FAIRMONT — After one quarter of play, East Fairmont looked poised to cruise past the Elkins Tigers, leading 18-9 after the first eight minutes.
East Fairmont shot 8-12 in the quarter, and when accounting for offensive rebounds, the Bees only failed to score on two possessions, not counting a full-court heave as the buzzer sounded.
Over the rest of the game however, East was unable to replicate that success, losing each of the next three quarters and taking the loss against the Tigers in the end, 53-50.
The difference between the first quarter and the rest of the game? Shot selection, and taking care of the ball.
“I thought we played well longer than just the first quarter, but we started taking a lot of jump shots,” East head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “We need to drive the ball, be able maybe to get a three-point play here and there. In the second half we settled for a lot of jump shots and we did not need to do that.”
Evan Parr had seven of his 19 points in the first, and Blake Hunt had all five of his points in the first frame. The Bees also only had one turnover in the first, a key reason why Elkins couldn’t get any easy ones and didn’t find a rhythm early.
East didn’t look as sharp in the second— a 10-second violation drew the ire of Asterino, who called a timeout after the turnover at the 1:40 mark— but the Bees still held a 30-23 lead at halftime.
Elkins started knocking down shots from the outside in the second and third, hitting all four of their 3-pointers in the quarters, while East started favoring pull-ups and long balls that just weren’t there.
A slashing and-one lay-in from Jaydon Shreve tied the game at 36 with 1:35 to play in the third, but the Tiger missed the ensuing rebound— but one offensive rebound and banked-in jumper later, Elkins took their first lead of the game, 38-36. Elkins held a slim 40-39 lead going into the fourth.
A Parr pull-up elbow jumper gave East the lead back coming right out of the gates, but that’d be the last time the Bees led. Neither side was hitting at a particularly high rate in the final frame, but East’s turnovers gave them an extra hurdle to clear.
The Bees still had a chance down to the wire. A Carter Saunders layup off a press-break cut the lead to four, 45-49, and less than a minute later a 3-point attempt from the Bees was too strong, but the ball got loose and Charlie Hulderman picked it up and put it in to bring the Bees within one, trailing 51-50 with 25.9 seconds to go.
After two Elkins free throws, East was coming out of a timeout with a set play from the sideline. They didn’t seem to get the shot they wanted, and an eventual deep 3 was off the mark. The Bees got one more try from half-court after a missed free throw as the buzzer sounded, but the prayer was not answered.
After the game, Asterino kept things in perspective.
“We’ve got to be able to stop teams from making runs,” he said. “They were able to penetrate us a little bit in the second half which didn’t happen in the first half. But, it’s early in the year and we have got to just keep working, get better tomorrow, and go from there.”
Evan Parr’s game-high 19 was accompanied by two assists and two steals. Jackson Crouso continued his ascent as a starter, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing two assists. Hulderman finished with seven points and eight rebounds, Hunt finished with five, and Saunders finished with four points. Josh Moore had three, Maddox Boyers had two, and Drew Moore had one.
For Elkins, Cory Harper matched Parr’s 19— scoring 13 of them in the second and third quarters— while Tanner Miller joined him in double figures with 10. Shreve had eight, Addison McCauley had seven, Malachi Watson had six, and Max Jackson had three. The win moves Elkins to 7-3.
Now, after dropping their last two, East sits at 5-3 and will host the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.