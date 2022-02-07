PLEASANT VALLEY — Normally reserved for the Bees’ faithful, East Fairmont’s Hive instead turned into a stage for the sageness and wizardry of Buckhannon-Upshur star senior point guard Shelby McDaniels on Monday night.
McDaniels was simply spectacular for the Bucs in nearly every capacity on Monday as she piled up a gargantuan, triple-double stat line of 22 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and seven steals to power Buckhannon to a 64-36 victory over Big 10 Conference foe East Fairmont.
McDaniels, who achieved her triple-double with her 10th rebound less than three minutes into the third quarter, lorded over every morsel of the game on Monday as she diced up the Bees as both a passer and a scorer and bullied them as a rebounder and defender. Whether it was whipping passes up the floor to kickstart Buckhannon’s transition attack, zipping past EFHS defenders on blow-bys in the half court, or breaking on flimsy EFHS passes to nab a steal, McDaniels stung the Bees at every turn.
"You just can’t say enough good things about her,” Buckhannon coach Rob Kittle said of McDaniels. “She’s such a great leader and really understands the game well. It’s a tremendous asset for us to have her.”
McDaniels’ monster outing, which included a 9-of-15 showing from the field, was complemented by a solid overall performance by junior teammate Kendal Currence, who overcame early foul trouble to pour in 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three blocks. Kenna Maxwell scored another seven points for the Bucs (12-3-2), while Kyndal Davis scored six points, and Gabriella Parke had four points and five rebounds.
Sophomore Kenly Rogers led East Fairmont (11-6) with 10 points, but the Bees’ go-to sophomore had a tough night shooting from the field against BU’s sticky man-to-man defense. Fellow sophomore Tarayn Meyers chipped in eight points off the bench, thanks largely to yeomen’s work on the offensive glass. McKenzie Moyer and Kinley Opas each added four points, with Moyer also yanking down a team-best nine rebounds to go with four steals.
“I thought we played a pretty complete game,” Kittle said of the Lady Bucs. “We ran the court really well, I thought we shot the ball well and shared it well. Defensively, we got into a little bit of foul trouble, but that’s because we were playing good, aggressive defense; if we can hold them to 21 points in the first half but have some foul trouble, I’m happy with that.”
“That’s a good ball club,” East Fairmont coach James Beckman said. “They were able to break our pressure at times by skipping the ball over our traps, but we lacked toughness tonight, too — that wasn’t us defensively tonight. They imposed their will on us.”
Despite the Bucs’ eventual winning the margin, the game was tied 6-6 three minutes after EFHS junior forward Morgan Cochran knocked down an and-one midrange jumper while being hit in the eye. Cochran exited the game and did not return, and whether coincidentally or not, East went flat thereafter. The Bees scored just one point over the final 5:25 of the first quarter and didn’t score another field goal until the 6:17 mark of the second quarter on a putback by Opas.
The Bucs pieced together a 13-1 run over that final 5:25 of the first quarter to take control with a 19-7 lead heading into the second period.
The run originated from the Bucs’ stingy man-to-man defense that hemmed in East’s motion offense and forced the Bees into a series of clanks, bonks, and turnovers that turbocharged BU’s transition attack. And once in the open court, McDaniels sliced the Bees apart with full-court hit-ahead passes and point-blank drop-offs that set up teammates for easy buckets. McDaniels also made a sizeable imprint on the game with her own scoring, as she broke down EFHS defenders in the half-court to get right to the hoop while also feasting on pick-six steals on the fast break.
“It makes it tough on them to pressure us because she’s such a smart and heady basketball player; when they collapse on her, she’s good enough to see the court and be able to kick (it out), and when they don’t she’s able to take it all the way to the rim and finish,” Kittle said.
East Fairmont made some headway with gritty, hard-nosed effort on the offensive glass to gobble up extra chances, with Moyer’s length and Meyers’ and Kyleigh Fridley’s ruggedness especially serving the Bees well in that department. EFHS’s determination on the glass, however, was drastically outweighed by their iciness from the field as it shot just 22.6 percent from the field, including a mere 17 percent through the first three quarters. The Bucs, on the other hand, converted at a 52.9 percent clip, including a blistering 17-of-26 (65.4%) in the first half, with McDaniels’ all-around playmaking serving as the primary spark plug.
“We got to get back in the gym and work with getting some shots up,” Beckman said. “We struggled from the foul line tonight, we missed layups and easy open jumpers — I mean, they were good looks, we were just struggling to score.”
East’s motion attack was gummed up by Buckhannon’s man-to-man, often burdening Rogers to create offense by her own accord. The offensive rebounding, a possible panacea, did little to cure the Bees’ offensive woes as most putback attempts were either off-target or yielded unproductive trips to the free throw line.
The Bees did muster up a bit of offensive traction to start the second quarter as it sliced the deficit to eight on multiple occasions following a spin-cycle finish by Rogers, a baseline drive-and-finish by Meyers, and another putback by Opas. But just as the Bees cut the margin to 27-19, McDaniels splashed a pair of triples, whipped a pair of dimes that accounted for five more points, and plucked a steal for a coast-to-coast finish.
By the end of McDaniels’ personal barrage over the final four minutes of the period, the Bucs took a comfortable 20-point margin into the half at 41-21. Buckhannon hiked its lead up to 53-25 by the end of the third quarter after holding East to just four points on 1-of-17 shooting in the period.
“Conference road wins in this conference are always important,” Kittle said. “Just about every night we played someone, they’re ranked, either in Class AAA or Class AAAA, so it’s always huge to come in here and beat a Top 10 team like we did tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.