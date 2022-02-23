PLEASANT VALLEY — Heart, hustle, and a sheerly unshakeable belief in their will to win coalesced into an all-time comeback for Philip Barbour in Wednesday’s Class AAA Region II, Section 1 semifinal as the No. 3-seeded Colts erased a 13-point lead to stun No. 2-seeded East Fairmont 47-42 and advance to Friday’s sectional championship game against Fairmont Senior.
The Colts, who lost to the Bees by 19 in their lone prior meeting this season, ripped off a momentous 29-6 run over the opening 10-plus minutes of the second half to swing what was a 10-point halftime deficit into a 13-point fourth quarter lead before surviving a desperation surge by the Bees in the final minutes.
“It was a rollercoaster — up and down, up and down, up and down,” Philip Barbour coach Rick Mouser said, “but these girls, they play hard all the time all the way to end no matter who we’re playing or what the score is. The way we play, our girls are 100 miles per hour; we’re going to turn the ball over and we’re going to get easy layups, that’s what happens.”
“We won three out of the four quarters tonight, but the third quarter got us,” said East Fairmont coach James Beckman, whose Bees suffered a second-consecutive home sectional semifinal loss to Philip Barbour to end their season. “That third quarter was too big of a margin, but we still had opportunities to win the game late in the fourth quarter, so we gave ourselves a chance to win and that’s all you can ask for.”
At the forefront of the Colts’ turnaround was a tenacious and frenetic extended 1-3-1 zone that sowed confusion, chaos, and a pile of EFHS turnovers, as the Bees managed just three field goals with 13 total turnovers over the course of PBHS’s 29-6 surge. Atop the press, PBHS sophomore leader Bralyn Sparks directed EFHS’s ball handlers into tight corridors before the remaining four Colts of Arrington Sparks, Averi Carpenter, Mattilea Marsh and Sara Simon sprang traps and poached passing lanes behind her.
“Really, that’s only maybe the second time all year we’ve played a 1-3-1, but we said, ‘Let’s try something different,’ and these girls, they’ve all played ball for a while so we just went over (the 1-3-1) real quick at halftime and they came out and played it pretty well,” Mouser said. “When we were down early, I don’t think anybody thought we were beat, at least not on our side, and I told them they need to be more aggressive because the referees were letting them play.”
“We got a little bit out of it mentally — we dribbled way too much and forced a lot of things,” Beckman said about combating the 1-3-1. “We adjusted to it finally in the fourth quarter, but that third quarter threw us for a loop.”
Marsh led the Colts with 11 points and five rebounds in what was a spirited and hard-nosed performance off the bench.
Arrington Sparks finished with nine points in a scintillating all-around game that also included five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Simon added another eight points to go with a team-best six rebounds, and Bralyn Sparks recorded team highs of six steals and three assists to go with seven points and three rebounds. Carpenter nabbed another five steals for the Colts as well.
Sophomore point guard Kenly Rogers led the way for East Fairmont with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Senior guard Halie Lambert and junior wing McKenzie Moyer each added another eight points apiece, while Moyer also recorded team highs of seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Reserves Jalyn Jenkins and Taran Meyers chipped in five points and four points, respectively while Meyers also recorded five rebounds. Junior forward Morgan Cochran also grabbed six rebounds for the Bees to go with two points.
The Colts, who scored just four points in the first period and trailed 17-4 early in the second, sliced the margin to 10 by the half at 23-13, but a 6-of-26 shooting performance and 11 turnovers at the break had the PBHS offense reeling.
The switch to the 1-3-1 not only stunted the EFHS offense, but it also ignited the Colts’ transition game as both of the Sparks swiped steals and intercepted passes to break into the open court and record an array of tough finishes and drop-off assists. Each of Marsh and sophomore LaDonna Herron, meanwhile, offered pivotal contributions off the bench; Marsh’s rugged bully-ball drives and tough rebounding infused PBHS with a needed edge, while Herron’s fearless gunning from the outside resulted in a pair of big-time 3-pointers during the Colts’ gigantic run.
Yet, even in the face of such a backbreaking run and a devastating momentum swing, East Fairmont refused to fade without a fight, battling all the way to actually get a chance to tie the game on a pull-up 3 by sophomore star Kenly Rogers in the waning seconds. Rogers’ triple, which was a quality off-the-dribble look after receiving a screen, missed a smidgen long and Philip Barbour secured the rebound after a brief scrum.
The last-second miss by Rogers spoiled what was a gutty comeback by the Bees in their own right as they’re survival instinct kicked in en route to a 13-1 run over a 4:30 span that trimmed Philip Barbour’s lead to as little as a single point at 43-42 with a minute to go following an and-one finish by reserve forward Tarayn Meyers in transition.
“We’ve been doing that all season long — we’ve been down numerous times this season and came back and either punched through for the W or made it a single-digit loss,” Beckman said. “These kids have been down before so I expected them to fight and that’s exactly what they did.”
The Bees’ bid for a fourth comeback came after Philip Barbour’s massive run gave the Colts their largest lead of the game at 42-29 with 5:36 to play. Jenkins initiated the run with an and-one baseline drive and she then banked in a midrange jumper moments later after a driving layup by Moyer. Back-to-back tough driving finishes by Meyers and Rogers pulled East within three at 43-40, and Meyers actually had a chance to tie the game on her aforementioned and-one transition finish, but she missed the ensuing free throw. The Bees, however, came up empty thereafter, going scoreless in the game’s final minute to leave a sour taste on the end of a quality season.
“It was a great season. we had 14 wins and three or four single-digit losses,” Beckman said. “We’re still climbing. We return seven of our nine lettermen next season so it’s a bright season. We just told (the girls) to continue to work this offseason and hit the weight room and we’ll be ready for next season.”
