MINERAL WELLS — Though many miles from home, Marion County made their presence known in Mineral Wells, West Virginia during the Chick-fil-A Invitational on Saturday.
East Fairmont took first place in both Class-AA girls’ and boys’ competition. Fairmont Senior stood atop the field of Class-AA boys, and both North Marion and East Fairmont had individual finishers within the Top 10 for the girls.
The 23rd Chick-fil-A Invitational brought together nearly 300 girls and boys high school varsity, junior varsity runners, middle school and elementary school runners throughout the day.
Wheeling Park and Williamstown had good days, as Wheeling Park’s boys finished first, and Williamstown’s boys and girls finished first in their respective classes. Wheeling Park had four finishers in the Top 10 Saturday — Jonah Nizami in second, Seth Franke in fourth, Ben Ashmore in fifth and Redick Moore in seventh. Williamstown’s Alyssa Sauro finished more than two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs.
East Fairmont and North Marion also had girls finish within the day’s Top 10. The Bees’ Kailee Haymond finished sixth and the Huskies’ Taylor Hess finished eighth.
Wheeling Park took first place in boys Class-AAA, while Woodrow Wilson took second place. In Class-AA, Fairmont Senior took first place while East Fairmont took second. In Class-A, Williamstown took first place while St. Marys took second.
Preston County took first place in Class-AAA girls while Parkersburg took second place. In Class-AA, East Fairmont took first while Shady Springs took second place. In Class-AA, Williamstown took first while Charleston Catholic took second.
For East Fairmont’s first-place girls team, Kailee Haymond led the way in sixth place, Sophie Tuck came in 31st, Adriana Bond came in 34th, Marissa Haymond came in 48th, and Emma Moore came in 54th in a large field.
For the Bees’ second-place boys team, Drew Moore came in 15th, Nathaniel Stuck came in 18th, Josh McPherson came in 30th, Donovan Childs came in 48th, and Oliver Garletts came in 55th.
For Fairmont Senior’s first-place boys team, Josiah Branen came in 16th place, Devon Lemon came in 23rd place, Griffin Thomas came in 29th place, Landon Jones came in 42nd place, and Tyler Morris came in 51st place.
