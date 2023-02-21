RACHEL — The visiting East Fairmont Bees overwhelmed the North Marion Huskies Tuesday night, outscoring North 36-14 in the second half to come out on top 66-36.
The theme of the game from both coach’s points of view after Tuesday outing was effort.
“They out-hustled us. They out-efforted us,” North Marion head coach Steven Harbert said. “That’s what I just told our guys...Overall the effort wasn’t great as a whole.”
“Their effort, their enthusiasm, they did a hell of a job of doing what we want to do how we want to do it,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “Can’t fault the effort, they played extremely hard. That’s a good basketball team we just played. They play physical, and I thought we showed composure.”
East Fairmont’s Greyson Stewart scored 17 points in the road victory, while teammates Jackson Crouso and Drew Moore joined him in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively.
Evan Parr and Blake Hunt each scored nine, Carter Brown and Maddox Boyers each scored three and Garrett Hullderman scored two for the Bees.
Caden Morris led North Marion in scoring with nine. Landon Frey scored seven, Preston Williams and Harley Sickles each chipped in five, Casey Minor scored four, and Cole Malnick, Brock Martin and Jeffery Cowger scored two each.
East’s composure showed up in the stat sheet, with the Bees only recording seven turnovers as a team, and shooting 26-50 from the field.
After trailing by just eight at halftime, North Marion scored three points in the third quarter, and a Blake Hunt three as time expired put East Fairmont ahead 41-25 going into the fourth.
“They didn’t allow us to drive the ball,” Harbert said. “They did a good job of taking the gaps away.”
“We’ve got to make shots. We had open looks on the perimeter, and then how many touches did we have from four-to-six feet where they just didn’t go in.”
In the fourth, it was East’s offense that exploded, the Bees scored 25 points in the final period to remove all doubt in the victory. Stewart scored 13 of his 17 in the fourth.
“I thought we took good shots that we thought we could get,” Asterino said. “We thought we’d see some zone, which we did. We thought we would see some man, which we did. We knew what we wanted to run and how we wanted to attack each of those and I thought we executed really well.”
East Fairmont sits at 19-2 after the contest, while North Marion moves to 12-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.