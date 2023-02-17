MORGANTOWN — The first day of the 2023 West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission State Swim Meet has come and gone from Mylan Park, with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and East Fairmont Bees coming to the halfway mark with points on the board.
Outside of Marion County, the first day of competition saw Winfield’s Maddie Foster and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent leave with new state records in tow — Foster in the 100-meter butterfly (54.24) and Vincent in the 50-yard freestyle (23.01) and 100-yard freestyle (49.91).
For East Fairmont, junior Breanna Waldron placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:09.47.
Fairmont Senior’s Alexis Ramsey placed in two events, finishing in seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.53) and ninth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.15).
Caroline Hamilton finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle for the Bears, clocking a 26.95.
For Fairmont Senior’s boys team, Carter Southern and Grant Broadhurst both placed in the boys 50-yard freestyle.
Southern swam a 23.32 for eighth place, while Broadhurst finished 10th with a 23.59
Day one of the state swim meet saw competitions in the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
Both East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior have more races to come in day two, where champions will be crowned in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay.
The first session of day two on Friday is set for a 9:30 a.m. start, with the second session at 4:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.