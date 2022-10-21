FAIRMONT — Both the boys and girls teams for Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont are officially headed to the cross country state championship meet after Thursday’s Class-AA Region 1 Meet at West Taylor Elementary.
Fairmont Senior’s girls team placed first overall at the meet, while East Fairmont’s girls team had the top overall individual runner.
East Fairmont freshman Kailee Haymond took first place overall in Thursday’s race, as her Bees earned a ticket to Cabell-Midland with a third place finish overall.
“I liked [the course] a lot,” Haymond said. “I knew we were going to come here and we’d have decent weather, perfect weather for running. I felt pretty good.
“I just wanted to do my best.”
In addition to Haymond’s finish atop the field, Adriana Bond finished 14th, Sophie Stuck finished 19th, Marissa Haymond finished at 21st and Emma Moore finished at 24.
After running into injuries and illness at last week’s conference meet, Thursday was a bounce-back day for the Bees.
“As a team we all thought we could come in and place pretty good, we all wanted to go to states,” Haymond said. “Practice this week, some days were hard, some were easy.”
“I just had Big 10 last week and didn’t run my best. I was sick, and I had to get better and take it easy this week.”
The East Fairmont girls will be joined by their counterparts on the boys team, as both Bees teams earned third place finishes Thursday.
“We’re feeling pretty good about both teams advancing,” East Fairmont head coach Ken Hibbs said. “The girls team has been a little nicked up, a little sick. They still weren’t 100% today, but they ran just well enough.”
The Bees’ boys finished with 68 points in the third spot, nearly half of what the fourth place team finished with — Grafton at 130.
Nathaniel Stuck and Drew Moore ended their race within the Top 10 at three and five. Joshua McPherson finished at 17th, Trevor Wotring finished at 20th, and Oliver Garletts finished at 23rd.
“The boys could’ve had an off day and still been OK, truly,” Hibbs said. “There wasn’t too much pressure on them.”
“Very happy for Kailee, to win today. Nate and Drew finishing in the Top 10, that’s good to see. Other kids like Adriana [Bond], Marissa [Haymond], Emma [Moore] and Sophie [Stuck], they did a pretty good job and supported Kailee.”
Fairmont Senior’s girls cross country team had an impressive day in their own right, topping off their senior’s careers with their fourth straight regional championship — a goal the entire team had in mind entering the race.
“That was something that they figured out, that they really wanted,” Fairmont Senior head coach Mark Offutt said. “Navaeh [Premo] had a super race, finished fifth overall, probably one of her best races ever. Stella [Episcopo] had a really good race, Maddie [Awbrey] had a really good race, everybody did well.”
Premo finished fifth, while teammate Bella Haught finished eighth. Ashlyn Awbrey finished 13th, Episcopo finished 15th, and Raegan Sisk finished 22nd.
In a perpetually tough region, the Polar Bears hope to keep their momentum going into the state meet.
“Our team is headed in the right direction at this point in the season, which is exactly what we want,” Offutt said.
“Hopefully we can carry this over to states — this was close, everybody can see how tough this region is. You have two good teams that aren’t going to go to states in Frankfort and North Marion.”
Fairmont Senior’s boys finished second behind only Frankfort — the favorite at state, as well.
“I was happy with how the boys raced today,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dayton McVicker said. “We knew coming in that Frankfort was obviously the favorites to win today and at states. We were just trying to get momentum going into states, get a solid second place, which I thought we did. A few boys who struggled a little bit at Big 10 bounced back today.”
With eight freshmen on their team, several in prominent spots already, McVicker hopes his young team gained something from seeing Frankfort in action.
“They came in here and saw Frankfort and were like ‘these guys are so good,’” McVicker said of his freshmen. “I told them a lot of them are seniors, I’ve seen them for four years. They were good as freshmen, just like you guys are, and every year they got more and more dominant. I was happy that we got to see Frankfort today, because that’s how we’d like to model our freshman class, to be like their senior class.”
Josiah Brannen finished sixth for Fairmont Senior. Griffin Thomas finished 12th, Landon Jones and Devon Lemmon came in just behind at 13th and 14th, and Tyler Morris came in 16th.
The three teams making it out of Region 1 for the boys are Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and Frankfort. For the girls, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and Philip Barbour will make the trip. Individually. North Marion’s Taylor Hess and Addie Elliott qualified during the girls meet, as Hess finished eighth and Elliott finished 12th.
