PLEASANT VALLEY — Any and all glitz and glamor were buried beneath a thick coating of grime on Thursday at East Fairmont High when the host Bees took on Hedgesville in a rematch of a 53-49 EFHS win in the panhandle two months ago.
The two squads combined to shoot 31.5 percent from the field with 66 total turnovers on Thursday, but East Fairmont mustered up enough two-way grit and persistence to turn what was a close game at halftime into a 53-29 rout to take the season sweep of the Eagles.
“You have to trust the process because it’s going to come in waves,” East Fairmont coach James Beckman said. “You’re going to be down at times and you’re going to be up at times; we’ve experienced that all season long — when we went to Hedgesville in December, we started down 8-0, and we were down 6-0 again today, but our girls battled.
“They’re battle-tested, I love the toughness of them, and they don’t quit.”
Sophomore Kenly Rogers again led the Bees (14-7) with 16 points to go with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. McKenzie Moyer also cracked double figures with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Tarayn Meyers added another seven points with four rebounds and four steals, while Kinley Opas and Jalyn Jenkins each scored another six points apiece. Seniors Halie Lambert and Carly Ledsome also chipped in three points apiece, with Lambert also tallying five rebounds and four steals.
For Hedgesville (4-14), senior Kelly Ours scored a team-best 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to go with a seven rebounds. Fellow senior Ziahya Lomax scored nine points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, while senior point guard Hannah Major contributed team highs of four steals and four assists for the Eagles.
The contest, for however ugly, was at least competitive through two quarters with East Fairmont taking a slim 26-23 lead into the locker room despite turning the ball over 19 times and shooting just 33.3 percent in the opening 16 minutes.
But in the second half, the Bees — behind their frenetic and ferocious full-court pressure defense — completely overwhelmed Hedgesville, holding the Eagles to a mere six points on 2-for-13 shooting while forcing 23 turnovers over the final two quarters.
“I thought we did an excellent job today of bouncing back from our last game against Fairmont Senior,” Beckman said, alluding to the Bees’ 42-point loss to the rival Polar Bears on Tuesday. “The next day we came into practice and we prepped and moved past that game, and I’m glad to see these girls rebound.
“From the three seniors we have to the youth we have in our program, it was good to see these kids bounce back.”
For much of the evening, however, the game Thursday was an addled mess of fluttered passes, bobbled catches, chaotic ball handling, and loose ball battles that resembled rugby scrums more than basketball.
Both teams lofted awry, floating passes that turned into steals and tried to jam other passes into no-hope seams that resulted in a bevy of deflections. Neither team was particularly adept at combatting pressure with composed and steady ball handling and both squads bonked shots off the rim from all over the court. For the game, East Fairmont shot 33.3 percent from the field with 27 turnovers, while Hedgesville converted at a 28.6 percent clip with 39 turnovers.
“It was a close ballgame at half, but in the second half we just turned it over so much; I think we only shot the ball twice in the third quarter,” Hedgesville coach Greg Alfred said. “These girls got to learn to take the next step, but I told them in the locker room that one thing I’ll never fault them on is effort and they did battle till the end.”
A rough-and-tumble first half, pockmarked by multiple prolonged scoring droughts from both teams, initially veered in favor of Hedgesville as the Eagles got out to a 7-0 lead following an and-one finish by Lomax and a four-point play by Ours, both of which came off of Major assists. East Fairmont rallied right back, however, as it held the Eagles to just two points over the period’s final five minutes. Rogers first got the Bees on the board with a midrange jumper at the 4:28 mark and then she capped the first period with a drop-off assist to Jenkins for an and-one finish that put the Bees up 11-9 heading into the second quarter.
EFHS extended its lead to as many as seven early in the second following a corner 3 by Lambert, but Hedgesville got a couple of opportunistic putbacks and a 3 from Ours off a kickout assist by Lomax to creep back within three by the half at 26-23.
In the third quarter, though, everything came undone for Hedgesville as East Fairmont’s 1-2-2 and 2-1-2 full-court presses turned the Eagles over by the gross. The Bees’ own offense, meanwhile, stabilized behind more calculating decision-making and yeomen’s work on the offensive glass; the Bees racked up 19 offensive rebounds for the game. Hedgesville managed to get off just two shots total in the period, and a putback by EFHS junior forward Morgan Cochran at the quarter’s 1:00 mark put the Bees up by double digits for the first time at 34-23.
A weaving layup by Rogers and midrange jumper by Ledsome hiked the lead up to 12 entering the fourth.
“Our defense created a lot of transition opportunities for us, and I thought we moved the ball better in the second half in our zone offense, we got some good, open looks, we gave ourselves some second-chance opportunities, and we converted from the foul line, so I was very pleased in the second half with how patient we were,” said Beckman, whose Bees logged just eight turnovers in the second half after 19 in the first. “We still have to clean some things up though on our end.”
“It’s kind of been a theme the whole season where we’ve been a tale of two halves, but I give (East Fairmont) a ton of credit, they were after it the whole time and we knew they would be back from when we played them earlier,” Alfred said.
East Fairmont, whose 14 wins are the most in a single season since the program went to the state tournament in 2007, as well as Hedgesville will now head into the sectional playoffs.
“Next Wednesday is for all of the marbles with sectional play,” Beckman said. “Everyone is 0-0 now.”
