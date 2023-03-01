FAIRMONT — The 2022-23 East Fairmont women’s basketball team can count themselves among their 2003 and 2007 counterparts, as the third team in school history to advance to the state tournament after a 61-51 regional championship win over Lincoln.
For a team that has stressed teamwork all season, Wednesday’s win was emblematic of their year — every East player that saw playing time got in the scoring column against Lincoln, led by Kenly Rogers’ 15 points.
“It’s so exciting, it feels so rewarding because this is what we’ve been working for for the past year and beyond that,” Rogers said.
A tight game through the first half tilted in the Bees’ favor in the third quarter, with East Fairmont nursing a one-point, 26-27 lead coming out of halftime, but holding a 48-32 lead by third quarters’ end.
Defense was the prime ingredient to East’s efforts in the third, holding Lincoln to six points in the period and turning the Cougars over in bunches with defensive pressure.
“We work on that all the time in practice,” Rogers said. “We know that we can wear teams down and we can go on runs and that stops them from going on runs. That’s definitely a goal of ours, is to get out and run.”
“Every girl that got on the floor scored tonight,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. “It was a balanced group, everyone contributing to this win. Defensive-wise, I can’t speak enough about how these girls turned it on in the third quarter, a big third quarter for us. For us to get out, pressure them, get out and run our style, kudos to our kids.”
After getting out to a 19-15 lead after one, East simmered down from the field in the second quarter, with Lincoln winning the period 11-8.
Ball movement and patience proved key to the Bees’ offensive resurgence in the third — as well as their dominant defense.
“We worked the ball around a lot,” Rogers said. “We missed some shots in the second quarter, after we started off kind of hot we were missing shots. Working the ball around, getting those fast breaks, that really helped us.”
The Bees held off 26 points from Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley in the victory. Megan Tucker scored eight points for the Cougars, while Brooklyn Davison scored seven, Gracey Fortney scored five, Sadie Adams scored three and Sylvie Salerno scored two.
East and Lincoln played comparably from the foul stripe and the 3-point line. Lincoln shot 11-14 on free throws while East shot 11-18. Lincoln made two 3-pointers, while East made four, three coming off the hands of Kailee Haymond.
Behind Rogers’ 15, McKenzie Moyer scored 10, Haymond scored nine, Tarayn Myers scored eight, Brooklyn Shupe scored seven, Jalyn Jenkins scored six, Kyleigh Fridley and Emma Moore each scored two, and Morgan Cochran and Sophia Demary each scored one.
A historic season continues to pick up steam for East Fairmont. The Bees will play a conference foe in Charleston, with Philip Barbour drawing the six seed and East Fairmont drawing the three seed.
After the win, the Bees cut down another net from the basket, and took another step towards their dream.
“It just means so much to me,” Rogers said. “I’ve said it before, but I remember being a little kid and watching this team, and I always wanted them to get to states. I feel like when we’re playing, we’re playing for the girls in the past who didn’t get this opportunity. I feel really good that we get to do this for East Side.”
“That’s what we talk about all the time, it’s for East Fairmont,” Beckman said.
“The mental toughness they have. They don’t hold grudges, they don’t let little things bother them, they just keep moving forward. I think that’s the biggest thing with them, they just continue to move forward no matter what’s thrown at them. For such a young age group to do that, we all can take notes.”
