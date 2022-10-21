FAIRMONT — While Friday’s game in Berkeley Springs might have started slow for all involved between the East Fairmont Bees and Berkeley Springs Indians, the Bees managed to kick their offense into high gear, while Berkeley Springs stayed stuck in the mud.
East Fairmont turned in two 21-point quarters as part of a 45-0 rout over Berkeley Springs, with the trio of Ian Crookshanks, Alex Culp and Dom Fantasia cementing themselves as a top-tier QB-WR-RB three-headed monster in the win.
Crookshanks threw for 187 yards and four touchdowns, while Culp caught two touchdowns and finished with 124 yards. Fantasia rushed for 117 yards, and two touchdowns.
East Fairmont’s defense played their part without error Friday as well, getting pressure in Berkeley Springs quarterback Aiden Cain’s face often, defending their gaps in the run game, and snagging four interceptions in a complete shutout effort.
Culp came down with two of Friday’s interceptions, while Nick O’Dell and Mason Blauvelt each snagged picks as well. Evan Helm had one of three East Fairmont sacks on the day.
The first quarter did not resemble the following three for East Fairmont. A messy start with drops, bad snaps, fumbles, and runs into the line of scrimmage yielded no score except for a 27-yard field goal from East Fairmont placekicker Connor Tingler.
The second quarter started with a bang, however, when Crookshanks connected with Culp down the sideline for a 78-yard touchdown to open the second frame by giving East Fairmont a 10-0 lead.
The Bees were back at it with 6:26 to play, as Crookshanks tossed a precise pass to the corner of the end zone for Hoyt Michael from 25 yards out, pushing East ahead 17-0.
A quick defensive stop turned into to a quick score, as Dom Fantasia burst through a small hole at the line of scrimmage in East’s first play back on offense and would not be caught, running 54 yards to the house.
At halftime, East led 24-0 after a 21-point second quarter that was followed by a 21-point third quarter.
The Bees got the ball to start the second half, but couldn’t turn their possession into a score. Culp gave them a second chance on Berkeley Springs’ first offensive play of the half, with an impressive shoestring catch for an interception.
Culp caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the third, while Fantasia rumbled for a 18-yard score.
Even before halftime, Berkeley Springs had abandoned their running game, opting for plenty of empty sets. The ample passing plays gave East’s defensive backs plenty of chances to make plays. Nick O’Dell caught an interception in the third quarter, and in the fourth, after both teams had mostly JV players on the field, Mason Blauvelt had a pick of his own.
East’s offense topped the night off with one last touchdown at the 2:10 mark of the fourth quarter. Freshman Adrian Fleming dashed in for a touchdown to settle the score at 45-0.
The Bees piled up 347 total yards of offense, while Berkeley Springs managed just 44 total yards of offense against the East Fairmont defense. Friday marked the fifth game where the Bees held their opponents to 14 points or fewer, and was their first shutout of the year.
East Fairmont returns to Fairmont next week for their senior night game, a match against Lewis County. Berkeley Springs will face Wheeling Central Catholic at home next Friday.
