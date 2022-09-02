FAIRMONT — They say the best defense is a good offense, and while a lid was on the goal for much of East Fairmont’s (2-2-1) game against Sissonville (1-3-1), they still dominated possession enough to leave no doubt in a 3-0 win against the Indians on Thursday at East-West Stadium.
East put up 10 shots on goal, and had shots bounce off the crossbar and goalposts as persistence proved to be key for the Bees in the win.
“We were half a step off in the first half on finishing in that final third,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “We were there, but we were leaning back instead of leaning forward, or we were stepping with the wrong foot, whatever it was.
“We were close, and it’s what we’ve been working on and there in the second half we really started to focus on what we needed to, and we finished much better in the second half.”
All three of East’s goals came in the second half, with two off the foot of sophomore Brayden Christopher, and the third coming from freshman Culley Wycoff.
Early on though, the Bees struggled to put through their opportunities, even though they got more than their fair share.
A quick pass from Evan Parr to the right wing set up East’s first shot in the opening minute of play, but the attempt ended up bouncing off the opposite goalpost and out of play. The play summed up the first half for East — dominating possession, making good passes, but just not able to capitalize against Sissonville.
Parr, Maddox Boyers, and Levi Carpenter made some picturesque passes throughout the half, and kept Sissonville scrambling throughout the front 40. The Indians did not prolong a possession on offense for more than a couple touches until the 17th minute, and not many times after that. East kept things on Sissonville’s side of the field, and attempted four corner kicks in the first half.
“That first half we were a little dead most of the time,” Wright said. “But the better we played, we kind of built off of that and brought our energy up. Our energy is what started leading to better shots and more focus around the goal.”
The Bees’ increased energy paid dividends almost immediately in the second half. In the 48th minute, Parr placed a lofting pass just ahead of Sissonville’s defense and right in-stride of Christopher, whose shot was deflected upwards by the goalkeeper but still found the back of the net to break open the scoring.
East kept buffeting the goal with corner kicks and one-on-one opportunities, but their next goal didn’t come until the 62nd minute, when Christopher put through another score off an assist from Lucas Messenger.
East’s Culley Wycoff finished off East’s decisive win by punching in a shot off a corner cross.
The victory got East back on track after tying Grafton on Tuesday. They hit the road for their next game, a Saturday outing at Berkeley Springs.
