, the difference in the quarter being the long ball for the Huskies.
“Our guys were locked in,” Retton said. “[The Huskies] were playing really well. They had a game plan to control the ball, they did an outstanding job, and consequently they hit shots. What I liked — our guys never lost our composure, and we were playing really hard. We were doing a lot of really good things defensively.”
Indeed, even with the North Marion ahead after one quarter of play, turnover problems were already rearing their ugly head. Turnovers would be a persistent problem for North, finishing with 21 giveaways.
The Polar Bears made up ground in a hurry in the second quarter, an offensive rebound and put-back by Andre Grant gave Fairmont Senior a 22-21 lead with 3:10 to play until halftime. North Marion had seven turnovers to that point, and had nine at halftime.
Fairmont Senior finished with six turnovers as a team. They led 29-26 at halftime, their offense aided by nine points in the quarter from Dobbs.
North put through a couple of shots out of the locker rooms, and brought the deficit to two. From there, the dam burst for Fairmont Senior. A 19-2 run broke open the game for the Polar Bears, and they led 56-37 after three.
A more aggressive defensive game plan in the second half was key to flipping the script for the Polar Bears.
“The second half, we were able to press, we were able to disrupt them full-court, we disrupted them half-court,” Retton said. “The defense, the pressure, our guys really locked in to what we wanted to do defensively.”
With usual starter Latique Williams sidelined Thursday, freshman Julz Butler stepped into the starting lineup against North, finishing with eight points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals.
On a day where baskets were in no short supply, many Polar Bears enjoyed a big night. Dobbs finished with five assists, four steals and a block to go with his 20 points. Goode added five rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block to his 18 points.
Grant, the tip of the spear for the Polar Bears’ press in the second half, had three rebounds, three assists and four steals along with 15 points. Gower shots 4-4 from deep to finish with 12 points and two assists.
Jaleel Law finished with four assists, a steal and two blocks. Naelyn Chandra scored three, Darrell Claybrook scored three and Cole Gilmore scored two.
“Our guys are very unselfish,” Retton said. “That’s been our team all year, but sometimes when you’re having success, sometimes you get away from that, from what you do and who you are, and that matters every day. How we work at getting better, improving, and I’m just very happy for our guys and the effort they put out tonight.”
For North Marion, Harley Sickles scored 10 to go with six rebounds. Caden Morris matched his total, adding two assists. Landon Frey scored six points, Preston Williams added five, Casey Minor scored four, Dylan Higgins finished with three and Parker Kincell finished with two.
