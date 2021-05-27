PLEASANT VALLEY — It turns out the only thing that could cool down East Fairmont High senior pitcher Cole Peschl on Thursday, or for the entirety of the season thus far for that matter, was a Gatorade bath courtesy of his teammates.
The icy purple shower for Peschl in the aftermath of the Bees’ 6-0 victory over visiting Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday, was the capper to his unforgettable day on the mound, one in which he achieved yet another career milestone and etched yet another gem of a performance.
Peschl, who’s been one of the most dominant pitchers, not just in North Central West Virginia, but in the entire state this season, first crossed 100 strikeouts for the season with a 1-2 fastball delivery in the top of the second inning and then later finished off a one-hit, complete game shutout with his 14th strikeout in the top of the seventh.
“It was just a crazy feeling. I got out there and I was just hoping I could get another one across and not come out of here with 99,” Peschl said of his 100th strikeout on the season, a total which ballooned to 111 by day’s end. “It was fun to get that one over, and if this was my last game on this field, I went out the way I wanted to.”
The victory for Peschl and the Bees in what was their regular season finale pushed them to 10-14 ahead of next week’s sectional playoffs, while Buckhannon fell to 12-10 with the loss.
“Coach (Joe Price) just told us if we keep winning in the sectional we can come back here, so hopefully it’s not the last one here,” said Peschl, who finished with a complete line of one hit allowed and one walk surrendered while striking out 14 over the full seven innings on Thursday.
The virtuoso performance from Peschl, which also included a 2-for-3 showing at the plate with a pair of RBIs, was the latest display of dominance in what has been a historic season full of them for the University of Charleston commit. In his latest start prior to Thursday, Peschl tossed a 14-strikeout no-hitter over regional opponent Frankfort, and Peschl has also thrown an 18-strikeout, no-hitter against Liberty and a 17-strikeout, two-hitter versus Grafton this season.
On Thursday, as he wielded his flamethrower of a fastball and his sorcerer’s slider, Peschl added the Bucs to his list of tortured and tormented opponents, as he diminished BU’s hitters to a pile of full-fledged whiffs and bewildered stares as he racked up strikes.
He retired 14 of the 24 total batters he faced on strikes, and just three of those 24 even reached base safely, as Peschl surrendered his only walk in the first, allowed his lone hit on what was a still-somewhat preventable infield single in the third, and saw another BU batter reach on an error in the third. From the third inning onward, however, it was completely lights out for the Bucs, as Peschl retired the final 13 batters he faced, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning that came completely on strikeouts.
“I just go out there and try to throw strikes, try to get bad contact,” said Peschl, who has amassed his 111 Ks this season in just seven starts, which has equated to a mesmerizing rate of nearly 2.5 strikeouts per inning pitched. “I worked on my slider in the offseason and it’s been working really well this year, and with my fastball, I just really tried to get an increase in miles-per-hour over the winter; last year, I was sitting in the high 80s and I’ve just tried to stay there.”
While Peschl fanned BU batters left and right to take complete command on the hill on Thursday, the Bees mustered just enough collective offense in the box to pull away for the comfortable victory. East Fairmont finished the game with just four total hits, but it otherwise made the most of five earned walks, a pair of hit batters, three Buckhannon fielding errors, and a handful of wild pitches to squeeze out six runs, half of which came in the bottom of the third.
Peschl led the way with his aforementioned 2-for-3 showing at the plate, which included an RBI single to left in the third and an RBI single gapper in the sixth. Leadoff hitter Clay Hershberger added an infield single in the third and ate a pair of pitches in each of the first and fourth for a free base en route to a team-best two runs scored. Freshman No. 3 hitter Daniel Raddish also recorded a hit and run scored for the Bees, while fellow freshman Ian Crookshanks tallied an RBI on a fielder’s choice groundout in the third.
BU leadoff hitter Zachary Calef-Boring had the lone hit for the Bucs with the aforementioned infield single, while seniors James Burnside and Braiden Hurst shared duties on the mound. Burnside got the start and the loss after allowing four runs in 2.1 innings, while Hurst allowed just two runs on two hits with six strikeouts over his 3.2 innings of work.
