KINGWOOD — The respective paths to their title bouts, and the stakes surrounding them, were quite different for what emerged as a fearsome foursome of Fairmont wrestlers on the opening day of the Big 10 Conference Tournament Friday at Preston High.
For Fairmont Senior High's dynamic twosome of junior Mikey Jones and freshman Hunter Spitznogle, it was a battle for the many, as the Polar Bears entered tournament with teamwide aspirations of a repeat. For East Fairmont's power duo of senior Blake Boyers and sophomore Levi Carpenter, meanwhile, it was a fight for the few, as the Bees went into their matches armed with just the three total competing wrestlers.
But by the conclusion of each of the four wrestlers' championship matches on Day 1 of the tournament, they all shared in the same fate, the same glory, and the same pride as individual Big 10 Conference champions.
On the West side of the ledger, Jones, who rolled to the 120-pound championship, and Spitznogle, who proved dominant en route to the 126-pound crown, were the generals of a stocked Fairmont Senior squad that also got a gutsy runner-up finish by Kolbie Hamilton in the 132-pound class and a third place finish by Dominic Armistead in the 138-pound class to rack up 76 points and finish Day 1 in second, 11.5 points behind leading Buckhannon-Upshur.
"I'm very, very, very happy with how our guys did. Actually, I'm elated right now to be honest with you," Fairmont Senior coach Vincent Delligatti said. "I'm proud of these guys."
On the East Side, meanwhile, Carpenter, who eked out the 106-pound title in a hard-fought match, and Boyers, who authoritatively took back the 138-pound conference crown, were the leaders of a three-man EFHS group that also got a third place finish from Connor Konya in the 132-pound class to finish Day 1 in fourth place with 56.5 points.
"We had few numbers with only three kids, but two champs and a third, that's pretty good," East Fairmont coach Adam Boyers said. "I'm proud of them."
Finally, up in Rachel, North Marion got a double dose of commendable performances in its star partnership of Brody Hess and Hunter Kuhn, as both wrestlers reached their respective weight class's title match before suffering defeats and finishing as the 120-pound and 145-pound runners-up, respectively. The efforts by Hess and Kuhn netted 31 total points for the Huskies on Day 1, putting them in fifth place overall entering Saturday.
"I was really happy with all the guys. Getting two out of our three in the finals was pretty good," said North Marion coach Brooks Russell.
The efforts by Marion County's three teams — East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion — netted nine total place finishes for the county on Friday, which featured the full duration of weight classes 106-145. Weight classes 152-285 will start and finish on Saturday's Day 2, with the action starting at 11 a.m.
While only half the weight classes even wrestled on Friday, there was still ample tension and triumph for each of the Polar Bears, Bees and Huskies, as the three teams combined to wrestle in six of the seven total championship matches.
East Fairmont’s Carpenter got the first crack at a title, and the sophomore made good on the opportunity with a dramatic 3-2 decision victory over Liberty’s Ryan Morgan to claim his second Big 10 championship in as many season after winning the 113-pound title in 2020.
"It definitely feels good," Carpenter said of the conference repeat. "I've been working pretty hard at practice, and all of the hard work is starting to pay off."
Carpenter and Morgan grappled for the crown right down to the wire as each notched an escape point when starting from the bottom after a scoreless first round. But then with 27 seconds to go in the third and final period, Carpenter took command with an athletic two-point takedown in which he dodged a shot by Morgan and then launched one of his own to grab Morgan’s leg and twist him to the mat.
"I had wrestled him a couple of years ago, and I knew he had improved a lot, but he was still better than I expected. But I just knew I had to wrestle the whole match.
In the Bees’ other championship final five matches later, Boyers offered no such suspense as the three-time state champ attacked his opponent Nathan Cornette of Buckhannon-Upshur with a surgical precision to gobble up 17 points in a jiffy and win his third career Big 10 title by a 17-2 technical fall.
"Obviously, this is what you want, and I'm just glad I could get it done in dominant fashion and wrestle my way," said Boyers, who avenged last year's Big 10 title match loss to eventual Class AAA 126-pound champion Julius Hobbs of BU with Friday's win.
From the opening horn, Boyers, who won each of his first two matches by pin, shot for Cornette's legs early and often and leveraged his control of the match into a series of near falls from various positions.
"I was just trying to continuously move and score as many points as possible," said Boyers, who finished off the win about midway through the match's second round.
In between the Bees' pair of championships, Fairmont Senior vied for an incredible attempt at a 3-for-3 title sweep in the 120, 126 and 132-pound classes with Jones, Spitznogle and Hamilton each doing battle, respectively.
Jones set the bar in the 120-pound final, where he faced off against Hess of North Marion and went to work piling up points en route to a 12-3 major decision victory and his third Big 10 championship in as many seasons after winning the 126-pound title as a freshman and the 132-pound championship last year as a sophomore. Jones won his only other match Friday in the semifinal round by pin.
"It felt good to lock down my third," Jones said of his Big 10 three-peat. "And (as a team) we wanted to get as many as places as we could."
Jones combination of raw speed and quick-twitch explosion and strength was too much for Hess, as Jones took a 10-0 lead in the second round before closing things out. But contrary to the wide margin of victory, Hess was the one forcing the issue in the match as he went at Jones with a spirited relentlessness.
"Brody wrestled a really, really great match there in the finals. He showed he's got all of the conditioning he ever needs," Russell said of Hess' performance. "It ended at 12-3, but I think it was a lot closer than that; (Hess) was really even on his feet and spotted (Jones) a couple of points when he was on bottom, which we have to work on that, but I'm interested to see that again in regionals."
On the heels of Jones' title, Spitznogle joined him for the Polar Bears in the ring of champions in no time in the 126-pound final, as the freshman officially announced his arrival to the Big 10 Conference with a ferocious showing throughout the tournament, ticking off three wins all by pin to claim his first conference championship.
"It was a relief, it felt good," said Spitznogle, who won his title bout over Lewis County's Kevin Parsons with a pin in 1:26 and said he thought he made his name known beyond just Loop Park.
Yet, for all the acclaim seeped in the championship trophies collected by Jones and Spitznogle for Fairmont Senior, it may have been the Polar Bears' lone runner-up on Friday in Hamilton who earned the most respect. Matched up against the Bucs' Hobbs in the 132-pound title bout, Hamilton sparred tit-for-tat with the defending Big 10 and state champ wire to wire before falling by a 9-8 decision in double overtime.
Hamilton, who won the 120-pound Big 10 title last season, and Hobbs, who was the 126-pound Big 10 champ in 2020, traded barbs and points throughout all three regulations rounds and two minutes worth of overtime sessions, as the match was tied on four separate occasions. Hamilton nearly pulled off the upset with an athletic reversal into near fall transition at the end of Round 3, but Hobbs was saved the bell before winning in double OT when he didn't allow Hamilton to escape from the bottom.
"Hamilton, in his match with Hobbs, I mean we've been off 10 days (because of COVID-19 quarantine) and he just gave the defending state champion double overtime," Delligatti said. "That's a big deal. I'm proud of him."
Finally, in the last match of the day, North Marion's Hunter Kuhn was handed an 8-3 decision title bout loss by BU's Breagan Pearson in the 145-pound final, but Kuhn joined Hess to give the Huskies a pair of runners-up after winning his first round by match by fall and his semifinal match by a 12-5 decision.
"I was happy for him getting into the finals. I wanted him to execute a little bit better whenever he got there, but I was happy with both (him and Hess)," Russell said. "I think they both did a great job."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.