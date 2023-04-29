FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Athletic Directors Association recently released rosters for the Boys and Girls North-South Basketball All-Star Game, to be played in South Charleston on Friday, June 9.
The names populating the list for the North team should ring a few bells in the brains of locals, with players such as Olivia Toland, Morgan Cochran, Avery Childers and Gabby Reep playing for the North girls, and DeSean Goode, Evan Parr, Anthony Spatafore, Malachi Watson and Corey Harper playing for the North boys.
At the helm of the girls game will be East Fairmont head coach James Beckman, coaching the North roster alongside Webster County head coach Sharon Baird, whose daughter Sydney is also playing in the game.
Webster County’s Baird and East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers were both first team all-state players this season, but being in different classes — Webster in Class-A and East in Class-AAA — the two squads haven’t mingled very often.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve played each other so it’ll be great to work with [Baird] and to see her daughter play and all the other talented girls we’re going to be coaching,” Beckman said.
The sentiment of great players sharing a court they otherwise wouldn’t is one of the biggest allures of the All-Star Games in June, and seeing such a collection of talent in one contest is a prospect that Beckman is excited about.
“Morgan [Cochran] plays for me and I’ve seen all the time she put in during the offseason, as well as all the other girls,” Beckman said. “Let’s talk about the Big X Conference — you’ve got Avery Childers playing from [Robert C. Byrd], Olivia Toland from North Marion, Gabby Reep from Bridgeport.
“Those are kids who I’m very familiar with, who we’ve battled over the years, and now they get to be on my side for one night only. I’m very honored to coach them.”
Right in with all of them are Bees in the coaching ranks, in the girls roster, and in the boys roster. As a part of the occasion, East Fairmont will have its chance to shine on a big stage as one of six schools that have talent on both the boys and girls rosters — Morgantown, Ritchie County, Bridgeport, Jefferson and St Marys being the other five.
“Looking forward to it,” Beckman said. “Honored to represent East Fairmont High School, to represent our girls’ basketball program, and humbled to be able to take part in the day with Morgan Cochran, and Evan Parr in the 7:30 game for the boys. It’s going to be a great day for East Fairmont athletics.”
All-star games are often more about the occasion and the spectacle rather than the competition, but make no mistake — Beckman wants his squad playing for keeps.
“We’re going down there to win, first of all,” Beckman said. “I’m not driving all the way down there to lose. The first goal is to win the ballgame for our North squad. Number two is to soak it all in, have these kids have fun, let them have a memorable moment for the two days we’ll be down there and to soak in all the memories for their family and themselves, because this is a special time for them.”
The players assembling in South Charleston on June 9 should expect a competitive atmosphere. It’s an atmosphere that Beckman fostered with his own East team, one that recently had it’s best year by many metrics, setting a school record for wins (23) and longest win streak (17), while earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
The strides the Bees took this past year did not go unnoticed, the All-Star coaching nod coming as a bit of recognition of that fact.
“It’s very humbling,” Beckman said. “I appreciate other recognizing the hard work that I’ve put in, and the hard work our players and staff has put in, to be recognized and asked to be a part of such a great game for our seniors.”
There is just over a month until the state’s best seniors converge on South Charleston, and the Bees’ representatives, along with those from around the entire area, certainly have the ability to put on quite a show.
“Honored to go down there and coach what the North region has to offer, there’s a lot of talented basketball players, especially in this area. I looked at our roster and we’ve got a great group of kids.”
WVADA Basketball North-South All-Star Classic
Girls North Roster
Gabby Reep, Bridgeport
Olivia Toland, North Marion
Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd
Braylee Corbin, Petersburg
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County
Sophie Abraham, Wheeling Park
Morgan Cochran, East Fairmont
Mia Henkins, Morgantown
Sydney Baird, Webster County
Abby McDonough, Doddridge County
Ana Young, Pendleton County
Zoe Davis, St. Marys
Kadie Colebank, Tucker County
Lindsay Bechtel, Morgantown
Mackenzie Brezovec, Jefferson
Coaches: James Beckman, East Fairmont, Sharon Baird, Webster County
Girls South Roster
Hallie Bailey, Spring Valley
Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland
Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland
Liv Meador, Summers County
Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East
Lataja Creasey, Woodrow Wilson
McKennan Hall, Ripley
Taylor Maddox, Nitro
Sullivan Pivont, Summers County
Adyson Hines, James Monroe
Trista Lester, River View
Meghan Taylor, Winfield
Alanna McKenzie, Riverside
Autumn Block, Tolsia
Natalie Blankenship, Logan
Autumn Bane, Princeton
Coaches: Bo Miller, Spring Valley, Chad Meador, Summers County
Boys North Roster
Cam Danser, Morgantown
Alex Irvin, Williamstown
Luke Powell, St. Marys
Ethan Haught, Ritchie County
DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior
Evan Parr, East Fairmont
Austin Reeves, Parkersburg South
Brody Davis, Morgantown
Will Shively, Jefferson
Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport
Malachi Watson, Elkins
Cory Harper, Elkins
Corey Boulden, South Harrison
Noah Burnside, South Harrison
Matt Gadd, Clay-Battelle
Cam Wilkes, Hedgesville
Coaches: Amrit Rayfield, Elkins, Tom Sears, South Harrison
Boys South Roster
Eli Allen, James Monroe
Matthew Carte, Ravenswood
Sal Dean, Chapmanville
Luke Johnson, Ripley
Braden Chapman, Shady Spring
Ben Nicol, George Washington
Brendan Hoffman, George Washington
Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East
Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland
Cameron Manns, Shady Spring
Reece Carden, Scott
Scotty Browning, Logan
Parker Davis, Tug Valley
Braydin Ward, Riverside
Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover
Coaches: Zach Green, Logan, Matt Sauvage, James Monroe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.