FAIRMONT — Months of preparation have come down to a single day for West Virginia’s top cheer teams, a field that the East Fairmont Bees find themselves in for the third time in four years.
The Bees placed second in regional competition on Nov. 5, punching their ticket to Huntington where they will perform Saturday at Marshall University in the Class-AA Cheerleading State Championship.
In the days between regionals and state, East Fairmont head coach Karen Beckman has liked what she’s seen from her group.
“They’ve been really upbeat since regionals when we placed second and earned the right to go to states,” Beckman said. “They’ve been working really hard, they’re a great group of kids. They’ve impressed me in a lot of different ways, but I think the thing that I’m most impressed with is they can adapt to any type of situation. Whatever happens, they go with the flow and do what they’re asked to do and they do it with success. That’s what makes them such a great group to coach.”
“They also support each other a lot. When one teammate is down or having trouble with a skill, they’ve always got at least three or four supporters urging them on. Teamwork is what it’s all about.”
East Fairmont hosted a competition prior to regionals and conference competition, a line of action which, in the past, might have been met with raised brows.
“A lot of teams want the chance to practice before regionals,” Beckman said. “In the past, nobody ever wanted to show anybody their routine until regionals. But now, we want to get our kids out there so they can get the jitters out. We did well in that competition so that was kind of giving us an indication of how the year was going to go.”
The extra experience paid off for East. At regionals, the Bees performed their routine and didn’t receive a single point deduction, taking second behind the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, last season’s state runners-up.
Five days after regionals, East took fifth place in the Big X Conference Championships, against a group that Beckman called “One of the most difficult conferences in the state,” with 2021 state champion Robert C. Byrd and 2021 state runner-up Fairmont Senior inside it.
And as recently as Nov. 30, at a Fairmont State basketball game, East put on a halftime show to sharpen their skills before a live audience even further.
“That performance gave us another indication of ‘Yeah they’re prepared, they’re ready to go,’” Beckman said.
“The more you can put them out on the more floor, the more prepared you feel. The competition is a whole different ball game from practice. As a coach you’re never quite sure what they’re going to do until you see them at a competition. Having those under our belt helps us know what they’re going to do for states.”
East has changed and rearranged some things in their routine, and will be the first team to perform in the Class-AA championship. While opening up the competition has the propensity to create nerves, it also creates a powerful opportunity.
“We’ve been telling them all week — you go first, you set the bar,” Beckman said. “You do well everybody else has to do as well or better to beat you.”
The Bees were at state last season, and their seniors have made it three of their four years in high school. With an experienced group molded by the season’s competitions, East is ready to show their stuff to the entire state.
“We’re feeling really confident,” Beckman said. “And with that confidence, we hope that leads to another great performance tomorrow.”
