FAIRMONT — For the first time since 2007, the East Fairmont Bees captured a sectional title, beating the Philip Barbour Colts 66-48 Friday in a postseason rematch from last year.
After three quarters of pitched play, the Bees pulled away going into the fourth quarter, and secured a spot in regionals next week.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for this program, for these young ladies, and for this entire community of Fairmont,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work these kids have put in, the coaching staff, our support staff, our offseason coaches, because this is what you work for. You work for an opportunity to go to Charleston and we’ve got one more step to get there. We’ve got to be ready to play Wednesday.”
With 16 years since the Bees raised a sectional plaque, the weight of the win was not lost on the players either.
“I’ve never experienced any of our teams that’ve done this before, and it’s definitely been a goal of mine since I was little,” East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers said. “I was so excited to achieve this with my best friends who I’ve worked so hard with.”
East never trailed on Friday, but Philip Barbour held the upper hand through much of the third quarter, cutting the lead to one point, 40-39, with three minutes to play in the third.
East led 32-27 at halftime, but foul trouble was hurting the Bees. Six players had two fouls at halftime, and part-way through the third, Rogers and senior Morgan Cochran both were tagged with their fourth fouls.
With a Bees lineup consisting of majority freshmen on the court, Philip Barbour ripped off a 12-0 run, propelled by momentum-seizing and-one baskets by Mattie Marsh, and two from Averi Carpenter.
In a do-or-die situation, and with Rogers, Cochran, and an injured McKenzie Moyer on the bench, the young Bees planted their feet.
“Kids stepped up, young kids stepped up,” Beckman said. “Kenly’s got four fouls, Morgan Cochran’s got four fouls, McKenzie Moyer rolls her ankle, we’re young out there on the floor. And those kids stepped up — the opportunity was there for them, and man did they ever grab hold of it. I’m proud of them.”
A pass from Tarayn Myers to Brooklyn Shupe ended the scoreless run, and kicked off what was an 11-1 East run. Freshman Emma Moore converted an and-one off a dribble drive, and went coast-to-coast after a steal to bookend the scoring barrage.
Freshmen Emma Moore, Kailee Haymond and Brooklyn Shupe, and juniors Tarayn Myers and Jalyn Jenkins led the charge through the end of the third.
Moore ended with eight points and three steals off the bench in one of the biggest performances in the freshman’s young career.
“Kenly definitely boosted our confidence in the locker room, helped me step it up,” Moore said. “We wanted to pull this one through, and I thought if I stepped it up and kept my confidence high and just played like the player I am, worked with the team and wanted it more then we would pull through.”
Friday’s matchup was a rematch of 2022’s sectional semifinals, a game Philip Barbour narrowly won.
“We talk a lot about mental toughness on our team,” Rogers said. “Last year we were in a similar situation with them, and they pulled away, they were the ones that toughed it out. We’ve had this one circled, and it’s the kind of game we’ve been gearing up for all season. We pulled it out and we showed our toughness tonight.”
Weathering the third-quarter storm to actually increase their lead by quarter’s end, 51-40, the Colts couldn’t mount another comeback push. East outscored Philip Barbour 15-8 in the fourth to seal the section.
In a physical game where players could have ended up sprawled on the floor after every shot, East helped themselves by shooting 22-29 from the foul line, a robust 76 percent.
“If you want to continue to make that journey to Charleston, and you want to go after that state title, you’ve got to shoot from the foul line,” Beckman said. “You’ve got to shoot in big spots like those. We want to stay above 70 percent.”
In a physical matchup where both teams were hampered by fouls, East was out-rebounded 30-20, but evened things out by winning the turnover battle 34-20.
Kenly Rogers scored 15 points with three rebounds and two assists to lead the Bees. McKenzie Moyer scored 13 with four assists and four steals. Tarayn Myers scored 12 with three assists and three steals. Moore scored eight, as did fellow freshman Kailee Haymond, who made two 3-pointers.
Three-pointer were the difference maker for the Bees. East canned six triples to Philip Barbour’s one.
Senior Morgan Cochran scored six points and snagged three steals. Brooklyn Shupe scored four and blocked two shots.
For Philip Barbour, Bralyn Sparks led all scorers with 18. Averi Carpenter joined her in double figures with 12.
East Fairmont next plays Lincoln on Wednesday. The Bees previously beat Lincoln 68-58 back on Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.